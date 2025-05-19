Single mum Joanne celebrates 3 years of running riverside Lossie Coffee Cart

After moving back home to Lossiemouth, single mum Joanne Wood began brewing up plans for her next exciting challenge.

A walk along Lossiemouth’s West Beach served as the inspiration for the 56-year-old’s now successful Lossie Coffee Cart.

Launched back in May 2022, the cart is now pitched by the River Lossie all year round, frequented by locals and visitors looking for a coffee and a homemade “fancy piece” to enjoy on their walk.

“I so appreciate my customers,” says Joanne.

“It always takes my breath away that people choose to come and spend their money at my wee cart.

“The customers keep me going. I just absolutely adore being behind the coffee cart window and serving them all.”

Joanne – though she had never baked before – prepares her own bakes for Lossie Coffee Cart, including traybakes and gooey New York-style cookies.

“I’m proud of myself for adapting to become a baker,” she adds.

“I’d never baked before, and now I sell my bakes professionally. That feels so good.”

From a parliament postie to running Lossie coffee cart

The beautiful setting beside the River Lossie definitely plays a part in the cart’s popularity.

“It’s just the perfect spot,” Joanne says.

“People can come along, get a coffee and a fancy piece and sit and watch the world go by.

“They can sit and look at birds, or at the tide coming in.

“A lot of people will sit in their car and look out at the water.

“It is a really nice spot to find some peace. I feel really lucky to trade here.”

Joanne has worked on and off as a waitress for much of her life.

Though before moving back to her hometown of Lossiemouth, she worked in Edinburgh as a “postie” at the Scottish Parliament building.

“I loved that job,” she says.

“Exactly like what I’m doing now – I was getting to speak to so many people.

“But instead of giving them coffee, I was getting their mail,” she laughs.

Now, Joanne is her own boss for the first time, which works well for the single mum to 15-year-old Woody.

At the coffee cart, Joanne brews Matthew Algie coffee, paired with her range of homemade bakes.

The cookies are available in a range of flavours, including Kinder Bueno and Snickers.

Joanne also makes traybakes like the popular millionaire’s shortbread.

The cart menu also includes “fancy lattes” (sweetened with flavoured syrups and toppings).

Dogs can also enjoy a free biscuit, or a 50p “puppacino” from Lossie Coffee Cart.

“I never used to be a dog person, but I quickly became one in this job,” Joanne admits.

‘A lot of my customers have become friends’

As well as enjoying the company of her many canine customers, Joanne also loves meeting new people.

“I’m a blether, that’s what I’m known as in the coffee shop,” she adds with a laugh.

“I never stop talking! Nobody else can get a word in.”

For Joanne, opening Lossie Coffee Cart was also about building new friendships in her hometown.

“Although I’m from Lossiemouth, I haven’t lived here for 33 years,” she explains.

“I didn’t really know anyone here apart from my family.

“So it was also a way for me to open up the social aspect of Lossiemouth and get to know the community here.

“And I feel so fortunate to have done that.

“A lot of my customers have become friends.”

This year, Joanne closed the coffee cart for six weeks for a refurbishment and reopened on April 19. She already has high hopes for the season ahead.

“It has really kicked off already,” she says, “I’ve been so busy since getting back to it.

“There have been quite a few tourists out and about.

“I’ve got a good feeling about this year!”

You can find “blether” Joanne, her coffee and homebakes at Lossie Coffee Cart Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am-4pm.

Read more Moray food and drink stories here: