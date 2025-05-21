WATCH: We try the menu at the Aberdeenshire chipper that is going viral

The owners of a north-east chipper that has gone viral say they are still trying to get their heads around its success.

Happy Haddock in Macduff, which had to close in 2022 due to rising energy bills, reopened two years ago and has become an online sensation.

The P&J visited the Duff Street takeaway to speak to co-owners Davie Henderson and Richard Newton about the establishment’s fame and their key to success.

Davie, who is also a cook at Happy Haddock, believes it has gone viral due to the different flavours of batters they make.

Irn-Bru batter popular at the Happy Haddock

Their Irn-Bru variation – which he has been doing for five years – has “doubled the sales”, while they also offer chocolate batter and lemon and lime for fish.

“As far as I’m led to believe, we’re the only chippy in Scotland to do it,” Davie said, adding: “I just stand and fry and something just goes ping in my head and I think, ‘I’m going to give this a go’.

As well as this, Happy Haddock is also known for its range of desserts.

These include battered Oreos, chocolate brownies, Jammie Dodgers and Tunnock’s Teacakes, as well as “Ring Duffnuts” donuts.

And all of this has resulted in vloggers travelling from as far as Falkirk and Yorkshire to try the goodies.

“I’m still trying to get my head round it,” Davie told The P&J, adding: “They’re just coming from all directions and it’s just blowing my mind.”

So far, they have received visits and reviews from various TikTokers, including Trains And Travel, Laura from Things to do in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and Doric Dad, who gave them a “blinding review”.

Does Davie give these special guests any special treatment?

Of course not.

“I just treat them as all the same,” he said, adding: “They’re just customers, they come in for a laugh and a joke.”

Happy Haddock treats all customers the same

And all customers are treated in the exact same way.

“That’s what we try and do, have a laugh and a joke with the customers, because if they have a good time, they’ll come back.”

The “celebrity” endorsements have certainly attracted folk to the Macduff takeaway and they were “absolutely blitzed” as a result at the weekend.

People from across the north-east and Moray are also coming to the chippy, including from Elgin, Forres, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Despite the viral fame, Happy Haddock has Macduff running through its veins and classes itself as a “community chippy”.

“At the end of day, if it wasn’t for the local supporters, we wouldn’t be in business,” he continued.

A loyal customer base in Macduff

And Richard thinks they have a loyal customer base because they “listen a lot” to what they say and do not change things with checking how the customers feel about it.

At the end of the day, David and Richard are the owners, but this is in name only.

“We’re just running the place, but we’re not the chipper, the community is the Happy Haddock,” Richard declared.

A 4.8 rating on Google Reviews just shows how successful it has become.

And David – nicknamed the “mad professor” for his creations – has a message for all those that has helped take Happy Haddock where it is today.

“I just want to thank all the supporters, all the guys on TikTok, just everybody for helping us out.”

And what about winning awards?

“We’re much happier with people on Facebook raving about our food, people on Google raving about our food, because they’re the people who we want to impress,” Richard defiantly said.