Udny’s Coffee Apothecary and Still Spirit join forces to make whisky-infused coffee beans

Situated half a mile away from one another, it was a no-brainer for these two Udny businesses to work together.

Whisky shop and tasting room Still Spirit and café and roastery The Coffee Apothecary have collaborated for the first time in the creation of a new product.

The product combines coffee and whisky, uniting the strong flavours through a unique process.

Daniel Milne founded Whisky Hammer whisky auctions with his brother back in 2015, before founding his whisky shop Still Spirit in 2020.

For this new product, Daniel is working alongside Jonny Aspen, who founded The Coffee Apothecary in Udny with his wife ten years ago.

“The products have been made in the radius of a couple hundred metres,” says Daniel.

“When you look at the tasting notes that are identified in coffee generally, things like orange peel, berries, caramel, chocolate, they’re often similar to whisky.

“So there is a natural marriage there in the flavour combination.

“We aren’t going to suggest that you have a coffee and whisky side by side. But it is a cool collaboration.

“It is almost like they’re meant to go together.”

How do the Udny duo make whisky-infused coffee beans?

To create their whisky-infused coffee product, the duo place green, unroasted coffee beans into a cask.

They store ten kilos of coffee beans inside a used cask for just under two weeks.

Through some experimentation, Jonny and Daniel came up with the ideal length of time for the beans to rest inside the cask.

Jonny, who now runs two cafes and a coffee roastery, has been trying out sample roasts of the whisky-infused coffee.

“I would pop up, grab just 50 grams out of the cask and roast it,” he explains.

“There is at least a kilo of extra moisture going into the coffee, which is wild.”

This gives the beans a darker colour and a strong whisky flavour. This will only be enhanced after roasting, which takes just over ten minutes at 214°C.

The team have been turning the cask every day to ensure every bean soaks up the whisky.

Daniel adds: “There is plenty going on inside the cask around the beans to give them a good bit of fusion.”

How does the whisky-infused coffee taste?

The pair have now perfected the process of creating the whisky-infused coffee beans in Udny, they tell me.

“The sample roasts have tasted really good,” adds Jonny.

“We didn’t want to go too strong in the whisky flavour.

“I thought it might take as long as month, but it was ready faster than we thought it would be, in less than two weeks.

“So we wanted to stop there, to make sure it didn’t get too powerful.”

Though it is the first time Still Spirit and The Coffee Apothecary founders have worked together, they are keen to collaborate again in the future.

“I think it’s fair to say post-Covid any hospitality, food and drink business is going to say they need any and all support,” adds Daniel.

“If we can do anything to help each other’s brands and grow that way, then great.”

A 250g bag of the coffee beans is available as part of an “AM and PM” giftset alongside a bottle of blended scotch whisky – from the same cask the beans are stored in – for £59.95.