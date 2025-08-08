The people behind our pubs: Meet Charlie, bartender at Tippling House in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The people behind our pubs: Meet Charlie, bartender at Tippling House in Aberdeen

What technique should every bartender know? What's the one drink that immediately makes you cringe when a customer orders it? This Aberdeen bartender lifts the lid on the nightlife industry.

Bartender Charlie Milne at The Tippling House. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

We get to know Charlie Milne, 26-year-old bartender at The Tippling House in Aberdeen. She shares tricks of the trade and more.

What made you want to become a bartender?

I have always enjoyed working in hospitality! However, I’d never had the opportunity to really embrace the creative element of this industry until I started working at The Tippling House, Aberdeen.

It was a rather eye opening experience, and kick started my curiosity for the career. Since then I’ve not stopped being curious and it’s kept me excited for what’s up and coming!

Whether it’s a technique I’ve not tried yet, a flavour combination I’d not thought of, or concept based menu. This seemingly endless well of creativity fuels my desire to pursue it.

What’s the one drink that immediately makes you cringe when a customer orders it?

In all honesty I don’t think there is one that elicits that response from me.

Charlie preparing a Say Cheese cocktail at The Tippling House, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

People like what they like! So whether it’s a sex on the beach, or something more obscure like a 20th Century, I’m just happy to facilitate an enjoyable evening!

What’s your go-to drink on the menu right now?

I really enjoy the Pepper Saltzman. It’s smoky, citrussy, vegetal, and utterly delicious.

What is a drink that screams Aberdeen to you?

Probably just a neat whisky from one of the local distilleries. Glen Garioch is absolutely wonderful and worth a try.

What technique should every bartender know?

It may sound sad, but how and when to say no.

Whether it’s something outside your capabilities or the guest has had a little too much, it’s important to know how to say no. With warmth, empathy, and a possible compromise.

What has changed about Aberdeen nightlife since you started working here?

So, I’ve only been living in Aberdeen for three years, and as such my observations may not be accurate. But, something I’ve noticed is that many places have struggled with rising costs and lack of footfall.

Charlie, bartender at The Tippling House, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This has resulted in some of the most wonderful bars closing their doors. Orchid being one of the most noteworthy, I’d say.

Your dream customer to serve, dead or alive?

Probably Ada Coleman. A true feminist icon in the history of bartending!

I feel like she’d have a lot of wisdom and interesting anecdotes to discuss.

What is your proudest moment behind the bar?

The first time I made a Vesper martini for a regular, and got it right! It’s a fine balance of timing, dilution and temperature and I genuinely squealed when it happened.

Charlie is fond of a piña colada cocktail. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What is the one drink you secretly love, but are embarrassed to admit it?

I’m not embarrassed at all, but from time to time I really enjoy a piña colada! I love an obscure classic as much as any bartender, but nothing beats a piña colada on a sunny day.

What makes a great bartender? Let us know in the comments.

