Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe: Potterton mum bringing village to life with new café complete with ‘paint bar’

Combining crafts, cake and coffee, this new Potterton café promises a new lease of life for the village.

Owner Lauren Green opened her café on Manse Road earlier this month.

So far it has been a hit for locals keen to see the food and drink offering in the Aberdeenshire village expand.

“I think it’s been a great benefit for Potterton so far,” says Lauren, 36.

“We don’t have anything here.

“We don’t have a shop, we don’t have a café. And the restaurant and pub don’t open till the evening.

“I think it’s great for customers to meet new people, and have somewhere to go as a base to catch up with friends and family.”

Why did Lauren open a crafting café?

Lauren previously worked as a catering assistant at Newburgh Mathers School, and running her café is a “nice change” for the mum of two.

“It is overwhelming how much work goes into running your own business,” she adds.

“But I’m loving it – I love a challenge.

“We’ve had lots of great feedback. And the same people are coming back every week, so it’s obviously benefitting them.”

The Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe officially opened on May 12, and Lauren says the opening day was “amazing”.

“There was such a great atmosphere,” she adds.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but so many people turned up. There were queues out the door.

“My favourite thing about running the café is meeting new people and having a chat with them.”

Lauren was inspired to open Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe in Potterton by visits to her mum who lives in Dubai. Together with Lauren’s children, they enjoyed days out at crafting cafes.

“We would just sit there for hours just enjoying our time together,” she says.

The crafting space at the Potterton café – with a handy paint station – offers customers a chance to get stuck in with something creative.

Customers can try out painting ceramics of various shapes and sizes, including piggy banks, rockets, cupcakes and different animals.

They can also test out their painting skills on canvases.

“I love watching people come in and do their crafting and be in a world of their own,” adds Lauren.

“I’m forever doing crafts with my daughter.

“I think a lot of people think the crafting is just for children, but we have been happy to see all different age ranges getting involved.”

Potterton café: before and after

There are traybakes, cakes, pies, sausage rolls, ice cream and much more on offer at the Potterton café.

The café also sells milk and eggs for locals who have run out of essentials, and don’t want to make the drive to the nearest supermarket.

You can find the colourful Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe in Potterton in the old function room at The Stead Inn on Manse Road.

Lauren started renovating the space with her husband, Justin, back in January.

“We drew our vision on a piece of paper at the start, as you do,” she laughs.

“It has been great to see our vision come to life in front of us.”

Justin, Lauren’s husband, a joiner by trade, led the extensive renovation, with help from family and friends.

“It used to be quite dark with black carpet and dark burgundy walls,” says Lauren.

“But now it’s quite bright and airy.

“We completely ripped everything out.

“We plastered the walls, added two new windows, new furniture and worktops.

“It has made a huge difference.”