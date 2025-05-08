The Croft Inn: The London tube driver who moved to Glenlivet to open a Thai restaurant with his husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Croft Inn: The London tube driver who moved to Glenlivet to open a Thai restaurant with his husband

The restaurant has a 5.0 reviewing rating on Tripadvisor, with 113 of the 115 reviews rated "excellent".

The Croft Inn, a Thia restaurant in Glenlivet, is run by Chris Gordon Brown and his partner, Pariwat Praiudtane (Nat). Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

After 24 years, seven months, three weeks and one day working as a London underground train driver, Chris Gordon Brown dipped his toes into the food and drink industry for the first time, opening a Thai restaurant in Glenlivet.

In 2021, he opened The Croft Inn near Dufftown with his husband, Pariwat Prajudtane.

The pair met in Thailand and will be celebrating the 19th anniversary of their civil partnership this August.

Chris, 62, admits he didn’t enjoy his job driving trains in the London Underground.

“It just wasn’t me,” says Chris.

Chris Gordon Brown with husband Pariwat Prajudtane (Nat) in Glenlivet, and team member Khundrada Saivat (Tuk Tik). Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“And one of the reasons I chat so much now is I had no-one to talk to for almost 25 years.

“It was a very lonely, soul-destroying job. And mind-numbingly boring.”

Now, Chris has gone from that job where he couldn’t speak to anyone for hours on end, to running The Croft Inn, Glenlivet, with his husband Pariwat (known as Nat).

Here, Chris works front of house and loves entertaining customers with his many stories.

‘What the hell have we done?’

Chris and Nat opened The Croft Inn in Glenlivet on November 21 back in 2021, moving from Dorset.

“It was snowing,” Chris recalls.

“And we thought: ‘what the hell have we done?’

“We’ve bought a pub in the middle of nowhere with no customers!”

The Croft Inn Thai restaurant in Glenlivet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The couple considered relocating to various locations around Scotland, but it was Moray and specifically Glenlivet that spoke to them.

“We saw The Croft Inn and fell in love with it,” Chris admits.

“It’s beautiful, stunning. We’ve got mountains in the background, a whisky distillery round the corner.”

Pad Thai, a dish available on special order at The Croft Inn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

They called an estate agent the next morning, and now, five years on, The Croft Inn is a thriving restaurant, bringing in plenty of local customers, and visitors from further afield.

The Glenlivet Thai restaurant gets top marks on TripAdvisor too.

Popular items on the menu include beef massaman curry, chicken satay and prawn tempura.

‘Everybody is a VIP’ at The Croft Inn, Glenlivet

The restaurant’s positive reviews are likely a result of the couple’s attention to detail and desire to make each customer feel welcome, appreciated and “special”.

There is a small team of three running the Glenlivet Thai restaurant, which has just ten tables and seats around 32 guests at one time.

Board games are encouraged at The Croft Inn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Tabletop games are very popular at the restaurant, with guests enjoying games of dominoes, Jenga, cards and chess.

Chris encourages customers to stay as long as they like, and enjoy a leisurely meal.

He works front of house, aided by waitress Khunrada Saiyat – nicknamed Tuktik – while Nat works solo in the kitchen.

“After the plates are taken out, I always come out of the kitchen to see the customers,” says Nat.

“I ask them if everything is alright, if it’s too spicy.

“The customers are always very happy to see the chef come to the table and speak to them.

Chef Pariwat Prajudtane, known as Nat. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It shows that I care about my food.

“All the customers are the same to me – everybody’s a VIP. I want to make them feel special.

Chris adds: “Without Nat, there is no Croft Inn.

“Nat wanted to cook Thai food, that’s where his heart is.

“But we use local Scottish ingredients.”

The Croft Inn, Glenlivet, chef inspired by parents’ passion for food

The Moray area also means a great deal to Nat, as it is a reminder of where he grew up.

“I love living in the Scottish countryside,” he says. “It’s very different from when I lived in London for ten years.

“It really reminds me of my hometown, Khon Kaen, in Northeast Thailand.

“It’s quiet, quiet and I love the scenery. The people are really nice here too.

Nat, Tuk Tik and Chris. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“In London, it was busy and the people were always rushing around. It is a good place to visit, but not to live.”

Nat’s passion for food and drink comes from his parents’ background in Thailand’s food and drink scene.

“I was always watching my mother and father cooking when I was growing up,” he says.

“My father worked in the capital city and whenever I had a school holiday, I’d go to Bangkok and help my father with prep in the kitchen.

“He’s very proud to see what we’re doing now.”

Scottish ‘country pub’ meets Glenlivet Thai restaurant

The cosy, nostalgic and rural pub setting in The Croft Inn, Glenlivet, is never going to change, says Chris.

“We’re never going to lose that Scottish pub theme,” he insists.

“We want to be a down-to-earth, country-style pub.”

The Croft Inn, Glenlivet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

While some customers are “surprised” at first by the Thai cuisine, he says the feedback is very positive.

“You go to a country pub, you’re looking for a home-cooked meal,” he says.

“Doesn’t technically matter whether it’s Thai, Indian, Italian, French, Chinese, American – it doesn’t matter. What you’re looking for is the home-cooked meal.”

Utilising local produce where possible is a priority at The Croft Inn, Glenlivet, says Chris.

“Every single meal we do is made in-house,” he tells me.

Pad Thai at The Croft Inn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“An example of that is the duck spring rolls.

“The ducks are shot locally on the estate, they go up to Dufftown to be plucked and de-shotted.

“They come back to The Croft Inn, they’re marinated for 24 hours, they’re roasted in-house, pulled apart and then put into the spring rolls.”

Nat grows his own vegetables for the Glenlivet Thai restaurant, including kale, cabbage, spring onion, edible flowers, his own herbs and more.

Nat grows his own vegetables and herbs for The Croft Inn, Glenlivet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“When I’ve got time, I love to walk my customers around the garden,” says Nat.

“I can show the customers the vegetables and pick them for them.

“I spend an hour picking the vegetables fresh every day.”

He also sometimes serves up pheasant green Thai curry on the menu, with birds shot on the estate.

And the beef at the Glenlivet Thai restaurant is sourced from S A Mackie Butchers in Aberlour.

‘It has always been my dream’

So do the duo regret their decision to swap a fast-paced life down South for running the Thai restaurant in Glenlivet?

Not one bit.

Nat tells me: “I’m really enjoying it – it has always been my dream.”

The colourful interior at The Croft Inn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Chris adds: “We sometimes burst into tears when we read the positive reviews.

“Even now, talking about them, I’m welling up.

“We didn’t expect any of that. It gives us a huge amount of pride.”

Conversation