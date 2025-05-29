Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe: Potterton mum bringing village to life with new café complete with ‘paint bar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe: Potterton mum bringing village to life with new café complete with ‘paint bar’

Lauren Green opened the unique Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe at the start of May, offering a space for locals and visitors to get creative in Potterton.

Lauren Green opened Pumpkin Spice Craft Café in Potterton earlier this month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lauren Green opened Pumpkin Spice Craft Café in Potterton earlier this month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Combining crafts, cake and coffee, this new Potterton café promises a new lease of life for the village.

Owner Lauren Green opened her café on Manse Road earlier this month.

So far it has been a hit for locals keen to see the food and drink offering in the Aberdeenshire village expand.

“I think it’s been a great benefit for Potterton so far,” says Lauren, 36.

Lauren Green at her new Potterton café, Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We don’t have anything here.

“We don’t have a shop, we don’t have a café. And the restaurant and pub don’t open till the evening.

“I think it’s great for customers to meet new people, and have somewhere to go as a base to catch up with friends and family.”

Why did Lauren open a crafting café?

Lauren previously worked as a catering assistant at Newburgh Mathers School, and running her café is a “nice change” for the mum of two.

“It is overwhelming how much work goes into running your own business,” she adds.

“But I’m loving it – I love a challenge.

“We’ve had lots of great feedback. And the same people are coming back every week, so it’s obviously benefitting them.”

Lauren says the Potterton cafe’s name was inspired by her love for the seasons, especially autumn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe officially opened on May 12, and Lauren says the opening day was “amazing”.

“There was such a great atmosphere,” she adds.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but so many people turned up. There were queues out the door.

“My favourite thing about running the café is meeting new people and having a chat with them.”

Customers enjoying the ceramic painting at Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Lauren was inspired to open Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe in Potterton by visits to her mum who lives in Dubai. Together with Lauren’s children, they enjoyed days out at crafting cafes.

“We would just sit there for hours just enjoying our time together,” she says.

The paint station at Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The crafting space at the Potterton café – with a handy paint station – offers customers a chance to get stuck in with something creative.

Customers can try out painting ceramics of various shapes and sizes, including piggy banks, rockets, cupcakes and different animals.

They can also test out their painting skills on canvases.

There are lots of crafts on offer, as well as gifts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I love watching people come in and do their crafting and be in a world of their own,” adds Lauren.

“I’m forever doing crafts with my daughter.

“I think a lot of people think the crafting is just for children, but we have been happy to see all different age ranges getting involved.”

Potterton café: before and after

There are traybakes, cakes, pies, sausage rolls, ice cream and much more on offer at the Potterton café.

The café also sells milk and eggs for locals who have run out of essentials, and don’t want to make the drive to the nearest supermarket.

Bakes on offer at the Potterton cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

You can find the colourful Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe in Potterton in the old function room at The Stead Inn on Manse Road.

Lauren started renovating the space with her husband, Justin, back in January.

“We drew our vision on a piece of paper at the start, as you do,” she laughs.

Pumpkin Spice Craft Cafe as it is today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It has been great to see our vision come to life in front of us.”

Justin, Lauren’s husband, a joiner by trade, led the extensive renovation, with help from family and friends.

“It used to be quite dark with black carpet and dark burgundy walls,” says Lauren.

The function room at The Stead Inn before Justin and Lauren’s renovation. Image: Lauren Green

“But now it’s quite bright and airy.

“We completely ripped everything out.

The renovated space at the Potterton café. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We plastered the walls, added two new windows, new furniture and worktops.

“It has made a huge difference.”

Conversation