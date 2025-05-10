Is Thistle Street Aberdeen’s new food and drink quarter? We hear from customers and businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Is Thistle Street Aberdeen’s new food and drink quarter? We hear from customers and businesses

I chat to food and drink businesses on Thistle Street, and customers, to hear their thoughts on the bustling foodie quarter.

Nadia Clarke and Roisin Feeley at new coffee shop Café Moyo on Thistle Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nadia Clarke and Roisin Feeley at new coffee shop Café Moyo on Thistle Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Thistle Street in Aberdeen has been graced with two new food businesses in just the last few months.

Nadia Clarke opened stylish Café Moyo in February, while entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes opened her second venue on the street, Mediterranean restaurant, back in January.

These are the latest in a long line of successful bars, cafes and restaurants located on the city centre stretch.

Thistle Street is home to many popular foodie businesses. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The street is also home to popular independent café Food Story, The Bread Guy Bakery and sandwich shop West End Chocolates.

Wine bar Mara also promises a “taste of Italy” for its customers, and franchises Baskin Robbins and Cupp Bubble Tea often have queues out the door.

Round the corner, there’s pretty patisserie Almondine on Chapel Street, and Bandit Bakery on Rose Street.

So why does this Aberdeen food and drink quarter work so well?

Thistle Street the ‘perfect spot’ for an aesthetic coffee shop

Nadia says the main customers at her Thistle Street café are young professionals, “ladies who lunch” and retired couples.

“I saw that this was available and I thought it was the perfect spot,” she tells me.

“It is absolutely buzzing at the moment, there has been fantastic footfall.

“I’ve met hundreds of people already. It has exceeded my expectations.

“I wanted it to be intimate and cosy, because that allows me to give my personal service which I pride myself on.”

Nadia interacting with customers at her Thistle Street café. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The aesthetically-pleasing interior and top class bakes supplied by Wild Hearth Bakery, are likely part of the draw of Café Moyo – as well as Nadia’s chatty manner with every customer that walks through her door.

The café – well known for the indulgent almond croissant, she tells me – is suited to the area. It is especially popular for those skipping a beer for a brew.

“It fits really well on Thistle Street,” she says. “There are people in nearby offices who want to have a quick meeting with a coffee in a nice place.

“And many are loving independent coffee shops at the moment.

“And a lot of people aren’t drinking as much.”

The street has a ‘village feel’ in the city

While I’m chatting to Nadia, two customers pop into Café Moyo.

They, too, sing the praises of Thistle Street.

“We’re always in here and in Grape and Grain,” Kelly Butler tells me.

Café Moyo customers Hailey Ibbotson and Kelly Butler.

“It’s great to have so many nice places on the same street.

“It makes you think of Glasgow and Edinburgh, where they have loads of these great little streets like this.”

Nadia agrees – what makes Thistle Street work is the varied offering in such close proximity.

“I’ve always loved coming to Thistle Street through the years,” she adds.

“The street is so busy on a Saturday, everyone going to get their fizz – it’s fabulous.

“And with everywhere so close together. Who wants to walk in high heels?

Nadia Clarke outside Café Moyo on Thistle Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I think it’s a one stop shop street.

“You can get your hair done, come get a coffee, buy yourself a pair of shoes, get a drink, meet a friend, then take some flowers and a loaf of bread home.

“It has everything you could want: a bacon roll place, a bakery – it just has that village feel that you want, but in the city.”

And, Nadia says, the secret sauce to Thistle Street’s success is that businesses help each other out.

“I didn’t envisage this,” she adds.

“My neighbours have made me feel like such a part of their community.

“I ran out of takeaway boxes and I ran over to Food Story and they said ‘here you go’.

“We’re there for each other. That’s what we have. And you don’t get that everywhere.”

Why did Grape and Grain and Mediterranean restaurant owner decide on Thistle Street?

A well-known face on Thistle Street, Jeannette Forbes has a business on either side of the street.

Grape and Grain – so named for its offering of wine, whisky and many other drinks – also serves small plates.

While its stylish new sibling Mediterranean offers dishes like mussels, arancini, lamb kofta and more.

Jeanette, founder of IT firm PCL Group, says Grape and Grain was inspired by the entrepreneur herself having “nowhere to go” on a Friday night.

“I was recently widowed,” she tells me.

Jeanette inside Grape and Grain. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And 12 years ago, there was nowhere I could go with girls.

“I didn’t want loud music or sports on the TV. I just wanted to sit and chat and be with people at that time.

“For a while, I’d drive down to Glasgow or Edinburgh. I’d leave the office on a Friday, pack an overnight bag and book into one of the nicer hotels.

“I would just sit and have a meal and a glass of wine by myself, and drive back up the next day.

“The reason I did it is I just couldn’t find that space here.

“I was of that age where I wanted a nice, clean place, where I could sit with my girlfriends then go home and watch Strictly.”

Jeanette Forbes, founder of PCL Group. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In an aim to create that space in the city, Jeanette opened Grape and Grain on Thistle Street back in 2017.

She says some questioned her choice of location.

“A lot of people asked me why I didn’t put Grape and Grain on Union Street,” says Jeanette.

“It wouldn’t have suited Union Street, and neither would Mediterranean.

“One street behind Union Street – that’s absolutely perfect.

“I think the fact that we have tucked ourselves in nicely means you can have a glass of wine in the middle of your shopping.

“I often see something I like in Hamish Munro, or the little antique place on the corner.

“There are businesses around here that capture your imagination.”

‘We have something in this quarter but it should be pedestrianised’

Jeanette thinks Thistle Street has something that sets it apart.

“Can Thistle Street be the food and drink quarter in Aberdeen? I don’t see why not,” she goes on.

“I’d never say Thistle Street is better than anywhere else in the city, I would always say everyone has their place in the city and they all play their part.

“I do think we have something in this quarter.

“Even on a Sunday morning, it’s busy.”

The area, says Jeanette, has been described as a “Little Chelsea” – the inspiration behind her firm named PCL Group.

Thistle Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, Jeanette does believe that Thistle Street would appeal to diners even more were it pedestrianised.

“I think there is a traffic problem,” she admits.

“This is a really busy hub, on a weekend in particular.

“It would be great to have it like some streets in London, with tables outside, overhead heaters, blankets on the back of chairs.

“You think about how many elderly people would be able to enjoy that too. ”

Is Thistle Street your favourite place to dine out in Aberdeen? Or do you have other well-loved quarters in the city? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation