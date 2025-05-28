Udny’s Coffee Apothecary and Still Spirit join forces to make whisky-infused coffee beans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Udny’s Coffee Apothecary and Still Spirit join forces to make whisky-infused coffee beans

The quirky product is made through storing coffee beans inside a whisky cask.

Daniel Milne of Still Spirit and Jonny Aspden of The Coffee Apothecary are collaborating on a quirky new whisky and coffee product. Image: Bold St Media Ltd
Daniel Milne of Still Spirit and Jonny Aspden of The Coffee Apothecary are collaborating on a quirky new whisky and coffee product. Image: Bold St Media Ltd
By Joanna Bremner

Situated half a mile away from one another, it was a no-brainer for these two Udny businesses to work together.

Whisky shop and tasting room Still Spirit and café and roastery The Coffee Apothecary have collaborated for the first time in the creation of a new product.

The product combines coffee and whisky, uniting the strong flavours through a unique process.

Daniel Milne founded Whisky Hammer whisky auctions with his brother back in 2015, before founding his whisky shop Still Spirit in 2020.

For this new product, Daniel is working alongside Jonny Aspen, who founded The Coffee Apothecary in Udny with his wife ten years ago.

“The products have been made in the radius of a couple hundred metres,” says Daniel.

“When you look at the tasting notes that are identified in coffee generally, things like orange peel, berries, caramel, chocolate, they’re often similar to whisky.

“So there is a natural marriage there in the flavour combination.

“We aren’t going to suggest that you have a coffee and whisky side by side. But it is a cool collaboration.

“It is almost like they’re meant to go together.”

How do the Udny duo make whisky-infused coffee beans?

To create their whisky-infused coffee product, the duo place green, unroasted coffee beans into a cask.

They store ten kilos of coffee beans inside a used cask for just under two weeks.

The team pour unroasted coffee beans into the emptied whisky cask. Image: Bold St Media Ltd

Through some experimentation, Jonny and Daniel came up with the ideal length of time for the beans to rest inside the cask.

Jonny, who now runs two cafes and a coffee roastery, has been trying out sample roasts of the whisky-infused coffee.

“I would pop up, grab just 50 grams out of the cask and roast it,” he explains.

“There is at least a kilo of extra moisture going into the coffee, which is wild.”

This gives the beans a darker colour and a strong whisky flavour. This will only be enhanced after roasting, which takes just over ten minutes at 214°C.

Jonny Aspden of The Coffee Apothecary. Image: Bold St Media Ltd

The team have been turning the cask every day to ensure every bean soaks up the whisky.

Daniel adds: “There is plenty going on inside the cask around the beans to give them a good bit of fusion.”

How does the whisky-infused coffee taste?

The pair have now perfected the process of creating the whisky-infused coffee beans in Udny, they tell me.

“The sample roasts have tasted really good,” adds Jonny.

“We didn’t want to go too strong in the whisky flavour.

The whisky-infused coffee alongside blended Scotch whisky from the Udny duo. Image: Bold St Media Ltd

“I thought it might take as long as month, but it was ready faster than we thought it would be, in less than two weeks.

“So we wanted to stop there, to make sure it didn’t get too powerful.”

Though it is the first time Still Spirit and The Coffee Apothecary founders have worked together, they are keen to collaborate again in the future.

Daniel Milne is the co-founder and CEO of Still Spirit, Udny. Image: Bold St Media Ltd

“I think it’s fair to say post-Covid any hospitality, food and drink business is going to say they need any and all support,” adds Daniel.

“If we can do anything to help each other’s brands and grow that way, then great.”

A 250g bag of the coffee beans is available as part of an “AM and PM” giftset alongside a bottle of blended scotch whisky – from the same cask the beans are stored in – for £59.95.

Conversation