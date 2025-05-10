Is Thistle Street Aberdeen’s new food and drink quarter? We hear from customers and businesses

Thistle Street in Aberdeen has been graced with two new food businesses in just the last few months.

Nadia Clarke opened stylish Café Moyo in February, while entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes opened her second venue on the street, Mediterranean restaurant, back in January.

These are the latest in a long line of successful bars, cafes and restaurants located on the city centre stretch.

The street is also home to popular independent café Food Story, The Bread Guy Bakery and sandwich shop West End Chocolates.

Wine bar Mara also promises a “taste of Italy” for its customers, and franchises Baskin Robbins and Cupp Bubble Tea often have queues out the door.

Round the corner, there’s pretty patisserie Almondine on Chapel Street, and Bandit Bakery on Rose Street.

So why does this Aberdeen food and drink quarter work so well?

Thistle Street the ‘perfect spot’ for an aesthetic coffee shop

Nadia says the main customers at her Thistle Street café are young professionals, “ladies who lunch” and retired couples.

“I saw that this was available and I thought it was the perfect spot,” she tells me.

“It is absolutely buzzing at the moment, there has been fantastic footfall.

“I’ve met hundreds of people already. It has exceeded my expectations.

“I wanted it to be intimate and cosy, because that allows me to give my personal service which I pride myself on.”

The aesthetically-pleasing interior and top class bakes supplied by Wild Hearth Bakery, are likely part of the draw of Café Moyo – as well as Nadia’s chatty manner with every customer that walks through her door.

The café – well known for the indulgent almond croissant, she tells me – is suited to the area. It is especially popular for those skipping a beer for a brew.

“It fits really well on Thistle Street,” she says. “There are people in nearby offices who want to have a quick meeting with a coffee in a nice place.

“And many are loving independent coffee shops at the moment.

“And a lot of people aren’t drinking as much.”

The street has a ‘village feel’ in the city

While I’m chatting to Nadia, two customers pop into Café Moyo.

They, too, sing the praises of Thistle Street.

“We’re always in here and in Grape and Grain,” Kelly Butler tells me.

“It’s great to have so many nice places on the same street.

“It makes you think of Glasgow and Edinburgh, where they have loads of these great little streets like this.”

Nadia agrees – what makes Thistle Street work is the varied offering in such close proximity.

“I’ve always loved coming to Thistle Street through the years,” she adds.

“The street is so busy on a Saturday, everyone going to get their fizz – it’s fabulous.

“And with everywhere so close together. Who wants to walk in high heels?

“I think it’s a one stop shop street.

“You can get your hair done, come get a coffee, buy yourself a pair of shoes, get a drink, meet a friend, then take some flowers and a loaf of bread home.

“It has everything you could want: a bacon roll place, a bakery – it just has that village feel that you want, but in the city.”

And, Nadia says, the secret sauce to Thistle Street’s success is that businesses help each other out.

“I didn’t envisage this,” she adds.

“My neighbours have made me feel like such a part of their community.

“I ran out of takeaway boxes and I ran over to Food Story and they said ‘here you go’.

“We’re there for each other. That’s what we have. And you don’t get that everywhere.”

Why did Grape and Grain and Mediterranean restaurant owner decide on Thistle Street?

A well-known face on Thistle Street, Jeannette Forbes has a business on either side of the street.

Grape and Grain – so named for its offering of wine, whisky and many other drinks – also serves small plates.

While its stylish new sibling Mediterranean offers dishes like mussels, arancini, lamb kofta and more.

Jeanette, founder of IT firm PCL Group, says Grape and Grain was inspired by the entrepreneur herself having “nowhere to go” on a Friday night.

“I was recently widowed,” she tells me.

“And 12 years ago, there was nowhere I could go with girls.

“I didn’t want loud music or sports on the TV. I just wanted to sit and chat and be with people at that time.

“For a while, I’d drive down to Glasgow or Edinburgh. I’d leave the office on a Friday, pack an overnight bag and book into one of the nicer hotels.

“I would just sit and have a meal and a glass of wine by myself, and drive back up the next day.

“The reason I did it is I just couldn’t find that space here.

“I was of that age where I wanted a nice, clean place, where I could sit with my girlfriends then go home and watch Strictly.”

In an aim to create that space in the city, Jeanette opened Grape and Grain on Thistle Street back in 2017.

She says some questioned her choice of location.

“A lot of people asked me why I didn’t put Grape and Grain on Union Street,” says Jeanette.

“It wouldn’t have suited Union Street, and neither would Mediterranean.

“One street behind Union Street – that’s absolutely perfect.

“I think the fact that we have tucked ourselves in nicely means you can have a glass of wine in the middle of your shopping.

“I often see something I like in Hamish Munro, or the little antique place on the corner.

“There are businesses around here that capture your imagination.”

‘We have something in this quarter but it should be pedestrianised’

Jeanette thinks Thistle Street has something that sets it apart.

“Can Thistle Street be the food and drink quarter in Aberdeen? I don’t see why not,” she goes on.

“I’d never say Thistle Street is better than anywhere else in the city, I would always say everyone has their place in the city and they all play their part.

“I do think we have something in this quarter.

“Even on a Sunday morning, it’s busy.”

The area, says Jeanette, has been described as a “Little Chelsea” – the inspiration behind her firm named PCL Group.

However, Jeanette does believe that Thistle Street would appeal to diners even more were it pedestrianised.

“I think there is a traffic problem,” she admits.

“This is a really busy hub, on a weekend in particular.

“It would be great to have it like some streets in London, with tables outside, overhead heaters, blankets on the back of chairs.

“You think about how many elderly people would be able to enjoy that too. ”

Is Thistle Street your favourite place to dine out in Aberdeen? Or do you have other well-loved quarters in the city? Let us know in the comments below.