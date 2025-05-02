Toby Carvery Aberdeen: Plans revealed for £400k renovation at Cocket Hat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toby Carvery Aberdeen: Plans revealed for £400k renovation at Cocket Hat

Toby Carvery Cocket Hat in Aberdeen has hired four members of staff ahead of the renovation, and four more hires are planned.

Toby's Carvery Aberdeen ahead of its £400,000 renovation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Toby Carvery on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive will be undergoing a £400,000 renovation next month.

The refurbishment will include new signage and décor, new carpets, plus the inclusion of a new, separate bookable room for business meetings, birthdays and funerals.

Team supervisor Alex Abbott, 31, says: “It will be a complete change.

“It won’t look anything like it did before.

“I think that’s what makes it so exciting – it isn’t just a lick of paint here, a lick of paint there.”

The well-loved carvery offering at Toby’s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Toby Carvery in Aberdeen will close for the renovation at 5pm on May 19 and reopen on June 5 at midday.

“We are so happy the brand decided to put the money into a renovation here,” adds Anna Zajecka, general manager at the restaurant.

“There have been rumours for a few years that a renovation was going to happen.

“We can’t wait, to be honest.”

Toby Carvery will have separate space for funerals… and Dungeons and Dragons

The number of covers at Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive is growing too, from 190 seats to 272.

The team is also growing, with four staff members already hired and four new hires planned following the renovation.

“It means we can do bigger and better things,” adds Alex.

“It is really exciting to see.

Team supervisor Alex Abbott and general manager Anna Zajecka. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I 100% think the renovation will increase footfall.

“We know that guest expectations are high and we want to meet those.

“The benefit of having the refurb is that we’re going to be able to meet those expectations in areas that we haven’t so far.”

Since becoming general manager back in 2023, Anna believes she made great strides in improving the level of service at the restaurant.

Some of the team members at Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Anna adds: “From our side, we have improved the service and the food quality, now the renovation will be the cherry on top.”

One of the bigger changes at Toby Carvery is the addition of a closed-off bookable space with glass walls.

“The area which we used previously for funerals meant that people would be mixed in with the other guests,” says Anna.

“So now they are going to have their own space. There, they can close the door and just be with their family.”

The addition of a separate, bookable space will change up the layout at Toby Carvery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The new bookable space, adds Alexandra, will also benefit “tabletop gamers”. Many of whom visit Toby Carvery to play games like Dungeons and Dragons, chess and draughts.

What else is changing in the Toby Carvery Aberdeen renovation?

A main wall to the right of the restaurant’s entrance will be knocked down, creating an open-plan space in front of the carvery deck.

The carvery deck itself will be getting an update. New tiles and screens will be added behind the food warming area.

This wall will be knocked down during the Toby Carvery Aberdeen renovation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Due to the popularity of food deliveries – which have doubled over the last year – the team are adding a new unit specifically for deliveries from Just Eat, Deliveroo and Too Good To Go.

This should help make the deliveries and click and collect service more “efficient”, says Anna.

The carvery deck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The wooden flooring will be sanded and spruced up a little. And all the carpets will be changing to one uniform beige design.

As for the bar, additional taps will be added offering Strongbow Dark Fruit cider and Madrí Excepcional lager.

Outside, there will be new signage and outdoor LED lighting added. This will bring Toby Carvery Cocket Hat up-to-date with other branches around the UK.

