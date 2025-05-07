Review: New family-run Filipino restaurant Kultura is exactly what Aberdeen needs

It is rare that I am still reeling about a visit to a restaurant weeks later. But I am still talking my colleagues’ ears off about my visit to Kultura, Aberdeen.

I visited the Filipino restaurant on its opening weekend at the end of April.

The restaurant is the latest foodie project for the talented Rivera family, who have a contagious passion for Filipino cuisine.

29-year-old chef Romeo Rivera Jr heads up the kitchen, while his sister Diane leads the front of house team.

Their mum, Dolores, is the director of the business – but she isn’t afraid to muck in either.

The family team have created a welcoming, friendly atmosphere in the restaurant, which is complemented with an authentic menu.

With Filipino favourites such as crispy pata and lumpiang available, it is sure to become a favourite in the city.

It has already secured a place near the top of my list.

Authentic feel at new Kultura Aberdeen

A breath of fresh air from the city’s many chains, Kultura has a homely feel to it when my boyfriend, Michael and I, visit.

This is exemplified in the décor: homemade prints by Diane line the restaurant’s walls, and there are little caribou figurines as a nod to the national animal of the Philippines.

The green walls work well with the rustic and earthy feel to the place, with wooden and woven elements in the bar, table settings and sari sari shop.

Situated near the entrance, the sari sari is a little shop with shelves bearing sauces, sweets and more.

This shop (which encourages you to try your hand at Filipino cuisine at home) sets the restaurant apart from other spots in the city.

Upstairs is where the real fun begins, with an open plan kitchen offering you a glimpse behind the scenes of Romeo and his team.

The food on my Kultura Aberdeen review

Everything on the menu at Kultura sounds tempting.

I ask Diane for some recommendations for dishes to try, and she suggests her mum’s speciality: DLB’s pork bbq (£8).

Michael and I split these starters – and I’m relieved, because I couldn’t settle for just one bite of this dish.

The sticky, crispy pork skewers are an excellent first step into the flavourful Filipino cuisine.

The marinated pork is coated in sweet smokiness, its edges charred to a perfect crispy edge.

Despite this satisfying caramel-like exterior, the meat remains tender too.

We also try the Chilli garlic pisit (£9) a crispy fried squid dish.

The batter is crunchy and light, loaded with chunks of squid.

This paired well with the tangy chopped onion dip on the side.

I would really recommend coming here hungry, as many of the portions are huge for the prices.

We decided to have all the dishes come out altogether and in hindsight, I’d suggest having them as separate starters and mains.

One, because there was so much food it barely fit on the table, and two, because trying it all at once meant we sadly weren’t able to finish the delicious dishes.

‘The crispiest pork I’ve ever had’

I couldn’t visit Kultura without trying the star of the show.

I may have been stalking the restaurant’s Facebook page before visiting, and I’d seen positive comments about the crispy pata (£25).

It is also another dish recommended by Diane.

So, I go for this for my main.

I’m not sure what I had been expecting from the dish described as “a Filipino feast favourite” on the menu, but I had no idea the crispy pata would be so impressive.

In the Philippines, Diane tells me, this is traditionally served as a whole pig, with guests tucking into it together.

The sizeable pork shank is marinated, then slow-boiled until it becomes tender, and finally deep-fried. It is absolutely the crispiest pork I’ve ever had in my life.

With gleaming crispy skin, every bite is a salty flavour bomb.

When I pierced the skin with my knife, juice pours from the tender meat within.

It melted away from the bone easily too.

Accompanied by a thick strip of pork belly, this also had a delicious crispy skin and melt in the mouth juiciness.

I could go on for days about this dish. It is exceptional value for money and could easily be shared between two or three people.

What about the rest of the food at Kultura?

I was also keen to try some of the Lumpiang baboy (£4).

Again, great value for money, the portion for under a fiver consists of four tasty pork spring rolls.

These are thin, open-ended, showing off their meaty insides.

The crunchy little bites are another delicious addition to the menu.

Michael chooses the Kare-Kare with prawns (£18) for his main dish.

This is served piping hot: a creamy peanut sauce, the dish is loaded with vegetables as well as the sizeable prawns in their shells.

The feast of a bowl is also packed with crunchy pakchoi, green beans and grilled aubergine that boasts a delicious crispy skin.

We also both ordered a side of garlic fried rice (£3), though this was big enough that we could have shared just the one portion.

This was an excellent accompaniment to the kare kare dish, and tasted amazing soaked with that creamy peanut sauce.

Topped with crispy onions and sesame seeds, the garlic rice was delicious on its own too.

Verdict on Kultura Aberdeen:

In my opinion, Kultura is exactly what Aberdeen needs.

In a time when plenty of doomsayers are telling us that the city has little to offer, this new family-run restaurant is a shining, positive light.

The service was exceptional, the family-run team relentlessly cheerful, enthusiastic and accommodating.

Their passion for what they do is contagious.

The dishes blew us away, and no meal I have had since has lived up to their level.

Do visit Kultura in Aberdeen – and definitely order the crispy pata.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: 47 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Tel: 01224 083588

Kultura’s Facebook page.

Price: £76.50 for two soft drinks, two starters, two mains, two portions of rice and a side dish.

Disabled access: Yes – access with a lift and there are disabled toilets.

Dog friendly: No.

