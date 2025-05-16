Cloggy House: Our visit to popular family-run Dyce café in Kirkhill Industrial Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cloggy House: Our visit to popular family-run Dyce café in Kirkhill Industrial Estate

Siblings Alex and Josh McKenzie run Cloggy House in Dyce. Here's what we thought of the menu.

Food writer Joanna and her colleague Andy tried out the food from Cloggy House, Dyce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

I could never imagine running a café with my sisters.

But siblings Alex and Josh McKenzie are running a smooth operation at Cloggy House in Dyce.

Alex and Josh McKenzie who run Skoff Catering at Cloggy House. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The café, located at Kirkhill Industrial Estate, promises a “no frills” experience for hungry customers.

And there is a mammoth queue inside when we visit in the lunchtime peak.

Dyce café Cloggy House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The menu includes burgers, wraps, soup, salads, baked potatoes and sandwiches, as well as daily specials.

We find a table in the packed café and order a range of items to try.

Around us there are plenty of folk enjoying their lunch break here, braving the sizeable queue happily for the freshly-prepared grub.

Josh and other cheerful members of his team chat away to customers, and the atmosphere is friendly and welcoming.

Feast-like food at Cloggy House, Dyce

A mighty feast to start your day off, we try the breakfast burrito (£7) first.

This huge, thick wrap combines breakfast favourites, eggs, bacon, cheese and pork sausage – plus, it even fits in a hash brown.

The breakfast burrito from Cloggy House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The portion size is immense for the price tag, and it is also an easier way to enjoy your breakfast on the go.

This hot, tasty, breakfast in a wrap is great, though just a little greasy.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up from Cloggy House is another mammoth-sized dish, the chorizo melt wrap (£8.50).

This knocks our socks off.

Chorizo melt wrap. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Loaded with chewy, crispy chorizo, Southern fried chicken and cheese, the wrap is also interspersed with a smoky chipotle sauce.

There is certainly heat to the wrap, but it isn’t overpowering either.

Andy tucks into the chorizo and chicken melt wrap from Cloggy House, Dyce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is huge again, and the spice warms you up nicely. The oil from the chorizo soaks into the cheese and chicken and makes the whole thing a delicious flavour bomb.

I will definitely be ordering this again!

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4.5/5

The soup of the day (£2.90) when we visit is sweet potato, coconut and chilli soup.

This is a warming, soothing bowl of sweetness and spice. I was actually so obsessed with this that I have since recreated it at home, though mine doesn’t live up to Josh and Alex’s delicious creation.

Sweet potato, coconut and chilli soup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sometimes soup is dull in taste, and requires bread, a sandwich or panini to make it worth eating – at least personally.

But this soup is excellent with or without dunking. I wish I worked closer to the café so I could enjoy this for my lunch at the office.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Mince and tatties – plus chips…

The daily special on our visit is mince, tatties, chips and skirlie (£7).

I’m confused by the inclusion of mashed tatties and chips. I am unsure who could finish this plateful, especially on their lunch break with limited time.

But I’m told the classic dish is popular.

The daily special at Cloggy House, Dyce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And I’m not surprised. The crispy chips, and rich, meaty skirlie are a great combination, especially when soaked in the mince gravy.

The mince itself is flavourful, with decent sized chunks of meat interspersed with softened carrot and onion.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3/5

We finish our trip to Cloggy House by trying the Philly cheesesteak baguette(£6.20).

I have high hopes for this, having fallen in love with a Philly cheesesteak sandwich when I tried it on a trip to Cambridge a few years ago.

The Philly cheesesteak from Cloggy House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This sadly didn’t live up to that hype. After those fully loaded wraps absolutely packed with filling, the baguette felt a little lacking.

The ratio of bread to filling was a bit off sadly.

The filling itself was very tasty and the meat was tender. But I would have enjoyed more veg, cheese and mayo, to give the baguette that gooey, creamy texture.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3/5

Joanna and Andy tried the food at Dyce favourite Cloggy House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
We certainly didn’t leave Cloggy House hungry.

Highlights were the chorizo melt wrap and the sweet potato soup, both of which I have been craving since our visit.

Here’s what we tried at Cloggy House, Dyce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is no surprise Cloggy House is so popular. The service is friendly, speedy and the food is tasty and affordable.

