How to find the Hidden Steakhouse in Oban

If steak is the answer to your “what’s for dinner” question, then Oban has a treat for carnivores, in its latest food offering, the Hidden Steakhouse.

The Cuan Hidden Steakhouse has opened up behind one of the town’s most popular restaurants.

The restaurant is serving everything from ribeyes to Côte de Boeuf, all in a location that has long needed a new purpose.

The reviews over the past week have been glowing, with one man telling The Press and Journal it was the “best steak I’ve ever tasted”.

How to find the Hidden Steakhouse

The Cuan Hidden Steakhouse is located at the rear of Cuan Mor, which sits on George Street’s wee bay area.

Owners describe it as a “hidden gem tucked away in the back of Cuan Mor”, offering an “intimate and exclusive dining experience for those in the know”.

To reach the Hidden Steakhouse, walk through the main dining area of Cuan Mor, past the bustling bar, and look for a discreet wooden door near the back.

A small brass plaque is the only hint of what lies beyond.

It’s a speakeasy-style space where vintage charm meets contemporary elegance.

What’s on the Menu?

The menu offers several starters, including Kentucky bourbon and Coca-Cola short ribs and a Shrimp and avocado cocktail.

The “Butcher Shop” steak selection includes:

Dry-aged prime rib-eye (284g) – £45

Fillet steak (227g) – £40

Ribeye (284g) – £37.50

Sirloin (284g) – £35

Rump steak (284g) – £26

You can also order sauces (£4 each): peppercorn, Arran blue, burnt onion and red wine jus, sauce Diane or chimichurri.

When and Where?

The Cuan Hidden Steakhouse is located at 60 George Street, Oban. It is open seven days a week from 5pm, with last orders at 9.30pm. Reservations can be made via the restaurant’s website.

