Don’t want to queue for Wingstop? Here are 5 other places in Aberdeen serving great wings

There were huge queues on opening day at Wingstop Aberdeen. Perhaps too huge, some might say.

The first 100 customers at the opening day received free wings.

If you aren’t willing to stand in the queues at Union Square, here are some other places in the Granite City serving chicken wings.

The Pig’s Wings

As you might expect from their name, The Pig’s Wings on Upperkirkgate are certified chicken wings experts.

Their menu includes some very hot – but utterly delicious – buffalo wings, which are drizzled in a homemade garlic sauce.

They also offer house barbecue wings and teriyaki wings. All the wings at The Pig’s Wings cost £6.50 for their fiery little portions.

Sides of frickles – fried pickles – are a must: delicious, crispy little morsels with a thin coating.

The menu also has chicken strips for “little piglets” on the kids menu, or there are also chicken strips for adults who aren’t a fan of bones in their chicken.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Maggie’s Grill

Another Aberdeen restaurant serving great chicken wings is the Cajun barbecue favourite Maggie’s Grill.

While there are only one type of wings on the menu – smoked chicken wings – there is a selection of sauces to choose from which would make each serving unique.

The sauces for your chicken wings at Maggie’s Grill include a BBQ glaze, South Carolina BBQ sauce, Louisiana hot sauce or sweet ‘n’ spicy corruption glaze. Yum!

Maggie’s Grill wings are on the starter menu for £8.95.

Address: Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

BrewDog

BrewDog’s wings are, arguably, legendary.

Up there with Wingstop’s crispy and spicy goodness, these beauties are unlimited if you visit for “wings wednesday”. Though make sure to pre-book in advance for this!

Unlimited wings cost £14.95 per person, and you can choose between buttermilk chicken wings or beer-battered cauliflower “wings”.

You can mix these up with different flavours, choosing between spicy buffalo sauce, Korean BBQ, or dragon spice.

If you go for the buffalo wings, these taste great alongside the blue cheese dip.

Both BrewDog Castlegate and Union Square serve up these wings. So you could enjoy your wings without the wait while Wingstop lovers queue right outside.

Address: 5-9 Union St, Aberdeen AB11 5BU

Address: Union Square Shopping Centre, Guild St, Aberdeen AB11 5RG

Fireaway Pizza

Though they are known for pizza, Fireaway also offer a variety of chicken wings.

There are buffalo hot, plain, barbecue crunch or chilli honey wings.

Personally, I’d recommend the chilli hot wings which combine spice and sweetness to a delicious effect.

These will set you back £6.99 or £7.49 for six depending on flavour. Or you could get 18 for £18.99 or £19.49.

Address: 11 Greenfern Rd, Aberdeen AB16 5PY

Triplekirks

Last but not least, Aberdeen bar Triplekirks is well known for an affordable chicken wing offering.

Every Wednesday, TKs serve chicken wings for just 40p per wing.

These come in four sauces: barbecue sauce, “inferno” hot sauce, Korean sweet sriracha and classic hot honey buffalos sauce and sour cream.

For veggies, they even offer “sweetcorn riblets” so you don’t feel left out with all your wing-munching pals.

Address: Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT

If you are going to brave the queues for Wingstop, have a read of our review here to find out what to order.

What is your favourite place in Aberdeen for chicken wings? Let us know in the comments below