Meet P&J Live head chef Neale, who feeds more than 1,000 people at a time with his team

Knocking on a chef’s door and asking ‘Can I get a job?’ got P&J Live head chef Neale McHattie his first gig in the kitchen.

The 36-year-old’s first taste of the Aberdeen hospitality scene was working as kitchen porter at the old Thistle Hotel in Dyce.

“I took an interest in all of that growing up, cooking shows and things like that,” he says.

“I knew this guy was a chef, so when I was 15 I knocked on his door one day and asked: ‘Can I get a job?’

“And then that was it.”

At 15, the Bridge of Don youngster never expected that 21 years on he would be running multiple kitchens at a huge arena, sometimes catering for more than 1,000 diners in a single night.

P&J Live head chef: ‘Nothing really scares me’

Neale started off working at the old AECC at King’s Way, Bridge of Don, under the then executive chef Brian McDonald.

That same chef whose door he knocked on that gave young Neale a chance.

“I used to go in and wash dishes, help out with starters and things like that,” he says.

“The kitchen there was probably a quarter of the size of this one.

“It was mental putting on events like Offshore Europe where there could be 40,000 people through the door.”

Neale made his way up through the ranks, working as chef de partie and sous chef at the old venue.

Now, instead of washing dishes, he’s organising multiple kitchens, serving up dishes in the arena’s restaurant and for events.

But it’s no sweat for the experienced head chef.

“Because I’ve been doing this for so long, nothing really scares me,” he says.

“I wouldn’t say nothing fazes me, but I’ve seen it all.

“It’s more when you have multiple events on that things might get difficult.”

How do Neale and his team successfully serve 1,000 plus diners?

Some weekends, Neale and his team can go through as many as 3,500 chicken breasts.

The chef, who has lived in Bridge of Don all his life, adds: “It sounds ridiculous, but cooking for 1,000 people – it’s not easy, but the preparation is the hard part.

“Serving them is the easy bit. As long as you’ve got your team behind you, you’re fine.”

Neale’s key to success? It’s having a team he can rely on, and importantly, staying calm.

“Don’t get me wrong,” he adds, “it is a stressful job.

“But you need to stay calm – even if inside I might not be calm. You need to show a calm perspective to everyone.

“We served 1,350 for an Aberdeen Football Club event last month. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous – it’s a high profile event.

“But if everyone is doing their job properly, it works itself out. You’ve just got to trust in your team, that’s what they’re there to do.

“As soon as I start losing my rag, that’s when they will start panicking about stuff. Whoever is at the top, they need to be able to act like they’re calm even if things are going a million miles at a time.”

And even when things get busy, Neale keeps a level head.

He says he never wants to fall into that ‘angry chef’ stereotype.

“I remember saying to myself when I was young, if I’m ever in a position where I’m in charge, I’ll never be a shouter,” he tells me.

“It’s just not how I am. I’d rather speak to someone than shout.

“I try to keep it calm for everyone, even if inside I’m panicking like hell.”

Kiosks, a coffee shop, restaurant, boxes and dinner events

There are several different spaces for service at P&J Live which Neale and his team need to keep track of.

There’s the three kiosks for those attending gigs at the arena, which serve burgers, fries, hot dogs and more, plus The Mill Coffee Shop were you can get coffee, bakes and sandwiches.

Also, there are the boxes at the back of the hall where people can pre-order buffet food or request pizzas, snacks and more.

On top of all of that, there’s the 195 Bar & Grill restaurant at P&J Live which can serve between 60 and 120 covers on show nights.

“That’s only open on show nights,” explains Neale, “so sometimes it can be a bit tricky if you’re just prepping for one night.”

Singers and other performers are usually fed by their own catering team, Neale says, so that’s one less responsibility on his team.

But as well as the coffee shop, kiosks, restaurant, boxes, Neale and the team are sometimes cooking for a function of more than 600 people at the same time.

This can be serving menus of street food, dinner options, afternoon tea, breakfast, snacks and more.

“Christmas is probably the time when it happens most,” he says.

“You might have a gig and there could even be two dinners on at the same time.

“It’s all about pre-planning, and being ahead of the game.”

Two kitchens – one beside the restaurant, and one downstairs – give the team enough space for all the work that goes into this.

For events like the AFC dinner, with 1,350 people dining, there were 11 chefs working to create the dishes.

On busier days like this, Neale and his team can work from 9am till 10pm.

Although they spend a lot of time doing prep, he says nothing is plated before it is served.

“Everything is plated up as it goes,” he says.

“Sometimes when you go to a hotel, half the dishes will be plated and it is reheated like that.

“But we cook everything and it is plated as it goes out.”

While this ensures fresh, hot food for diners, it definitely adds more work to the chef’s figurative plate.

“That’s probably the most stressful thing about doing the big services,” he adds.

“We might only have an hour-and-a-half to serve three courses to 900 people.”

Feedback is what feeds the P&J Live head chef

So what is it that keeps head chef Neale going on those busy nights with hundreds of guests to serve?

The answer is simple: feedback from happy diners.

“It’s all about the feedback,” he says.

“If you’re not getting feedback, why are you doing your job?

“You need to know that your customer is happy with what they’re getting.

“When you do a big dinner, and you start getting emails through the next week, that’s what you want.

“That’s what keeps me going, customer feedback is number one.”