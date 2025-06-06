Taste Test: New Gaelic Lane café replaces Second Home Aberdeen – serving stacked butteries and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Taste Test: New Gaelic Lane café replaces Second Home Aberdeen – serving stacked butteries and more

We try some quirky dishes served at the new café, formerly known as Second Home Aberdeen.

Andy Morton and Joanna Bremner holding plates of food outside the new Gaelic Lane café.
Joanna Bremner and Andy Morton visit the new Gaelic Lane café - previously Second Home Aberdeen - for a Taste Test. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Gaelic Lane café is a new addition to Aberdeen’s food and drink scene, in the venue formerly known as Second Home Aberdeen.

There was shock and sadness across the city when Second Home Aberdeen closed last month.

The café was known for its community spirit, banging brunches, supper clubs, art classes and more.

Former owner Kirsty Cameron took to social media back in May to thank customers for their “love and support” over the last five years.

The front of the Gaelic Café and Studio with outdoor seating and signs saying it is now open.
Gaelic Lane Café and Studio, just off Belmont Street, is open now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But now a new owner, Joe Young, has stepped up to the plate, taking over the space with a new name but the same ethos.

Joe, 25, says: “I just thought it was such a shame for the café to close down. It’s an incredible space with such a vibrant community.

“This is going to be our first full month!

“We’re really excited by how much support we had at the end of May, and we’re beaming for a gorgeous summer ahead.”

Second Home Aberdeen team retained at Gaelic Lane Cafe and Studio

Gaelic Lane Cafe and Studio is also staffed by the same team, with Joe keen to keep those well-known faces employed at the popular café.

The café just off Belmont Street opened on May 21.

The quirky menu includes stacked butteries, and piña colada blondies and more.

Here’s what we thought on our visit.

Modest (according to her colleagues) chef Alicja Trepka comes up with the innovative creations at Gaelic Lane café Aberdeen.

She works alongside team members Loreena Piffre and Julie Toft Carlsen.

The inside of the cafe is bright and open, with a wooden floor and tables and chairs.
Gaelic Lane café chef Alicja Trepka and team members Julie Toft Carlsen and Loreena Piffre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Loreena started working at Second Home Aberdeen a few weeks before the change. She says the café has become a real collaborative effort.

“We have staff meetings to put together the menus, we all play a part in everything.

“That means we can combine a lot of different ideas from different people.”

Stacked butteries stuffed with chicken, pesto and vegan mayo

Whoever was behind the stacked butteries concept, I applaud you. It is certainly unique.

There are two of these to choose from, and Andy and I tried both.

These are dubbed “the greatest sandwich in the world” on the menu.

The buttery is stacked with chicken, pierced with a plastic stick holding it together and sitting on a proper plate.
The chicken and pesto stacked buttery from Gaelic Lane, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

First up is the chicken and pesto stacked buttery (£10), which is loaded with homemade nut-free pesto, crunchy shredded lettuce and vegan mayo.

All of this is tucked snugly inside two sizeable rowies from The Bread Maker.

While it takes some time to get my head around the double rowie of it all, the filling is absolutely delicious.

The buttery contains a lot of filling.
The chicken and pesto stacked buttery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There is a generous portion of chicken, a heaping of crunchy lettuce. And the pesto is exquisite.

It pairs deliciously with the creamy mayo.

Of course the butteries are fab too, but readers of my rowie review will already know I hold The Bread Maker bakes in high esteem.

This is very, very filling, so I’d recommend splitting it.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next we try the other stacked buttery on the menu.

The two rowies are filled with homemade hummus, fresh lettuce, roast red peppers and courgette slices (£10).

The vegetable-filled buttery, held together with a plastic stick, sits on a plate.
The veg inside the stuffed buttery made us feel a little better about the calorific butteries. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hummus is creamy and smooth, the cucumber and lettuce fresh and crunchy.

All the roasted veg is nicely softened, but not soggy either. A great option for anyone, not just veggies, this is loaded with flavour.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

How was the piña colada blondie at new Gaelic Lane café?

Keeping with the savoury theme for now, we also tried one of their “open toast” dishes (£9.50).

The slice of bread – from The Bread Maker, of course – is perfectly chewy, smeared with a generous helping of cream cheese.

It’s topped with more greenery (much needed after the butteries) lettuce and cucumber, plus a sprinkling of dill.

Salmon and vegetables sit on a toastie at the Gaelic Lane café in Aberdeen
The smoked salmon and cream cheese open toastie at Gaelic Lane café. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There is a decent amount of smoked salmon too – my favourite.

Joanna, left, and Andy eating the salmon toastie.
Andy and I tuck into the open toastie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This is delicious, and a really nice lighter bite.

You can’t beat The Bread Maker bread, and or the perfect combination of salmon and cream cheese.

Bonus points for crunchy cucumber on top which completes the dish.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Last but definitely not least, we try the piña colada blondie (£2.75). Again, this is utterly unique.

The piña colada blondie sits on a napkin and a plate.
The piña colada blondie from Gaelic Lane café Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We are both gobsmacked by the flavour combinations here. It really tastes like the luxurious cocktail – and now I’m craving one.

A swirl of housemade coconut custard tops the blondie. There are chunks of sweet, softened pineapple interspersed throughout the bake.

The texture is soft and moist. For less than £3, I’m blown away by the quality.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Gaelic Lane café Aberdeen: Our Taste Test verdict

I was delighted to hear that Second Home Aberdeen has survived, if under a new owner and name.

The ethos is clearly the same, with an emphasis on providing for the community with events and creative sessions.

They are also prioritising local businesses, getting supplies from the likes of The Bread Maker and MacBeans coffee roasters.

The food was fab, and I will definitely be back to try out more of the bakes.

What an ode to Aberdeen to use butteries as a sandwich! Come very hungry if you want one of those though.

