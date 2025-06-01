I went into the kitchen to speak to the chef at The Falls of Feugh after my meal – yes, it was that good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

I went into the kitchen to speak to the chef at The Falls of Feugh after my meal – yes, it was that good

Restaurant reviewer David Knight visited The Falls of Feugh restaurant for a meal. Here's what he thought of the food.

One of the dishes we tried at The Falls of Feugh restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By David Knight

I was enjoying a chit-chat with chef John Chomba after inviting myself into his kitchen at The Falls of Feugh restaurant near Banchory.

He looked resplendent and very cool in his whites with the blue logo of the Master Chefs of Great Britain.

A large pot of potatoes and vegetables simmered behind him, and his greeting was just as warm.

I’m not sure how often diners get away with inviting themselves into kitchens for a chinwag during service, but it was my lucky day.

Chef John Chomba has been running The Falls of Feugh restaurant since 2013. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I thought back and realised the last time I did this was more than 15 years ago in Inverness.

Legendary chef Albert Roux was doing a celebrity turn at the ovens for a big publicity event.

I descended into a small kitchen in the bowels of the hotel to meet him and walked into a tsunami of sweat, stifling heat and general pandemonium.

Roux was also very welcoming, too, despite organised chaos all around.

An important message on Cullen skink

I’d come knocking on John’s door at The Falls of Feugh restaurant because I had to tell him something important before we departed after a lovely lunch.

“I have to say, John, that your Cullen skink was the best I’ve ever had,” I spluttered.

For me, what really made the dish stand out was the wonderfully thick chunks of smoked haddock.

I was so struck by this that I raised a couple on my soup spoon for my wife to take a picture – so others could admire them, too.

The delicious Cullen skink from The Falls of Feugh restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, I’ve had Cullen skink elsewhere with dubious amounts of haddock bulked out with extra potatoes; more of a spuds-in-fish-sauce dish masquerading as the real thing.

John was exceedingly polite and modest in return, taking time to explain the technicalities of it all.

At one a point a waiter appeared to sort out a bill query with John and looked slightly startled by the odd bloke in the corner (me, that is).

John smiled and explained my presence with, “Welcome to my fan club.”

It was funny and a little self-deprecating at the same time, which I liked.

I didn’t want to overcook his patience so made a diplomatic retreat.

The stunning Falls of Feugh restaurant near Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But it was a lovely little episode I’ll always remember.

It’s this kind of warm memory and personal touch which brings people back to places like this.

‘Magnificent’ setting for Falls of Feugh restaurant

It had been far too long since our last visit to The Falls of Feugh restaurant.

There is a big extra bonus awaiting anyone who ventures out along Royal Deeside to visit this restaurant up the road from the centre of Banchory.

It’s the magnificent Falls of Feugh themselves sitting just yards away from the restaurant. In fact, you can see the bridge over the falls from the dining room, which looks down on the river as it races away to join the Dee a little further downstream.

Falls of Feugh near Banchory, photographed in October last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A tourist magnet if ever there was one: drawn by the stunning sights and sounds of roaring water cascading over rugged outcrops of rocks (and leaping salmon at certain times of the year).

As you enter the front door another attraction greets you on the wall.

A painting of what looked like Mount Kenya in Africa, likely a nod to John’s training in Kenya.

Its peaks resemble a gothic cathedral with soaring spiky towers.

The interior of The Falls of Feugh restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There was no descriptive title on the painting to tell us what we were looking at (as far as I could see).

In case you think I’m some kind of geographical genius, I did look it up on Google; I’m sure someone will tell me if I’ve come to the wrong conclusion.

Deeside beef, baked cod and poached pear

There are a couple of informal dining areas and a balcony terrace before you reach the main area at The Falls of Feugh restaurant.

The dining room sits in an attractive circular room with original artworks on the walls, but the prettiest picture was through the windows to the falls and river below.

We mixed and matched from a la carte and specials menus, but there was also a roaring lunchtime trade in very tasty looking sandwiches and wraps with soup.

The chef’s terrine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

You’ve heard all about my luxurious Cullen Skink (£8.50) already, but my wife’s starter was also something special.

Chef’s terrine (£9) with a good helping of chicken adorned with black pudding bon-bon, gherkin, roasted plum, chutney and oatcakes.

For mains, I was happy to remain at sea with baked cod (£24), accompanied by mashed potato and delicious bisque flavoured with langoustine and curry paste.

Fish of the day at The Falls of Feugh was baked cod on my visit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The glistening white flesh appeared even more impressive because the fillet looked three inches thick.

The tender Deeside beef. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For my wife, richly-flavoured slow roasted braised rolled shoulder of Deeside beef (£22). This was so tender it just fell apart.

We rounded off with rhubarb crumble (£8.50) and honeycomb ice cream with just the right balance of tartness and sweetness.

Rhubarb crumble from The Falls of Feugh restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An elegant classic poached pear (£8.50) for my wife.

Poached pear, an elegant classic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Verdict: ‘Falls of Feugh delivers on multiple levels’

We couldn’t fault any of the food from start to finish at The Falls of Feugh restaurant. It was perfect.

For the first time in my experience, I saw a polite plea on the menu to pay in cash – if at all possible – to allow them to escape card charges in these hard times for hospitality and keep their prices competitive.

We enjoyed our visit to The Falls of Feugh restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We were happy to oblige.

The Falls of Feugh delivers on multiple levels.

Excellent food to suit every pocket or mood and friendly welcoming staff in very special surroundings. An eating-out experience and day trip all in one.

In fact, it’s a delightful tale from the riverbank.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information: 

Address: Bridge of Feugh, Banchory AB31 6NL

Tel: 01330 824171

Website: https://www.thefallsoffeugh.com/

Price: £86 for two starters, two mains, two desserts and two coffees.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Yes.

Conversation