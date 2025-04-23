We were the first customers to try Wingstop at Aberdeen Union Square – here’s what we thought

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the new Wingstop in Aberdeen.

You might have seen that viral video declaring “all I want is Wingstop”. Aberdeen has shown the same enthusiasm ahead of the fast food restaurant opening in the city.

Founded in Texas back in the 90s, the restaurant has a typical American feel, with a logo reminiscent of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The staff are still in the middle of training when I visit alongside my colleague, Graham.

General manager Ray Lukas reveals we’re the first customers to try the wings.

Graham has tried Wingstop before, but I’ve never had the pleasure.

I am expecting a lot from the new eatery following all the social media hype.

We both consider ourselves chicken wing connoisseurs and our expectations are high as we step over the Wingstop Aberdeen threshold.

Our first impressions at Wingstop Aberdeen

Wingstop Aberdeen specialises in – you’ve guessed it – wings.

But they aren’t basic – they have wings, boneless wings, tenders, chicken burgers, loaded fries and more.

There are a whopping 11 flavours to choose from and three dips, meaning there are so many combinations to try.

We went with Ray’s recommendations and tried a bit of everything.

First up, we of course went for their original wings.

These come without breading, a lovely crispy skin, and there is a decent amount of succulent chicken on the bone.

The original sauce is tangy and reminiscent of buffalo sauce with a slight kick to it.

It pairs perfectly with the creamy and chunky blue cheese dip, which has that distinctive sharp and salty flavour.

Joanna: 4/5

Graham: 4/5

The hickory smoked barbecue wings have that usual sweetness you associate with barbecue, but an additional smoky flavour that is incredibly moreish.

The tacky sauce certainly makes a mess but it is worth it.

They also give you gloves if you don’t want to get sauce all over your hands. I would recommend taking them up on this offer!

Joanna: 4/5

Graham: 5/5

Next on our Aberdeen Wingstop review, we moved onto the boneless wings. Without bones to navigate, these are like chunky nuggets and are significantly less messy.

We tried the lemon pepper boneless wings first.

Wow.

These are so juicy, with that mouth-watering citrus burst that’s quite refreshing after the sticky, sweet barbecue sauce.

The breading is crispy and crunchy and paired with Wingstop’s epic ranch dip, these are delicious.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 5/5

What did we think of Wingstop’s newest flavour?

Next up was Wingstop’s newest flavour, the hot honey glaze boneless wings.

These are the hottest we tried, and we’re both fanning our faces after a few bites.

The sticky sauce is both sweet and spicy, with a fiery aftertaste that hits the back of your throat.

These were up there as my second favourite item we tried, and I’d highly recommend them.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 5/5

The next flavour we tried was my absolute favourite: the spicy Korean Q chicken tenders.

These are another sweet and spicy mix, without being too indulgent.

The huge tenders are succulent and juicy, and the batter is crisped to perfection.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 5/5

We also tried one of the Wingstop burgers.

The “Big Flavour” Louisiana rub burger consists of two chicken tenders tucked snugly in a brioche bun.

Inside, there’s also pickles, and a crunchy and tangy Asian slaw. The tenders are surprisingly crispy still by the time we get to the burger – colour me impressed.

The chicken is juicy and flavourful too, not at all dry.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 4/5

Our thoughts on Wingstop Aberdeen review

The Wingstop style fries are quirky and memorable.

The seasoning is pretty different to other fries at fast food spots, Graham points out.

They are very sweet and the sugary hit cuts through the heat of the wings.

However, they are possibly a bit too sweet, and have potential to become a bit sickly if not consumed in small doses.

Joanna: 3/5

Graham: 3/5

We finished off with a try of Wingstop’s Oreo milkshake.

This is a huge portion, both creamy and chunky, and you really get the Oreo flavour coming through with each sip.

The mellow flavour is a nice relief from the spicy wings, but I would recommend sharing one as they are just so huge.

Joanna: 4/5

Graham: 4/5

Our final thoughts…

We somehow manage to try all this without spilling on our clothes.

Wingstop definitely lived up to the hype, and I’m sure it will be packed when it opens next week.

If you visit, make sure to try the hot honey glaze and the spicy Korean Q sauces.

