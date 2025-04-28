Creel and Crumb: Former dinner lady opens seafood trailer at Wick Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creel and Crumb: Former dinner lady opens seafood trailer at Wick Harbour

Joanna Sutherland serves lobster rolls, mussels, Cullen skink and more from her seafood trailer Creel and Crumb.

Creel and Crumb owner Joanna Sutherland on opening day at Wick Harbour. Image: Creel and Crumb
By Joanna Bremner

Looking for a change of pace, mum and former dinner lady Joanna Sutherland has opened Creel and Crumb seafood trailer at Wick harbour.

The 31-year-old worked as a dinner lady at Wick’s Noss Primary School for four years, before she left her job during the Easter holidays.

On Friday April 25, she opened Creel and Crumb, serving 150 customers on her first day.

Within a few hours on her first day open, Joanna had entirely sold out of lobster rolls.

“It was just crazy,” she says, “a total whirlwind.

A sizeable lobster roll available at seafood trailer at Wick Harbour Creel and Crumb
Image: Creel and Crumb

“I’m just really overwhelmed and grateful for all the support.

“I’m glad everyone has been enjoying it.”

The menu at the Wick seafood trailer includes fresh lobster rolls, crab rolls, lobster macaroni and cheese, mussels, Cullen skink and more.

Joanna sources locally landed seafood from Wick Harbour, or from a 25-minute drive away in John O’ Groats.

Creel and Crumb Wick owner: ‘I just jumped in with both feet’

Joanna is no stranger to the Wick food and drink scene.

She worked as a cook at local café Wickers World for 10 years, before she started her job as a dinner lady.

She also baked birthday cakes for friends and family as a hobby, and she has always wanted to open her own eatery.

Joanna Sutherland, owner of Creel and Crumb. Wick. Joanna Sutherland

Inspired by Wick Harbour – and her love for seafood growing up on the West Coast – the idea for Creel and Crumb was born.

“I needed a change,” explains Joanna.

“Working at the school it became the same every day.

“I like to have more control. I think that’s what I was missing at the school.

“At the school, it was the school menu and we had to follow the recipes.

The creamy lobster macaroni and cheese from the Wick seafood trailer. Image: Creel and Crumb

“But I like to cook something so it is as good as it can taste.”

Joanna bought the converted horse trailer in January this year, and has been sprucing it up since then.

The new seafood trailer now open at Wick Harbour. Image: Creel and Crumb

“A lot of my colleagues gave me encouragement,” she adds.

“They said ‘if anyone can do it, I can’.

“So I just jumped in with both feet.”

Mussels, steak, mackerel pâté and more on the menu

Joanna is now running the seafood trailer at Wick Harbour solo, with occasional assistance from friends and family.

The menu ranges from £7 for Cullen skink mackerel pâté and £19 for the fresh lobster rolls.

Mussels – moules mariniere – from Creel and Crumb, Wick. Image: Creel and Crumb

“I think it’s important to celebrate everything we can get locally,” Joanna adds.

“And of course this helps the dishes be as fresh as possible.”

Joanna prepares the food at home, and cooks sides like chips in the trailer.

The menu also includes specials such as rump steak with chimichurri, if you’re not a seafood fan.

The rump steal with chimichurri. Image: Creel and Crumb

She also offers gluten-free and vegan options.

Creel and Crumb currently opens Wednesday-Saturday between 10am-2pm.

During the summer months, Joanna plans to open the seafood trailer seven days a week, with additional evening opening hours from 5.30-8pm.

