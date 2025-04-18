Bog Myrtle on Skye: Meet husband and wife running quirky cafe redesigned by Banjo Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bog Myrtle on Skye: Meet husband and wife running quirky cafe redesigned by Banjo Beale

The duo serve Turkish eggs, sourdough waffles, cinnamon rolls and much more at their Struan café.

Bog Myrtle café in Struan is run by husband and wife Mania Pietrzak-Clarke with her husband John. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

This Struan couple have gone from starting a “bakery in their living room”, to running successful Skye café Bog Myrtle.

During lockdown, Mania Pietrzak-Clarke and John Clarke-Pietrzak began baking bread, sourdough cinnamon rolls and more, and serving them to the local community.

John worked previously as a photographer, and Mania a teacher, before they “switched up the gears” with this career change.

“It came from our passion,” says Mania, 38.

“We decided to do something that we love, rather than something we taught ourselves to do.”

Mania and John in the colourful café on Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The duo took the reins of Bog Myrtle café back in June 2023 – mid-season – which took some acclimatising.

“It was quite stressful to just jump in,” admits Mania.

“We’d never ran a café before.

“It was a huge learning curve.”

But this move was definitely the right decision for the couple.

“We love it,” says Mania.

“We love the contact with the community.

“This is a warm space that everyone can find a bit of shelter from the rain or spend some cosy time in here.”

‘My favourite thing about Bog Myrtle café is the customers’

I ask Mania what she loves most about running Bog Myrtle café on Skye.

She says: “My favourite thing is the customers.

Sourdough waffles with bacon, eggs and syrup. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s meeting them, talking to them every day, it’s seeing their happy faces when they try out food.

“I love feeding people.”

A lot of their customers are regulars, says Mania, many of whom are local.

“That’s the reason for us to open a bit longer,” she explains.

Some of the sweet treats at the café. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“As we are in a tourist location, most businesses open April/May till September/October.

“And we made the decision to stay open March till November, just because we live here and as locals we know how hard it is to go anywhere or do anything in that quiet winter time.

“We really enjoy seeing our local customers.”

Designing The Hebrides magic in Bog Myrtle café Skye

The café was redesigned back in 2022 by author and interior designer Banjo Beale on BBC series Designing The Hebrides.

Some customers visit specifically to witness the aesthetic café interior in the flesh.

Mania says: “So many people come in with their phones out, asking if this is ‘the Banjo Beale’ place.

“A lot of people have seen the episode and they come in for the interior design.”

The gorgeous stained glass was selected by interior designer Banjo Beale. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sizeable stained glass windows – which Banjo spent most of his redecorating budget on – are a focal point in the café.

“The café has a marine theme,” she adds, “which represents the connection of the land and the sea, and bring in Skye’s outdoors beauty.”

The cosy eatery, previously a bookstore come café, still has plenty of books for customers to peruse, as well as board games.

Droolworthy Turkish eggs at Bog Myrtle café, Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The food on offer is made by chef Joe Rix, while Mania and John take care of the bakes.

“We bake everything ourselves,” Mania tells me, “we’re very proud of our baking.

“Sourdough is our speciality – there is nothing we haven’t put sourdough in,” she laughs.

This includes sourdough scones, pastries, waffles, cinnamon rolls and of course sourdough bread. They also plan to experiment with sourdough brownies.

Mania Pietrzak-Clarke with some of the cafe’s sweet treats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The “famous” basque cheesecake is popular, as is the coffee roasted by local roastery Caora Dhubh Coffee Company.

“The menu is small,” adds Mania, “but it’s very preciously curated.”

