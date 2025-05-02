Toby Carvery on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive will be undergoing a £400,000 renovation next month.

The refurbishment will include new signage and décor, new carpets, plus the inclusion of a new, separate bookable room for business meetings, birthdays and funerals.

Team supervisor Alex Abbott, 31, says: “It will be a complete change.

“It won’t look anything like it did before.

“I think that’s what makes it so exciting – it isn’t just a lick of paint here, a lick of paint there.”

Toby Carvery in Aberdeen will close for the renovation at 5pm on May 19 and reopen on June 5 at midday.

“We are so happy the brand decided to put the money into a renovation here,” adds Anna Zajecka, general manager at the restaurant.

“There have been rumours for a few years that a renovation was going to happen.

“We can’t wait, to be honest.”

Toby Carvery will have separate space for funerals… and Dungeons and Dragons

The number of covers at Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive is growing too, from 190 seats to 272.

The team is also growing, with four staff members already hired and four new hires planned following the renovation.

“It means we can do bigger and better things,” adds Alex.

“It is really exciting to see.

“I 100% think the renovation will increase footfall.

“We know that guest expectations are high and we want to meet those.

“The benefit of having the refurb is that we’re going to be able to meet those expectations in areas that we haven’t so far.”

Since becoming general manager back in 2023, Anna believes she made great strides in improving the level of service at the restaurant.

Anna adds: “From our side, we have improved the service and the food quality, now the renovation will be the cherry on top.”

One of the bigger changes at Toby Carvery is the addition of a closed-off bookable space with glass walls.

“The area which we used previously for funerals meant that people would be mixed in with the other guests,” says Anna.

“So now they are going to have their own space. There, they can close the door and just be with their family.”

The new bookable space, adds Alexandra, will also benefit “tabletop gamers”. Many of whom visit Toby Carvery to play games like Dungeons and Dragons, chess and draughts.

What else is changing in the Toby Carvery Aberdeen renovation?

A main wall to the right of the restaurant’s entrance will be knocked down, creating an open-plan space in front of the carvery deck.

The carvery deck itself will be getting an update. New tiles and screens will be added behind the food warming area.

Due to the popularity of food deliveries – which have doubled over the last year – the team are adding a new unit specifically for deliveries from Just Eat, Deliveroo and Too Good To Go.

This should help make the deliveries and click and collect service more “efficient”, says Anna.

The wooden flooring will be sanded and spruced up a little. And all the carpets will be changing to one uniform beige design.

As for the bar, additional taps will be added offering Strongbow Dark Fruit cider and Madrí Excepcional lager.

Outside, there will be new signage and outdoor LED lighting added. This will bring Toby Carvery Cocket Hat up-to-date with other branches around the UK.