The Drive at Haddo: New car-themed café at former Formartine’s near Methlick to open this summer

A car-themed café, The Drive at Haddo, is planned to open in roughly four weeks at the former Formartine’s Shop and Eatery near Methlick.

Café operator James Evans hopes the new venue will become a hub for car lovers, dog walkers and foodies alike.

He says: “I want people to come here thinking ‘I wonder what cool cars are going to be in the car park today.’

“I want it to be a space for everybody.”

Aberdeenshire institution Formartine’s closed back in 2021 after nine years, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as a key factor behind a loss in revenue.

The site has laid empty since, with locals keen to see the purpose-built space utilised.

For James, Aberdeenshire is the perfect location for a motorsport-themed café.

“I love driving, and I love cars,” he adds.

“There’s no better place than Aberdeenshire to go driving.

“Everyone talks about the North Coast 500, but there’s so many beautiful roads around here.”

Plans for The Drive at Haddo

James worked as a chef for 22 years, including on the Subaru World Rally Team, and as a chef in the Royal Air Force.

Originally from Portsmouth, James has lived in the North-East at various times throughout his life, including stints in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The 46-year-old has lived in the area for the last eight years, delving into his lifelong love of motorsport by selling cars.

He explains: “I worked in the car-selling trade, and the amount of customers that just come into the showroom to talk about cars.

“They’ve got nowhere else to go.

“I want to give them a home to go to. There are so many people with beautiful cars getting dusty in their garage.

“I want them to come here so other people can enjoy them too.”

The menu at The Drive at Haddo will include light bites like sandwiches and burgers, plus pastries, coffee, milkshakes and ice cream.

James also hopes to put on a hog roast for customers in the summer.

He expects the opening hours to be from 8am-6pm each day, though this may change.

What’s new at The Drive at Haddo?

The renovation at The Drive at Haddo is currently ongoing, with James and his team working to bring his vision to life at the café.

New flooring has been added, and car-themed imagery now lines the walls. Sound deadening panels have been added to the once echoing café space.

The sleek new wooden flooring is combined with black and gold fixtures, and a classy shade of dark green coats the walls.

New tables and chairs will be added to the space, making up 100 covers at the Aberdeenshire café.

The café is split into two main areas, plus and outside seating area, play area and sizeable car park.

The two internal areas previously consisted of a café seating area, and an adjacent space for a deli and shop.

Now, the second area will become a lounge space, fitted with television screens, sofas, benches and seating.

Formula 1 and other races will be shown on these screens at the weekend.

There will also be a children’s seating area, complete with a game console to entertain the little ones.

Benches will line the windows in this space so that customers can watch the new cars approaching in the car park.

Haddo Estate ‘delighted’ at the café plans

The outside seating area will be dog-friendly. There will also be overhead heating to keep customers warm on a chilly day.

Haddo Estate own The Drive at Haddo property.

Emily Telford, estate director, adds: “We are excited to see the café reopening and delighted to be able to give a local business an opportunity.”

Keep an eye on the cafe’s progress when we publish our First Look at the completed café in a few weeks.