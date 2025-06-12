Eli, 70, scrapped retirement plans to take over Gardenstown café in an old fishermen’s hut

“I was meant to be retiring,” Elinor Grieve, who runs Eli’s Crafts, Cakes and Coffee in Gardenstown tells me through giggles.

The 70-year-old is grinning as the recalls her purchase of the café back in 2020.

This came as a surprise to her husband just two months after Eli retired from her job as a lecturer.

But one look at the beautiful and quaint seaside village of Gardenstown back in 2020, and she was sold.

“It was like it was meant to be,” says Elinor.

“I just fell in love with the place – I had never been here before!”

And once she found out the previous owner was selling the spot near the harbour, the rest was history.

“We shook hands on it that day,” she explains.

“Then I went home and told my husband that I’d bought a café… he wasn’t that chuffed.”

‘Home away from home’ the aim for Gardenstown café

Now, after successfully navigating the pandemic – even sending foodie care packages to elderly locals in the village – Elinor and her wee café by the harbour have become well-known figures in Gardenstown.

“My aim for this place was to make it a home away from home,” she says.

“Someplace nice and friendly where everyone can come and have a blether.

“It’s never going to be more than it is – it’s an old fisherman’s hut.”

This is very modest of Elinor. We speak sat on a snug red sofa near the entrance of the Gardenstown café. The place is adorned with tartan bunting and coastal artwork like an anchor formed from driftwood.

The mismatched seating gives the place a cosy, homely feel. It’s like you’re sitting in your grandma’s living room.

It isn’t lunchtime yet, but the café is steadily filling up with with locals and tourists keen to get a taste of the café owner’s homecooking.

There is a queue out the door too.

To these people – including some very passionate locals – the cafe is far more than an old fisherman’s hut.

Gardenstown resident Ruth Hepburn has been visiting Eli’s Crafts, Cakes & Coffee since it opened.

She tells me: “The community spirit is just wonderful here.

“It’s very homely and very friendly.

“There have been cafes here before, but this place just has the special touch.

“The team are just superb, they do such a good job.”

And it isn’t just the locals that love Elinor’s cafe.

Elinor tells me: “People come back that haven’t been here for two years and the first thing I get is a big hug off them.

“We even get people from abroad saying they are coming here on their holiday.”

Eli cooks all the food – how does it taste?

The wee café is bustling by this point, and we give up our seats to other customers.

I get a glimpse into the kitchen, where it’s all go to get tasty food to people seated in the café interior and outside seating area.

Gardenstown café owner Elinor cooks all the food herself, and it’s all made to order.

This can mean there’s quite a wait sometimes, but it is worth it to know your food is being made fresh.

She spends seven days a week working, baking scones, sausage rolls and more.

Other items on the menu include pasties, cheese and onion quiche, toasties, sandwiches, blueberry scones, coffee and walnut cake and more.

Although Elinor isn’t formally trained as a baker, she certainly knows what she is doing.

I try the haggis sausage roll on my visit. It is a beast of a thing, huge and weighty enough to require a two hand hold.

The pork sausage filling is accompanied by a hefty chunk of crumbly haggis, and the combination is delicious.

The salty and sweet pork balances the spice of the moist haggis, and the flaky pastry casing is the perfect vessel.

These are a meal in themselves and well worth the greasy fingers.

Heartfelt meaning behind the Gardenstown café

For Elinor, her cafe is all about giving back to the community.

Whether that is providing free coffees and cakes on Gardenstown memory walks for Alzheimer’s sufferers, or inviting Fraserburgh’s Grandma Griggly along to the café to help bring back customers’ old memories with her vintage hat collection.

“I lost both my parents to Alzheimer’s,” Elinor tells me.

“It was because of the money that they left me that I could buy the café outright.

“It is very dear to me, so I do as much as I can for the fundraising.

“And a lot of the recipes I use are my mum’s.

“My dad was always the one that decorated – I don’t think I’ve picked up the skill from him, because mine definitely look homemade,” she laughs.

Elinor wanted to create a homely space for customers to congregate – and she has absolutely achieved that.

“Everyone comes in and stays,” she tells me with a smile.

“I never chuck anyone out. They sit and read books and have a good blether.

“And I think because the tables are quite close together, people that have never met each other talk to people next door.

“I love seeing that.”