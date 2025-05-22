I review 5 Ellon pubs to find my favourite

The sun is beating down on Ellon when I set out to review five of the Aberdeenshire town’s pubs and bars.

Though Ellon is pretty small, there are a range of pubs to suit different tastes and occasions.

Having grown up just 15 minutes away from Ellon, I’ve visited some of these venues before.

But to give them each a fair judging, I visited these Ellon pubs on the same Saturday afternoon to review each on atmosphere, drinks offering and décor.

New Inn Hotel

My first stop was the New Inn Hotel. The hotel and restaurant has a door specifically for the bar entrance, which is handy.

The bar interior is quite traditional. It’s tidy and smart, and the menu includes a range of modern cocktails – right up my street.

The service here is quick and friendly, and through the door I catch a glimpse of a beer garden area. Yes, please!

The outside area is great, with white walls, wooden seating and plenty of tables, it is ideal. It’s a lovely, big space, nicely decorated with fairy lights and fake ivy.

There’s a covered section if it’s rainy – or just too sunny. And there are both hard and soft seats to choose from, the latter of which has heaters above so you can sit outside without freezing in the evening.

There are friends catching up around me and families with young kids too. It’s a welcoming and cheerful atmosphere. Not too lively, but not too quiet either.

Address: 14 Market St, Ellon AB41 9JD

Buchan Hotel

The second bar I visit is a familiar site to anyone who has driven through Ellon. Situated right by the roundabout, the building’s gleaming white façade is an iconic symbol of the town for me.

The pub is a bit quiet and a little rough around the edges, but the service here is speedy and friendly.

There are some lovely décor elements like a wall clock, what looks like a marble bar top and modern lights on the walls.

There’s a pool table, dart board and two fruit machines, and the TV here is showing Moto GP.

There are some happy customers enjoying a chat with the staff while I sip on my Guinness 0.0%.

Address: 1 Bridge St, Ellon AB41 9AA

The Bridge Bar

I have driven by this place thousands of times – if not more – and never stepped foot inside, so I was intrigued to enter The Bridge Bar in Ellon.

There’s no lime for the soda and lime I order, but blackcurrant works for me.

There is a lively atmosphere here, with plenty of regulars happily chatting away with the bartender.

It’s the busiest place yet, so it is clearly a popular haunt for locals.

There are two fruit machines here and a dart board as well, and the footie is on.

The music on here includes The Safety Dance from Men Without Hats, and other 80s hits.

Address: 12 Bridge St, Ellon AB41 9AA

The Tolbooth

I sat across from this pub at the Ellon library as a child hundreds of times, but again, this was the first time I went inside.

The first thing I spot is some Scottish beers on tap from Loch Lomond Brewery and Cromarty Brewing.

There are cocktails on offer here too, from a snazzy Diageo’s Draught Cocktail system that makes up drinks promptly.

The bar interior is a cosy space with red walls and tartan carpets – even in the sunshine, it’s packed.

The beer garden, though, is too tempting for me to resist.

I take a seat here, enjoying the view of the pretty cherry blossom trees that overlook the seating area. There are a variety of tables out here, and plenty of people are sat in the conservatory too.

There’s a covered area outside with barrels for tables. You still get the sun here but it would protect you from rain – and there’s heaters overhead here too.

There are a lot of locals and a lot of laughter here. The only thing negative from me is I’d have liked some music on outside, but maybe I’m being picky.

Address: 23 Station Rd, Ellon AB41 9AE

Brewdog DogTap

Last but not least, I visit Brewdog DogTap.

It’s too windy here to sit outside unfortunately, so I take a seat at a table near the bar. It’s pretty quick service to get a drink here.

The offering is plentiful, with other Scottish beers like Vault City represented on the menu, and several cocktails priced at £8.50 to choose from.

The music is full of indie hits from the noughties and 2010s, including Tongue Tied by Grouplove and Kids by MGMT.

The décor, as always, is up to scratch. That grunge meets elegant mix that BrewDog is known for: gnarled wooden tables, the industrial-looking roof with exposed pipes, meets shiny blue tiles, neon signs and foliage.

The huge shark dangling from the ceiling deserves a mention too.

A couple is seated at the same table as me which I don’t love, but I appreciate this allows them to make the most of the space in busy times.

I end up eating here too because who can resist BrewDog chicken wings?

The wee shop is also pretty tempting, with t-shirts, tequila and more to peruse.

Address: Unit Balmacassie Industrial Estate, Ellon AB41 8BX

My verdict on these Ellon pubs and bars:

Having heard from some locals that many people think all Ellon has to offer is BrewDog, I was delighted to see that other Ellon pubs and bars are thriving too.

All in all, the atmosphere throughout the day was great, and I’ll be sure to visit Ellon again for a drink soon.

Here are the Ellon pubs I visited ranked:

The Tolbooth Brewdog DogTap New Inn Hotel The Bridge Bar Buchan Hotel

