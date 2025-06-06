Taste Test: New Gaelic Lane café replaces Second Home Aberdeen – serving stacked butteries and more

Gaelic Lane café is a new addition to Aberdeen’s food and drink scene, in the venue formerly known as Second Home Aberdeen.

There was shock and sadness across the city when Second Home Aberdeen closed last month.

The café was known for its community spirit, banging brunches, supper clubs, art classes and more.

Former owner Kirsty Cameron took to social media back in May to thank customers for their “love and support” over the last five years.

But now a new owner, Joe Young, has stepped up to the plate, taking over the space with a new name but the same ethos.

Joe, 25, says: “I just thought it was such a shame for the café to close down. It’s an incredible space with such a vibrant community.

“This is going to be our first full month!

“We’re really excited by how much support we had at the end of May, and we’re beaming for a gorgeous summer ahead.”

Second Home Aberdeen team retained at Gaelic Lane Cafe and Studio

Gaelic Lane Cafe and Studio is also staffed by the same team, with Joe keen to keep those well-known faces employed at the popular café.

The café just off Belmont Street opened on May 21.

The quirky menu includes stacked butteries, and piña colada blondies and more.

Here’s what we thought on our visit.

Modest (according to her colleagues) chef Alicja Trepka comes up with the innovative creations at Gaelic Lane café Aberdeen.

She works alongside team members Loreena Piffre and Julie Toft Carlsen.

Loreena started working at Second Home Aberdeen a few weeks before the change. She says the café has become a real collaborative effort.

“We have staff meetings to put together the menus, we all play a part in everything.

“That means we can combine a lot of different ideas from different people.”

Stacked butteries stuffed with chicken, pesto and vegan mayo

Whoever was behind the stacked butteries concept, I applaud you. It is certainly unique.

There are two of these to choose from, and Andy and I tried both.

These are dubbed “the greatest sandwich in the world” on the menu.

First up is the chicken and pesto stacked buttery (£10), which is loaded with homemade nut-free pesto, crunchy shredded lettuce and vegan mayo.

All of this is tucked snugly inside two sizeable rowies from The Bread Maker.

While it takes some time to get my head around the double rowie of it all, the filling is absolutely delicious.

There is a generous portion of chicken, a heaping of crunchy lettuce. And the pesto is exquisite.

It pairs deliciously with the creamy mayo.

Of course the butteries are fab too, but readers of my rowie review will already know I hold The Bread Maker bakes in high esteem.

This is very, very filling, so I’d recommend splitting it.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next we try the other stacked buttery on the menu.

The two rowies are filled with homemade hummus, fresh lettuce, roast red peppers and courgette slices (£10).

The hummus is creamy and smooth, the cucumber and lettuce fresh and crunchy.

All the roasted veg is nicely softened, but not soggy either. A great option for anyone, not just veggies, this is loaded with flavour.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

How was the piña colada blondie at new Gaelic Lane café?

Keeping with the savoury theme for now, we also tried one of their “open toast” dishes (£9.50).

The slice of bread – from The Bread Maker, of course – is perfectly chewy, smeared with a generous helping of cream cheese.

It’s topped with more greenery (much needed after the butteries) lettuce and cucumber, plus a sprinkling of dill.

There is a decent amount of smoked salmon too – my favourite.

This is delicious, and a really nice lighter bite.

You can’t beat The Bread Maker bread, and or the perfect combination of salmon and cream cheese.

Bonus points for crunchy cucumber on top which completes the dish.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Last but definitely not least, we try the piña colada blondie (£2.75). Again, this is utterly unique.

We are both gobsmacked by the flavour combinations here. It really tastes like the luxurious cocktail – and now I’m craving one.

A swirl of housemade coconut custard tops the blondie. There are chunks of sweet, softened pineapple interspersed throughout the bake.

The texture is soft and moist. For less than £3, I’m blown away by the quality.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Gaelic Lane café Aberdeen: Our Taste Test verdict

I was delighted to hear that Second Home Aberdeen has survived, if under a new owner and name.

The ethos is clearly the same, with an emphasis on providing for the community with events and creative sessions.

They are also prioritising local businesses, getting supplies from the likes of The Bread Maker and MacBeans coffee roasters.

The food was fab, and I will definitely be back to try out more of the bakes.

What an ode to Aberdeen to use butteries as a sandwich! Come very hungry if you want one of those though.