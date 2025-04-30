Don’t want to queue for Wingstop? Here are 5 other places in Aberdeen serving great wings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don’t want to queue for Wingstop? Here are 5 other places in Aberdeen serving great wings

Wingstop may be talk of the town for chicken wings, but there are lots of places serving them in the city.

Smoked chicken wings at Maggie's Grill, Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

There were huge queues on opening day at Wingstop Aberdeen. Perhaps too huge, some might say.

The first 100 customers at the opening day received free wings.

Large queues snake around Union Square shopping centre on Wingstop opening day. Image: Supplied.

If you aren’t willing to stand in the queues at Union Square, here are some other places in the Granite City serving chicken wings.

The Pig’s Wings

As you might expect from their name, The Pig’s Wings on Upperkirkgate are certified chicken wings experts.

Their menu includes some very hot – but utterly delicious – buffalo wings, which are drizzled in a homemade garlic sauce.

The buffalo chicken wings available at The Pig’s Wings, Aberdeen.

They also offer house barbecue wings and teriyaki wings. All the wings at The Pig’s Wings cost £6.50 for their fiery little portions.

Sides of frickles – fried pickles – are a must: delicious, crispy little morsels with a thin coating.

The menu also has chicken strips for “little piglets” on the kids menu, or there are also chicken strips for adults who aren’t a fan of bones in their chicken.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Maggie’s Grill

Another Aberdeen restaurant serving great chicken wings is the Cajun barbecue favourite Maggie’s Grill.

While there are only one type of wings on the menu – smoked chicken wings – there is a selection of sauces to choose from which would make each serving unique.

Chicken wings from Maggie’s Grill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The sauces for your chicken wings at Maggie’s Grill include a BBQ glaze, South Carolina BBQ sauce, Louisiana hot sauce or sweet ‘n’ spicy corruption glaze. Yum!

Maggie’s Grill wings are on the starter menu for £8.95.

Address: Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

BrewDog

BrewDog’s wings are, arguably, legendary.

Up there with Wingstop’s crispy and spicy goodness, these beauties are unlimited if you visit for “wings wednesday”. Though make sure to pre-book in advance for this!

Unlimited wings cost £14.95 per person, and you can choose between buttermilk chicken wings or beer-battered cauliflower “wings”.

BrewDog’s buffalo chicken wings. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

You can mix these up with different flavours, choosing between spicy buffalo sauce, Korean BBQ, or dragon spice.

If you go for the buffalo wings, these taste great alongside the blue cheese dip.

Both BrewDog Castlegate and Union Square serve up these wings. So you could enjoy your wings without the wait while Wingstop lovers queue right outside.

Address: 5-9 Union St, Aberdeen AB11 5BU

Address: Union Square Shopping Centre, Guild St, Aberdeen AB11 5RG

Fireaway Pizza

Though they are known for pizza, Fireaway also offer a variety of chicken wings.

There are buffalo hot, plain, barbecue crunch or chilli honey wings.

Chilli honey wings at Fireaway Pizza. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Personally, I’d recommend the chilli hot wings which combine spice and sweetness to a delicious effect.

These will set you back £6.99 or £7.49 for six depending on flavour. Or you could get 18 for £18.99 or £19.49.

Address: 11 Greenfern Rd, Aberdeen AB16 5PY

Triplekirks

Last but not least, Aberdeen bar Triplekirks is well known for an affordable chicken wing offering.

Every Wednesday, TKs serve chicken wings for just 40p per wing.

These come in four sauces: barbecue sauce, “inferno” hot sauce, Korean sweet sriracha and classic hot honey buffalos sauce and sour cream.

Chicken wings available at Triplekirks Aberdeen. Image: Triplekirks Aberdeen/Instagram.

For veggies, they even offer “sweetcorn riblets” so you don’t feel left out with all your wing-munching pals.

Address: Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT

If you are going to brave the queues for Wingstop, have a read of our review here to find out what to order.

What is your favourite place in Aberdeen for chicken wings? Let us know in the comments below

