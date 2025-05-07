Aberdeen Burger King to give away 1,000 free Whoppers TODAY

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen Burger King to give away 1,000 free Whoppers TODAY

A year's supply of BK is also available for one lucky customer.

By Chris Cromar
Whoppers will be free today for the first 1,000 customers. Image: DC Thomson.
Burger King fans in Aberdeen can pick up a free Whopper today as its newly designed Wellington Road branch is unveiled.

To celebrate, the food chain is giving away 1,000 of the burgers or Chicken Royale burgers for free.

Burger King fans better be quick though, as the deal is only available for today.

To add to this excitement, the 100th customer who orders at the restaurant on May 12 will win a year’s supply of Burger King.

Burger King sign.
The BK restaurant has been revamped. Image: Burger King UK.

The newly remodelled Aberdeen Wellington restaurant brings customer experience to a new level, with all-new in-restaurant innovations including table service.

As well as this, the opening hours of the Altens branch has been extended by an extra two hours and will now be open until 11pm.

‘We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new’

Restaurant manager Dylan Koletsas said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Aberdeen Wellington.

“We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new enjoying everything that the remodelled restaurant has to offer and we know they’ll have the best time whilst enjoying their delicious meals here.”

