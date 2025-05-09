‘Rescued’ CASC Bar reopens as Whisky Situation Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘Rescued’ CASC Bar reopens as Whisky Situation Aberdeen

Whisky Situation Aberdeen is opening today at 5pm, as is its sister whisky shop on King Street.

Whisky Situation founder Carlos Yabrudy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Whisky Situation founder Carlos Yabrudy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

A new Aberdeen bar serving more than 700 different bottles of whisky is opening today, at the venue previously known as CASC Bar.

Whisky Situation Aberdeen, the brainchild of 37-year-old Carlos Yabrudy, promises an exclusive whisky offering, as well as cigars, beer, wine and cocktails.

The new owners of the the Stirling Street bar, opening on Friday at 5pm, hope it will become a tourist destination in Aberdeen.

“We want to eventually become the best whisky bar in Scotland,” Carlos says.

“We want people to say: ‘when you go to Scotland, that’s where you need to go’.

“That’s the goal.”

Whisky Situation Aberdeen could help drive city ‘regeneration’, hopes new owners

CASC Bar closed its doors back in December 2024 after 11 years on the Aberdeen food and drink scene.

Carlos – who founded retail company Whisky Situation back in 2023 – has retained several members of staff in his bid to “rescue” the city centre venue.

He adds: “I found out about this place, and when things were on the rocks I met the old manager and decided to rescue the place. And in doing so, saved three jobs and brought in three more staff members on top of that.

“For a lot of locals, this place was their second home.

“Hence there was a lot of sadness in the closing.”

Carlos believes that his new bar – and its sister whisky shop on King Street – could help improve Aberdeen city centre.

The sizeable whisky selection at the bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He says: “Aberdeen is always playing third fiddle to Glasgow and Edinburgh, isn’t it?

“Aberdeen has a lot here – Tall Ships and a lot of festivals.

“It’s a city that works more like a town, where people talk more than other places. It’s not so disconnected.

“Aberdeen is the closest to distilleries, on the cusp of Speyside – close to Macallan and Tomatin.

The new sign planned for Whisky Situation Aberdeen. Image: Whisky Situation

“People should be coming here from all over the world.

“Now there is an even better reason for them to come to the city centre. And hopefully start driving the city’s regeneration.”

What to expect at Whisky Situation Aberdeen

The new bar will host private events including weekly tastings from distilleries like Tomatin and Lochlea.

The range of whisky on offer is exclusive, says Carlos, with many bottles unavailable elsewhere in the UK.

“The main draw is having over 700 whiskies for people to try,” adds Carlos.

“We can give people the opportunity to try different things.

Carlos Yabrudy has a passion for all things whisky. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“A lot of this isn’t available to taste before people buy it. So this will be a hub for people to try the newest GlenAllachie or Lochlea.”

Unique bottles available to sample include Brother’s Bond straight bourbon whiskey from actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, and Japanese whiskey from Yamazaki Distillery.

Also boasting the “largest humidor in Scotland”, the bar offers a range of cigars.

The humidor (humidity-controlled cabinet for cigars) at Whisky Situation Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Drams will range from £4.50 to over £100 at Whisky Situation Aberdeen.

“We can open a bottle that costs £200 per dram, it depends what people ask for,” he adds.

“I’m a very flexible guy. It’s not a problem.”

Bottles like the single cask Glenfarclas Family Cask range might be more pricy for a dram.

Carlos adds: “You’re looking at £8,000 per bottle.

“So if you divide them up, that’s about £200-300 per single [dram].”

‘Speakeasy’ plans for new Aberdeen bar

The team are looking forward to opening the new bar and King Street shop this evening.

Carlos says: “I’m excited to have everyone down.

“It feels like your family coming to see you again when you haven’t seen them for a long time.

“The atmosphere won’t be clinical – or like a dank student bar – but rather a familiar place.”

The interior of Wh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There are plans for refurbishment further down the line to turn the bar into a “speakeasy style” venue.

The new King Street whisky shop will be open Tuesday to Saturday.

The Stirling Street bar will be open daily 3pm to 12am Sunday-Thursday, and till 1am Friday and Saturday.

Conversation