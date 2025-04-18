Bog Myrtle on Skye: Meet husband and wife running quirky cafe redesigned by Banjo Beale

This Struan couple have gone from starting a “bakery in their living room”, to running successful Skye café Bog Myrtle.

During lockdown, Mania Pietrzak-Clarke and John Clarke-Pietrzak began baking bread, sourdough cinnamon rolls and more, and serving them to the local community.

John worked previously as a photographer, and Mania a teacher, before they “switched up the gears” with this career change.

“It came from our passion,” says Mania, 38.

“We decided to do something that we love, rather than something we taught ourselves to do.”

The duo took the reins of Bog Myrtle café back in June 2023 – mid-season – which took some acclimatising.

“It was quite stressful to just jump in,” admits Mania.

“We’d never ran a café before.

“It was a huge learning curve.”

But this move was definitely the right decision for the couple.

“We love it,” says Mania.

“We love the contact with the community.

“This is a warm space that everyone can find a bit of shelter from the rain or spend some cosy time in here.”

‘My favourite thing about Bog Myrtle café is the customers’

I ask Mania what she loves most about running Bog Myrtle café on Skye.

She says: “My favourite thing is the customers.

“It’s meeting them, talking to them every day, it’s seeing their happy faces when they try out food.

“I love feeding people.”

A lot of their customers are regulars, says Mania, many of whom are local.

“That’s the reason for us to open a bit longer,” she explains.

“As we are in a tourist location, most businesses open April/May till September/October.

“And we made the decision to stay open March till November, just because we live here and as locals we know how hard it is to go anywhere or do anything in that quiet winter time.

“We really enjoy seeing our local customers.”

Designing The Hebrides magic in Bog Myrtle café Skye

The café was redesigned back in 2022 by author and interior designer Banjo Beale on BBC series Designing The Hebrides.

Some customers visit specifically to witness the aesthetic café interior in the flesh.

Mania says: “So many people come in with their phones out, asking if this is ‘the Banjo Beale’ place.

“A lot of people have seen the episode and they come in for the interior design.”

Sizeable stained glass windows – which Banjo spent most of his redecorating budget on – are a focal point in the café.

“The café has a marine theme,” she adds, “which represents the connection of the land and the sea, and bring in Skye’s outdoors beauty.”

The cosy eatery, previously a bookstore come café, still has plenty of books for customers to peruse, as well as board games.

The food on offer is made by chef Joe Rix, while Mania and John take care of the bakes.

“We bake everything ourselves,” Mania tells me, “we’re very proud of our baking.

“Sourdough is our speciality – there is nothing we haven’t put sourdough in,” she laughs.

This includes sourdough scones, pastries, waffles, cinnamon rolls and of course sourdough bread. They also plan to experiment with sourdough brownies.

The “famous” basque cheesecake is popular, as is the coffee roasted by local roastery Caora Dhubh Coffee Company.

“The menu is small,” adds Mania, “but it’s very preciously curated.”