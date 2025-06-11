Review: I tried Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine after it was saved from closure, now I see what all the fuss was about

Bar Ninety-Nine in Aberdeen is relatively unassuming from the outside.

Though I have a thing for the sage colour adorning the bar’s exterior, I wasn’t sure what to expect when I stepped inside the bar for the first time.

I know, it’s a shock and a scandal that I hadn’t been before. I can only apologise.

When the news broke that Bar Ninety-Nine was going to close back in March, colleagues all around me were absolutely gutted.

It’s known as a staple in the city, after 12 years on Back Wynd.

It felt like a beacon of hope for Aberdeen’s nightlife when three businessmen came together to save the venue just two weeks after the threat of closure.

Martin Farmer, Stephen McNab and Adrian Gomes, the city applauds you.

My first impressions on Bar Ninety-Nine Aberdeen review

We hadn’t booked ahead on our visit – oops.

So when my boyfriend, Michael, and I step inside the bar and hear the buzz of several voices, I worry we won’t get a table.

But a smiling server happily shows us to a free table just a few seconds after we step through the door. Great start.

The bar interior is a cosy mix of rustic and chic that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

I smile at the “we’re so back” sign above the bar – yeah, you are!

There is a charm to the place, complete with fairy lights, soft benches with a tropical pattern and candlesticks covered in melted wax like something out of a Gothic novel.

Jazz music quietly fills the space. It isn’t overpowering, allowing for conversation between ourselves, other couples and friends around us.

The rescued bar only has a few staff on during the Thursday night we visit, but they are doing a great job of being attentive both to guests seated at the booths – such as ourselves – and those stood at the bar.

Tempting Nicholas Sage cocktail

We take a look at the cocktail menu at Bar Ninety-Nine first.

A few quirky names stick out to me: the jaguar, with El Sueño Tequila, and the Nicholas sage, with gin, sage, apricot, pink peppercorn and aquafaba.

While I’m tempted by the quirky celeb-inspired cocktail, I opt for the more simple strawberry spritz (£11.50).

This has a subtle fruity flavour, and plenty of bubbles. A cute presentation with a sprig of mint.

Michael, the designated driver – sorry, mate – enjoys a soda and lime (£2.20).

We nick a food menu off the table next to us, and take our pick.

I’m expecting full-on pub grub here. Pub food usually consists of a too-dry burgers, undercooked fries, overcooked pasta and limp salad.

But I’m delighted to see a mix of sides – ideal for snacking on with your drinks, or accompanying a main meal – and a range of fresh pasta.

My eyes are immediately drawn to the chicken parm. Name a better combo than chicken, sugo and homemade fettucini. You can’t.

Sadly, I learn they’re out of this.

The server explains due to supply issues, they don’t have chicken parm, chicken orzo or mushroom orzo.

It’s almost half the pasta menu – there are seven choices in total, now cut to four.

Still, the remaining choices sound good.

Aberdeen Bar Ninety-Nine review: food goes beyond ‘pub grub’

Wiping away my tears, I go for the nduja carbonara (£16).

A pretty plateful of handmade fettuccini arrives, buttery gold in colour, topped with a dusting of chilli flakes.

There’s a smoky heat to the dish, thanks to the spreadable Calabrian sausage in the sauce. There aren’t chunks of it, as I was expecting, but it doesn’t need it.

Layered on top is a slice of crispy prosciutto, which flakes beautifully into delicious slithers with each stab of my fork.

Michael, who had been eyeing the chicken parm too, chooses pesto rigatoni (£16).

The huge tubes of pasta are al dente, with just the right amount of bite.

Roast tomatoes with a sweet balsamic vinegar hit are dispersed throughout, softened morsels full of flavour. Tender spinach, too, makes an appearance.

I’d have liked a chunkier pesto, but the silky sauce was delicious nonetheless.

There aren’t any desserts so to glimpse more of the menu we get few sides to nibble on.

The sides on the menu include marinated olives, balsamic onions, focaccia – they’re out of this last one too, sad face – and side salad.

We choose the truffle and parmesan fries (£6) and garlic bread (£6).

The fries are brilliant – definitely the most crispy fries I have had in the Granite City. They’re uber thin, golden brown and crunch like crisps when we bite into them.

The buttery garlic bread – made with Bandit Bakery bread – is, as expected, brilliant.

Sliced into little triangle pillows, the centre is moist with a generous load of garlic butter, but the edges retain a crunchy pizza-like crust. Perfect for dipping into the bar’s buffalo hot sauce (£1.50).

Verdict

I can see why Aberdeen mourned the possible loss of Ninety-Nine.

The cocktail bar is simultaneously cosy and rugged, with its quirky wall-art, stone walls and fairy lights.

It appeals to multiple audiences and multiple generations. And with a great food and drink menu to boot, it works for multiple occasions too, whether you’re just looking for a few cocktails or a meal as well.

It would have been a shame to lose a place with such warmth and character.

The friendly staff were attentive throughout our weeknight visit. Though a few things were missing from the menu, we were definitely both pleased with what we tried.

I’m glad Bar Ninety-Nine still thrives on our streets. You should definitely pay it a visit.

Bear in mind, the menu is changing this summer so head there soon to try the pasta dishes.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1JN

Tel: 01224 631640

W: 99aberdeen.co.uk

Price: £65 for one cocktail, one soft drink, two pasta dishes, fries, garlic bread, sauce plus an added £5.92 service charge.

Disabled access: No.

Dog friendly: Yes.

