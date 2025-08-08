The people behind our pubs: Meet Charlie, bartender at Tippling House in Aberdeen

We get to know Charlie Milne, 26-year-old bartender at The Tippling House in Aberdeen. She shares tricks of the trade and more.

What made you want to become a bartender?

I have always enjoyed working in hospitality! However, I’d never had the opportunity to really embrace the creative element of this industry until I started working at The Tippling House, Aberdeen.

It was a rather eye opening experience, and kick started my curiosity for the career. Since then I’ve not stopped being curious and it’s kept me excited for what’s up and coming!

Whether it’s a technique I’ve not tried yet, a flavour combination I’d not thought of, or concept based menu. This seemingly endless well of creativity fuels my desire to pursue it.

What’s the one drink that immediately makes you cringe when a customer orders it?

In all honesty I don’t think there is one that elicits that response from me.

People like what they like! So whether it’s a sex on the beach, or something more obscure like a 20th Century, I’m just happy to facilitate an enjoyable evening!

What’s your go-to drink on the menu right now?

I really enjoy the Pepper Saltzman. It’s smoky, citrussy, vegetal, and utterly delicious.

What is a drink that screams Aberdeen to you?

Probably just a neat whisky from one of the local distilleries. Glen Garioch is absolutely wonderful and worth a try.

What technique should every bartender know?

It may sound sad, but how and when to say no.

Whether it’s something outside your capabilities or the guest has had a little too much, it’s important to know how to say no. With warmth, empathy, and a possible compromise.

What has changed about Aberdeen nightlife since you started working here?

So, I’ve only been living in Aberdeen for three years, and as such my observations may not be accurate. But, something I’ve noticed is that many places have struggled with rising costs and lack of footfall.

This has resulted in some of the most wonderful bars closing their doors. Orchid being one of the most noteworthy, I’d say.

Your dream customer to serve, dead or alive?

Probably Ada Coleman. A true feminist icon in the history of bartending!

I feel like she’d have a lot of wisdom and interesting anecdotes to discuss.

What is your proudest moment behind the bar?

The first time I made a Vesper martini for a regular, and got it right! It’s a fine balance of timing, dilution and temperature and I genuinely squealed when it happened.

What is the one drink you secretly love, but are embarrassed to admit it?

I’m not embarrassed at all, but from time to time I really enjoy a piña colada! I love an obscure classic as much as any bartender, but nothing beats a piña colada on a sunny day.

What makes a great bartender? Let us know in the comments.