Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Creel Inn in Catterline reopens with Indian twist – and is still serving seafood

The menu at The Creel Inn and Indian Restaurant includes North Indian balti, vindaloo and seafood starters like scallops, grilled salmon and tiger prawns.

MD Ahmed, boss of The Creel Inn and Indian Restaurant, recently reopened in Catterline. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Creel Inn in Catterline has reopened after an eight month closure, serving a mix of Indian cuisine and seafood.

The restaurant, now known as The Creel Inn and Indian restaurant, opened on April 9.

The Creel Inn closed back in August 2024 after 12 years under Marc and Fiona Dawson.

New restaurant boss MD Ahmed says locals came out in force on the opening day.

“The opening day was so busy,” says MD, 47.

“The local community in Catterline have been quite excited.

“They have been so, so helpful. There’s one word for it: unbelievable.

The interior of The Creel Inn and Indian Restaurant, Catterline. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“People in Catterline, Inverbervie, people who live along the AWPR, they all came out to support me.

“It was fantastic.”

MD says it has been “quite slow” during the week, but the weekend is “very busy”.

He adds: “The customers are happy, and that makes me happy as well.”

Indian cuisine new speciality at The Creel Inn, Catterline

The Creel Inn is offering a brand new menu.

Items on the menu previously included mussels, halibut, hake and crab cakes.

“I wanted to serve Indian cuisine because I have experience working in Indian kitchens,” explains MD.

A dish available at The Creel Inn and Indian Restaurant. Image: MD Ahmed

He previously ran Royal Tandoori takeaway in Peterhead for seven years, before moving to Aberdeen.

“For me, it’s not about money,” he adds.

“The main intention for me is creating jobs. That’s my main focus.”

The team at The Creel Inn and Indian Restaurant, including MD Ahmed and Nazim Uddin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There are three members of staff working in the kitchen, and two full-time staff members working front of house.

MD also helps out in the kitchen during the restaurant’s busiest hours.

Seafood is still on the menu at The Creel Inn, Catterline

The new menu includes a range of tandoori dishes, balti cooking and “golden oldies” such as kurma, bhuna, madras, vindaloo, dansak and more.

While much of the menu focuses on Indian cuisine, there is also a selection of seafood starters for diners to choose from.

New restaurant boss MD Ahmed outside the Catterline restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The most popular seafood dish at The Creel Inn is the seafood cocktail, says MD.

This consists of monkfish, scallops and tiger prawns.

Other seafood dishes include a monkfish starter, tandoor grilled tiger prawns, scallops, king prawn butterfly, grilled salmon, fish pakora and fish fingers.

“The local community told me fish is quite popular here,” says MD.

“So we serve a lot of fish as well.

Indian cuisine is the new speciality at The Creel Inn and Indian Restaurant. Image: MD Ahmed

“But the Indian food is popular too.

“Because they don’t have many other Indian restaurants nearby.”

The restaurant’s current opening hours are 4-10pm Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 4-11pm Friday and Saturday.

A takeaway option is also available on the above days too.

The team may also open for lunchtimes in the future.

