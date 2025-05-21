WATCH: We try the menu at the Aberdeenshire chipper that is going viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

WATCH: We try the menu at the Aberdeenshire chipper that is going viral

The place to go if you fancy Irn-Bru chicken fillets or a battered Oreo.

By Chris Cromar

The owners of a north-east chipper that has gone viral say they are still trying to get their heads around its success.

Happy Haddock in Macduff, which had to close in 2022 due to rising energy bills, reopened two years ago and has become an online sensation.

The P&J visited the Duff Street takeaway to speak to co-owners Davie Henderson and Richard Newton about the establishment’s fame and their key to success.

Richard Newton and Davie Henderson.
Happy Haddock is owned by Richard Newton and Davie Henderson. Image: DC Thomson.

Davie, who is also a cook at Happy Haddock, believes it has gone viral due to the different flavours of batters they make.

Irn-Bru batter popular at the Happy Haddock

Their Irn-Bru variation – which he has been doing for five years – has “doubled the sales”, while they also offer chocolate batter and lemon and lime for fish.

“As far as I’m led to believe, we’re the only chippy in Scotland to do it,” Davie said, adding: “I just stand and fry and something just goes ping in my head and I think, ‘I’m going to give this a go’.

Irn-Bru chicken fillets.
The Irn-Bru chicken fillets are a specialty at Happy Haddock. Image: DC Thomson.

As well as this, Happy Haddock is also known for its range of desserts.

These include battered Oreos, chocolate brownies, Jammie Dodgers and Tunnock’s Teacakes, as well as “Ring Duffnuts” donuts.

And all of this has resulted in vloggers travelling from as far as Falkirk and Yorkshire to try the goodies.

“I’m still trying to get my head round it,” Davie told The P&J, adding: “They’re just coming from all directions and it’s just blowing my mind.”

So far, they have received visits and reviews from various TikTokers, including Trains And Travel, Laura from Things to do in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and Doric Dad, who gave them a “blinding review”.

Does Davie give these special guests any special treatment?

Of course not.

“I just treat them as all the same,” he said, adding: “They’re just customers, they come in for a laugh and a joke.”

Happy Haddock menu.
The Happy Haddock menu has plenty of choice for hungry customers. Image: DC Thomson.

Happy Haddock treats all customers the same

And all customers are treated in the exact same way.

“That’s what we try and do, have a laugh and a joke with the customers, because if they have a good time, they’ll come back.”

The “celebrity” endorsements have certainly attracted folk to the Macduff takeaway and they were “absolutely blitzed” as a result at the weekend.

People from across the north-east and Moray are also coming to the chippy, including from Elgin, Forres, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Despite the viral fame, Happy Haddock has Macduff running through its veins and classes itself as a “community chippy”.

“At the end of day, if it wasn’t for the local supporters, we wouldn’t be in business,” he continued.

A loyal customer base in Macduff

And Richard thinks they have a loyal customer base because they “listen a lot” to what they say and do not change things with checking how the customers feel about it.

At the end of the day, David and Richard are the owners, but this is in name only.

“We’re just running the place, but we’re not the chipper, the community is the Happy Haddock,” Richard declared.

Deserts.
The desserts from Happy Haddock. Image: DC Thomson.

A 4.8 rating on Google Reviews just shows how successful it has become.

And David – nicknamed the “mad professor” for his creations – has a message for all those that has helped take Happy Haddock where it is today.

“I just want to thank all the supporters, all the guys on TikTok, just everybody for helping us out.”

Happy Haddock menu?
Homemade crisps are also on the menu. Image: DC Thomson.

And what about winning awards?

“We’re much happier with people on Facebook raving about our food, people on Google raving about our food, because they’re the people who we want to impress,” Richard defiantly said.

Conversation