Fired Up Pizzas: Aberdeenshire food truck inspired by owner’s Iraq tour

The pizzas from Fired Up Pizzas have Doric names, including "fine quine", "tricket loon" and "gype".

Couple Jo Wilson and Linsey Hay run Fired Up Pizzas together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Pizza has the power to get you through a bad day, or, as Jo Wilson of Fired up Pizzas in Aberdeenshire says, cheer up the army on a tour in Iraq.

Jo worked in the British Army for 22 years as AGC (SPS) or adjutants general corps (staff and personnel support).

During a tour in Iraq back in 2003, the arrival of a Pizza Hut came as an unexpected source of comfort for Jo and her comrades.

“Halfway through the tour, the American camp brought in a Pizza Hut container,” she says.

Jo while serving in the British Embassy in Washington DC around 2011. Image: Jo Wilson

“The morale that that Pizza Hut brought to all the soldiers in Iraq was absolutely mental.

“Growing up in a small village myself, we had nothing.

“I just thought there are so many towns and villages here that have limited food options.

“So it was a way to give something to them and give them a bit of enjoyment too.”

How is Fired Up Pizzas Aberdeenshire going one year on?

Originally from St Abbs, Jo moved to Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, around five years ago.

She left the army in 2019, and said various jobs she tried never felt like the right fit.

“I just wasn’t passionate about them,” she admits.

“We got to talking about it, and I realised I’m quite passionate about food.

“And we decided to just go for it and see what happened.”

For the past year, Jo and her partner Linsey have been running Fired Up Pizzas, serving to locals in Alford, Chapelton, Drumoak and elsewhere in Aberdeenshire.

Jo Wilson in front of her woodfired pizza truck near Oldmeldrum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s just grown and grown and grown,” Jo tells me.

“Customers have come along, and they’ve really liked our pizzas. We’ve been invited to serve pizzas at birthdays, christening, celebrations of life.

“Word of mouth has really helped us.

“Every time people get in touch with positive feedback, it just gives us that warm, fuzzy feeling inside.

“I never expected things to go so well.”

Customers have even told Jo and Lindsey that “it’s the best pizza they’ve had outside of Italy”.

“It’s fun having a wee natter with the customers,” adds Jo.

“We have a laugh with them too.”

‘Fine quine’ and ‘tricket loon’ pizzas popular with folk in the Shire

Jo and Linsey are keen to give back to the community, and provide a donation to a charity of the host’s choosing at events.

“Pizzas one to 50, the charity gets a 50p donation, and 50 and above, they get £1,” explains Jo.

“So if we sell 100 pizzas at an event, the charity gets £75.”

The duo place a pizza in their woodfired oven to cook. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

With the dough prepped in advance, Jo and Linsey create each of the pizzas fresh – making as many a hundred in one night at an event last year.

The couple use local ingredients from their own polytunnel, including peppers and chillies.

They also utilise Aberdeenshire’s bountiful larder at farmers’ markets, and source authentic Italian ingredients such as nduja paste, parma ham and mozzarella cheese.

Once Jo and Linsey add the toppings, the pizzas take just 90 seconds to cook in the woodfired oven.

The Doric tongue is the inspiration behind the menu.

One of their cooked pizzas being sliced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Pizzas on offer include “the fine quine” (or margarita) and the “tricket loon” (pepperoni), or a spicy “nippie sweetie”.

Other options on the menu include “the gype” vegetarian pizza and “the thrawn craitor” which is topped with ham and pineapple.

Their pizzas range from £9-13.

