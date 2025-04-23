We were the first customers to try Wingstop at Aberdeen Union Square – here’s what we thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We were the first customers to try Wingstop at Aberdeen Union Square – here’s what we thought

Wingstop opens to Aberdeen wing lovers on April 28. The Press and Journal visited for a sneak peek before any other customers.

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and reporter Graham Fleming tried Wingstop Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the new Wingstop in Aberdeen.

You might have seen that viral video declaring “all I want is Wingstop”. Aberdeen has shown the same enthusiasm ahead of the fast food restaurant opening in the city.

Founded in Texas back in the 90s, the restaurant has a typical American feel, with a logo reminiscent of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Wingstop Aberdeen opens next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The staff are still in the middle of training when I visit alongside my colleague, Graham.

General manager Ray Lukas reveals we’re the first customers to try the wings.

Graham has tried Wingstop before, but I’ve never had the pleasure.

Some of the food we tried at Wingstop Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I am expecting a lot from the new eatery following all the social media hype.

We both consider ourselves chicken wing connoisseurs and our expectations are high as we step over the Wingstop Aberdeen threshold.

Our first impressions at Wingstop Aberdeen

Wingstop Aberdeen specialises in – you’ve guessed it – wings.

But they aren’t basic – they have wings, boneless wings, tenders, chicken burgers, loaded fries and more.

There are a whopping 11 flavours to choose from and three dips, meaning there are so many combinations to try.

We went with Ray’s recommendations and tried a bit of everything.

First up, we of course went for their original wings.

The original sauce wings from Wingstop Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These come without breading, a lovely crispy skin, and there is a decent amount of succulent chicken on the bone.

I tried one of the barbecue wings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The original sauce is tangy and reminiscent of buffalo sauce with a slight kick to it.

It pairs perfectly with the creamy and chunky blue cheese dip, which has that distinctive sharp and salty flavour.

Joanna: 4/5

Graham: 4/5

The hickory smoked barbecue wings have that usual sweetness you associate with barbecue, but an additional smoky flavour that is incredibly moreish.

The tacky sauce certainly makes a mess but it is worth it.

The sweet, smoky barbecue wings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They also give you gloves if you don’t want to get sauce all over your hands. I would recommend taking them up on this offer!

Joanna: 4/5

Graham: 5/5

Next on our Aberdeen Wingstop review, we moved onto the boneless wings. Without bones to navigate, these are like chunky nuggets and are significantly less messy.

We tried the lemon pepper boneless wings first.

Lemon and pepper boneless wings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Wow.

These are so juicy, with that mouth-watering citrus burst that’s quite refreshing after the sticky, sweet barbecue sauce.

We were excited to try the food from Wingstop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The breading is crispy and crunchy and paired with Wingstop’s epic ranch dip, these are delicious.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 5/5

What did we think of Wingstop’s newest flavour?

Next up was Wingstop’s newest flavour, the hot honey glaze boneless wings.

The hot honey glaze boneless wings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These are the hottest we tried, and we’re both fanning our faces after a few bites.

The sticky sauce is both sweet and spicy, with a fiery aftertaste that hits the back of your throat.

Graham tucks into a wing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These were up there as my second favourite item we tried, and I’d highly recommend them.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 5/5

The next flavour we tried was my absolute favourite: the spicy Korean Q chicken tenders.

These are another sweet and spicy mix, without being too indulgent.

The huge, spicy chicken tenders. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The huge tenders are succulent and juicy, and the batter is crisped to perfection.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 5/5

We also tried one of the Wingstop burgers.

The “Big Flavour” Louisiana rub burger consists of two chicken tenders tucked snugly in a brioche bun.

The Big Flavour burger from Wingstop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Inside, there’s also pickles, and a crunchy and tangy Asian slaw. The tenders are surprisingly crispy still by the time we get to the burger – colour me impressed.

The chicken is juicy and flavourful too, not at all dry.

Joanna: 5/5

Graham: 4/5

Our thoughts on Wingstop Aberdeen review

The Wingstop style fries are quirky and memorable.

The seasoning is pretty different to other fries at fast food spots, Graham points out.

They are very sweet and the sugary hit cuts through the heat of the wings.

The Wingstop style fries. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, they are possibly a bit too sweet, and have potential to become a bit sickly if not consumed in small doses.

Joanna: 3/5

Graham: 3/5

We finished off with a try of Wingstop’s Oreo milkshake. 

This is a huge portion, both creamy and chunky, and you really get the Oreo flavour coming through with each sip.

The Oreo milkshake from Wingstop Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The mellow flavour is a nice relief from the spicy wings, but I would recommend sharing one as they are just so huge.

Joanna: 4/5

Graham: 4/5

Our final thoughts…

We somehow manage to try all this without spilling on our clothes.

Wingstop definitely lived up to the hype, and I’m sure it will be packed when it opens next week.

Wingstop Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If you visit, make sure to try the hot honey glaze and the spicy Korean Q sauces.

You can read our other Taste Tests online here, or every fortnight in the food and drink magazine, The Menu.

