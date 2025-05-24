My Aberdeen: Foodie Julia Bryce shares her favourite city restaurants and memories of Tiger Tiger bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Aberdeen: Foodie Julia Bryce shares her favourite city restaurants and memories of Tiger Tiger bus

Content creator and journalist Julia Bryce shares her favourite places to eat in Aberdeen and what she loves most about the Granite City.

Local foodie and content creator Julia Bryce at Newburgh Seal Beach. Image: Julia Bryce
By Joanna Bremner

Content creator and journalist Julia Bryce is well known as an Aberdeen foodie. Here are her top picks and favourite memories in the Granite City.

What springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen?

I guess what makes Aberdeen so special is the access to nature.

We have an incredible offering with both the beach and the Cairngorms on our doorstep.

Seal yoga at Newburgh beach. Image: Julia Bryce

And not far from the city, there’s the Newburgh Seal Beach where you can see puffins, whales go by as well as dolphins pods at the harbour.

That’s the part that I love the most about it – it’s the nature and wildlife.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

It would have to be my Tiger Tiger, Pearl Lounge, Espionage days with my uni girls.

We used to go out all the time. The Tiger Tiger bus was a moment – you had to be there to believe it.

You would get on a bus outside of what is Jam Jar now, but it was Tonic then. And you would get a big bus down to Tiger Tiger.

You’d be there with your long vodkas, then jump on the bus and be in Tiger Tiger till early morning. Then go to the casino for breakfast.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and why?

It’s so hard.

My absolute be all and end all if anybody comes to visit is Maggie’s Grill . This is the one place that to me is home.

The owners and the team are so lovely. And I’ve never heard anyone say a bad thing about it.

Foodie Julia Bryce at Maggie’s Grill, Aberdeen. Image: Julia Bryce

The food is just incredible, and the chicken tenders and St Louis ribs are amazing.

It’s the quality of the meat, the time that they take to smoke everything, and the passion that they all have which makes it one of my favourites.

Best place in Aberdeen when you’re looking for inspiration?

I love walking around and seeing all the Nuart.

Nuart Aberdeen street art. Image: Julia Bryce

The street art tour is just wonderful in terms of getting you to think about lots of things at once.

I’m quite a creative person so I love stuff like that.

But I also love Johnston Gardens.

Julia at the colourful Johnston Gardens. Image: Julia Bryce

Spring or autumn are my favourite times to go there because it is alive with colour.

I’ve seen herons and a kingfisher there.

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeen?

I don’t drink coffee – me and coffee don’t agree with each other.

So I usually go for a hot chocolate or a chai latte now that I’m being a bit more adventurous.

I love Parx Cafe – that’s my go-to in the city for meetings or grabbing a hot drink.

How is 2025 going for you?

It’s my first year working for myself freelance, so I’m still trying to figure everything out.

Julia enjoys a meal at Maggie’s Grill. Image: Julia Bryce

I’ve got a good feeling about 2025.

2024 was a big year for me: I won an award and I was on Netflix. So it’s a hard act to follow.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’ve got some really exciting projects going on. I’ve been working with Shop Aberdeen and I’m an Aberdeen Restaurant Week ambassador.

And there are some really lovely projects bubbling away.

It’s a mysterious, wonderful and exciting year ahead – but who knows, really!

