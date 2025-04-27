How to find the Hidden Steakhouse in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to find the Hidden Steakhouse in Oban

The speakeasy-style restaurant is already making a name for itself.

By Louise Glen
The Hidden Steakhouse is now open. Image: Cuan/Hidden Steakhouse.
If steak is the answer to your “what’s for dinner” question, then Oban has a treat for carnivores, in its latest food offering, the Hidden Steakhouse.

The Cuan Hidden Steakhouse has opened up behind one of the town’s most popular restaurants.

Do you know where the Hidden Steakhouse in Oban is? Image: Hidden Steakhouse/ Facebook.

The restaurant is serving everything from ribeyes to Côte de Boeuf, all in a location that has long needed a new purpose.

The reviews over the past week have been glowing, with one man telling The Press and Journal it was the “best steak I’ve ever tasted”.

How to find the Hidden Steakhouse

The Cuan Hidden Steakhouse is located at the rear of Cuan Mor, which sits on George Street’s wee bay area.

Owners describe it as a “hidden gem tucked away in the back of Cuan Mor”, offering an “intimate and exclusive dining experience for those in the know”.

To reach the Hidden Steakhouse, walk through the main dining area of Cuan Mor, past the bustling bar, and look for a discreet wooden door near the back.

A small brass plaque is the only hint of what lies beyond.

It’s a speakeasy-style space where vintage charm meets contemporary elegance.

What’s on the Menu?

It is not all steak, there are other choices on the menu. Image: Hidden Steakhouse/ Facebook.

The menu offers several starters, including Kentucky bourbon and Coca-Cola short ribs and a Shrimp and avocado cocktail.

The atmosphere in the Hidden Steakhouse is dark and smoky. Image: Hidden Steakhouse/ Facebook.

The “Butcher Shop” steak selection includes:

  • Dry-aged prime rib-eye (284g) – £45
  • Fillet steak (227g) – £40
  • Ribeye (284g) – £37.50
  • Sirloin (284g) – £35
  • Rump steak (284g) – £26

You can also order sauces (£4 each): peppercorn, Arran blue, burnt onion and red wine jus, sauce Diane or chimichurri.

When and Where?

The Cuan Hidden Steakhouse is located at 60 George Street, Oban. It is open seven days a week from 5pm, with last orders at 9.30pm. Reservations can be made via the restaurant’s website.

