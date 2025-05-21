The Horn Milk Bar ready for bacon roll rush ahead of Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Horn Milk Bar ready for bacon roll rush ahead of Scottish Cup final

The Horn Milk Bar, well known for serving the world's best bacon buttie, will be filled with Aberdeen fans heading to Hamden Park this weekend.

The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson holds a bacon roll and plastic pig outside the diner
The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

The Horn Milk Bar on the A90 has ordered “double” stock to prepare for 20,000 Aberdeen fans heading to the Scottish Cup Final this Saturday.

Owner Kenny Farquharson, who is rooting for Aberdeen, says his team at the Errol diner, will be ready to fuel the hungry Dons as they make their way to Hampden Park in Glasgow.

“We know we are going to be mobbed on Saturday – there’s no doubt about that,” says Kenny.

A selection of bacon rolls and rolls with sausage, with The Horn in the background.
A selection of bacon rolls and rolls with sausage at The Horn. Image: Kenny Farquharson

“We know fans will be looking for a hearty fill.

“We get our bacon in five kilo bags, and on Saturday we will probably going through double our usual.

“That’s right across the board: from the rolls, to the bacon and black pudding as well.

“This will be a big deal on Saturday.”

Dons fans can fuel up on bacon rolls ahead of the Scottish Cup

Over the years, the roadside restaurant, which achieved the “world’s best” bacon buttie accolade in 2012, has become a regular haunt for Aberdeen fans on the road.

“Fans travelling down are usually looking for something like the bacon butties that can be turned around very quickly,” adds Kenny.

“And because of the experience we have in the team, we’re set up to do that so we can get people through very, very quickly.”

Owner Kenny Farquharson outside The Horn Milk Bar, with its famous rooftop cow in the background
Kenny is excited to serve Dons fans on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson

Hungry Dons fans…

Efficiency is key for Kenny, who likens his staff to a football team.

He says there will be a team of 10 working at The Horn on Saturday.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” he explains.

“I am into football big time, and I do coaching as well.

“I approach my businesses the same way I do my football.

“And I run the whole operation like a football club. I’m the captain in the kitchen.

The Horn has appeared in films. Kenny's daughter, Gabriella, who was an extra in one of the films, is pictured outside the diner.
The Horn isn’t just popular with Dons fans, film producers also love the diner as the restaurant has appeared in films. Here is Kenny’s daughter, Gabriella, who was an extra in one of the films. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“They’re training all week, as it were, then there’s the big game on Saturday.

“If we have to change tactics in the team – in other words, rearrange their positions – then we will do that to make things more efficient.”

Kenny is rooting for Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup

Some businesses, says Kenny, ban buses packed with football fans. But he has never had a problem with overly rowdy fans.

“There might be a few inebriated gentlemen in the queue, but it’s usually good-natured humour,” he says.

“On Saturday, I know for a fact there will be a mix of Celtic and Aberdeen supporters in there – and they have never given me a problem at all.”

Kenny is rooting for Aberdeen.

“The better Aberdeen are playing, the more it helps me. I don’t want to see them playing badly,” he adds.

So why is The Horn so popular with Aberdeen fans?

Kenny believes it’s all down to their location.

“We’re halfway between Aberdeen and Glasgow, halfway between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, halfway between Forfar and Kinross, and halfway between Perth and Dundee,” says Kenny.

“So we’re the halfway house for all these places.

“If you’re coming to Aberdeen, you’re not going to stop after 15 minutes, you’ll stop after an hour.

“Primarily, our target market is people coming from Aberdeen or the North because we’re on that side of the road.

the exterior of the iconic Perthshire venue, which will fuel hungry Dons fans heading to the Scottish Cup final.
The iconic venue will fuel hungry Dons fans heading to the Scottish Cup final. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media

“Anything happening in Glasgow and Edinburgh has an impact on us.”

The Horn a ‘go-to place’ for many

There is a lot of pride for Kenny when it comes to The Horn’s continued success 65 years on.

Kenny’s parents started the family business back in 1960.

Now, he runs the popular pitstop with the help of his three children, Gabriella, Ollie and Holly, who have worked in the café from a young age.

He says: “I’m proud and honoured as a family business that have been around for so many years, that people still see us as the go-to place.

“I’m just glad we can still supply the fans and send them on their merry way.

“If we continue to get the custom, hopefully we are doing something right.

“But we don’t rest on our laurels with that – we’ve got to maintain it.”

Kenny's mother, Norma Farquharson, alongside Kenny's children Gabriella, Ollie and Holly.
Kenny’s mother, Norma Farquharson, alongside Kenny’s children Gabriella, Ollie and Holly. Image: Kenny Farquharson

The Horn isn’t just for football fans…

And it isn’t just football that brings customers to The Horn in their hordes, says Kenny.

“Whether it’s Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday or a concert at Murrayfield, we know we will be busy for these days.

“We look at the staffing and the numbers. At the start of the year, I put all these dates into the diary to keep an eye on it for the rota.”

