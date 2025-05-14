Why this Aberdeen beach cafe switched to homemade gelato – even for dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why this Aberdeen beach cafe switched to homemade gelato – even for dogs

Pavilion on Aberdeen beachfront creates its own gelato at the back of the café.

Paul Dawson runs Pavilion cafe and has a passion for gelato. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Paul Dawson runs Pavilion cafe and has a passion for gelato. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Paul Dawson swapped life in the fairground for running Pavilion café on Aberdeen beach nine years ago.

Paul spent 17 years operating “kiddie rides” at the city’s fairground, his father running a prize bingo.

And after making the switch to the food and drink scene, he was keen to bring something unique to his Pavilion café.

The idea came to him in the form of homemade gelato.

“I wanted to bring a more passionate presence into the place,” he says.

“And the only way to do that is by making your own.”

The name “Buzz Gelato”, says Paul, is a reference to the “vibration of positivity” he hopes the dessert transfers to his customers.

Paul, accompanied by chief gelato maker Maciek Ciechanowicz, visits Italy every year for inspiration, trying out different flavours of gelato.

Why homemade gelato for the Aberdeen beach café?

Some cafes across the city source their ice cream from local suppliers, such as Rizza’s of Huntly or Forest Farm Dairy, while some others offer the classic Mr Whippy.

But Paul was keen to make his own onsite.

He says: “I love bringing unique colours and flavours of gelato to our customers.

“I think what sets us apart from other places is that we make a handmade product in house, and we don’t have to depend on suppliers.”

Paul Dawson runs Pavilion café at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The team also offer low sugar gelato for dogs, made with peanut butter and banana, which has been “massive,” says Paul.

“I work at the windows, and I really enjoy that.

“Pets are the same as the people – you build up relationships with them. And then the dogs get to know you.

“It’s a lot of fun, because there are a lot of dogs along the beach front.”

Blueberry cheesecake gelato made at the café. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There are a range of quirky and more traditional flavours of gelato on offer at Pavilion café, including orange and mandarin and blueberry cheesecake, plus sorbet.

The café also offers “The Don” gelato, an ode to Aberdeen Football Club.

But Paul says he isn’t one to follow trends.

“Because we’re making flavours that are unique to ourselves, we’ve built up a following of people that come in to try our new ones,” he adds.

“Dubai chocolate has been trending, right? But we don’t really want to be following the trends. We want to do flavours that are unique to us.”

How is the gelato made at the beachfront café?

Pavilion café team member Maciek Ciechanowicz is the chief gelato maker at the beachfront café.

He utilises an ice cream machine, pasteuriser and blast freezer to bring the gelato and sorbet to life.

Using ingredients sourced from Italy, they tell me, they mix this with the base mix (pasteurised milk, double cream, sugar and dextrose).

To fill the pasteuriser – which has a 60 litre capacity – Maciek needs to use 39 litres of milk, nine litres of double cream, 7.5 kilos of sugar and one kilo of dextrose.

During busy weeks, he can make as much as 300 litres of gelato.

Maciek Ciechanowicz making gelato. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The pasteurising process takes around an hour and a half, and then it takes half an hour in the ice cream machine.

Using the blast freezer, the ice cream is quickly lowered in just ten minutes to a temperature of -35 degrees to give it the right texture.

“I get a lot of pride when customers tell me they’re happy,” says Maciek.

“That feels great.”

Conversation