Cloggy House: Our visit to popular family-run Dyce café in Kirkhill Industrial Estate

I could never imagine running a café with my sisters.

But siblings Alex and Josh McKenzie are running a smooth operation at Cloggy House in Dyce.

The café, located at Kirkhill Industrial Estate, promises a “no frills” experience for hungry customers.

And there is a mammoth queue inside when we visit in the lunchtime peak.

The menu includes burgers, wraps, soup, salads, baked potatoes and sandwiches, as well as daily specials.

We find a table in the packed café and order a range of items to try.

Around us there are plenty of folk enjoying their lunch break here, braving the sizeable queue happily for the freshly-prepared grub.

Josh and other cheerful members of his team chat away to customers, and the atmosphere is friendly and welcoming.

Feast-like food at Cloggy House, Dyce

A mighty feast to start your day off, we try the breakfast burrito (£7) first.

This huge, thick wrap combines breakfast favourites, eggs, bacon, cheese and pork sausage – plus, it even fits in a hash brown.

The portion size is immense for the price tag, and it is also an easier way to enjoy your breakfast on the go.

This hot, tasty, breakfast in a wrap is great, though just a little greasy.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up from Cloggy House is another mammoth-sized dish, the chorizo melt wrap (£8.50).

This knocks our socks off.

Loaded with chewy, crispy chorizo, Southern fried chicken and cheese, the wrap is also interspersed with a smoky chipotle sauce.

There is certainly heat to the wrap, but it isn’t overpowering either.

It is huge again, and the spice warms you up nicely. The oil from the chorizo soaks into the cheese and chicken and makes the whole thing a delicious flavour bomb.

I will definitely be ordering this again!

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4.5/5

The soup of the day (£2.90) when we visit is sweet potato, coconut and chilli soup.

This is a warming, soothing bowl of sweetness and spice. I was actually so obsessed with this that I have since recreated it at home, though mine doesn’t live up to Josh and Alex’s delicious creation.

Sometimes soup is dull in taste, and requires bread, a sandwich or panini to make it worth eating – at least personally.

But this soup is excellent with or without dunking. I wish I worked closer to the café so I could enjoy this for my lunch at the office.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Mince and tatties – plus chips…

The daily special on our visit is mince, tatties, chips and skirlie (£7).

I’m confused by the inclusion of mashed tatties and chips. I am unsure who could finish this plateful, especially on their lunch break with limited time.

But I’m told the classic dish is popular.

And I’m not surprised. The crispy chips, and rich, meaty skirlie are a great combination, especially when soaked in the mince gravy.

The mince itself is flavourful, with decent sized chunks of meat interspersed with softened carrot and onion.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3/5

We finish our trip to Cloggy House by trying the Philly cheesesteak baguette(£6.20).

I have high hopes for this, having fallen in love with a Philly cheesesteak sandwich when I tried it on a trip to Cambridge a few years ago.

This sadly didn’t live up to that hype. After those fully loaded wraps absolutely packed with filling, the baguette felt a little lacking.

The ratio of bread to filling was a bit off sadly.

The filling itself was very tasty and the meat was tender. But I would have enjoyed more veg, cheese and mayo, to give the baguette that gooey, creamy texture.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3/5

We certainly didn’t leave Cloggy House hungry.

Highlights were the chorizo melt wrap and the sweet potato soup, both of which I have been craving since our visit.

It is no surprise Cloggy House is so popular. The service is friendly, speedy and the food is tasty and affordable.

