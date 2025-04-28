Creel and Crumb: Former dinner lady opens seafood trailer at Wick Harbour

Looking for a change of pace, mum and former dinner lady Joanna Sutherland has opened Creel and Crumb seafood trailer at Wick harbour.

The 31-year-old worked as a dinner lady at Wick’s Noss Primary School for four years, before she left her job during the Easter holidays.

On Friday April 25, she opened Creel and Crumb, serving 150 customers on her first day.

Within a few hours on her first day open, Joanna had entirely sold out of lobster rolls.

“It was just crazy,” she says, “a total whirlwind.

“I’m just really overwhelmed and grateful for all the support.

“I’m glad everyone has been enjoying it.”

The menu at the Wick seafood trailer includes fresh lobster rolls, crab rolls, lobster macaroni and cheese, mussels, Cullen skink and more.

Joanna sources locally landed seafood from Wick Harbour, or from a 25-minute drive away in John O’ Groats.

Creel and Crumb Wick owner: ‘I just jumped in with both feet’

Joanna is no stranger to the Wick food and drink scene.

She worked as a cook at local café Wickers World for 10 years, before she started her job as a dinner lady.

She also baked birthday cakes for friends and family as a hobby, and she has always wanted to open her own eatery.

Inspired by Wick Harbour – and her love for seafood growing up on the West Coast – the idea for Creel and Crumb was born.

“I needed a change,” explains Joanna.

“Working at the school it became the same every day.

“I like to have more control. I think that’s what I was missing at the school.

“At the school, it was the school menu and we had to follow the recipes.

“But I like to cook something so it is as good as it can taste.”

Joanna bought the converted horse trailer in January this year, and has been sprucing it up since then.

“A lot of my colleagues gave me encouragement,” she adds.

“They said ‘if anyone can do it, I can’.

“So I just jumped in with both feet.”

Mussels, steak, mackerel pâté and more on the menu

Joanna is now running the seafood trailer at Wick Harbour solo, with occasional assistance from friends and family.

The menu ranges from £7 for Cullen skink mackerel pâté and £19 for the fresh lobster rolls.

“I think it’s important to celebrate everything we can get locally,” Joanna adds.

“And of course this helps the dishes be as fresh as possible.”

Joanna prepares the food at home, and cooks sides like chips in the trailer.

The menu also includes specials such as rump steak with chimichurri, if you’re not a seafood fan.

She also offers gluten-free and vegan options.

Creel and Crumb currently opens Wednesday-Saturday between 10am-2pm.

During the summer months, Joanna plans to open the seafood trailer seven days a week, with additional evening opening hours from 5.30-8pm.

More food news from Wick: