Aberdeen Burger King to give away 1,000 free Whoppers TODAY

Burger King fans in Aberdeen can pick up a free Whopper today as its newly designed Wellington Road branch is unveiled.

To celebrate, the food chain is giving away 1,000 of the burgers or Chicken Royale burgers for free.

Burger King fans better be quick though, as the deal is only available for today.

To add to this excitement, the 100th customer who orders at the restaurant on May 12 will win a year’s supply of Burger King.

The newly remodelled Aberdeen Wellington restaurant brings customer experience to a new level, with all-new in-restaurant innovations including table service.

As well as this, the opening hours of the Altens branch has been extended by an extra two hours and will now be open until 11pm.

‘We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new’

Restaurant manager Dylan Koletsas said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Aberdeen Wellington.

“We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new enjoying everything that the remodelled restaurant has to offer and we know they’ll have the best time whilst enjoying their delicious meals here.”