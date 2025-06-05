Gallery: First look at Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive after £400k renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: First look at Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive after £400k renovation

The restaurant reopened its doors after an extensive renovation.

Picture shows Anna Zajecka and her team outside the Cocket Hat Toby Carvery in Aberdeen celebrating the renovation.
Staff at the Cocket Hat are welcoming guests once again following a major refurb. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

A Toby Carvery in Aberdeen reopened today after a major £400,000 renovation.

The restaurant on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive closed for the refurb at 5pm on May 19.

Staff told The Press and Journal they hoped the renovation would bring the décor up to the same standard as their food and service.

The renovation involved adding new carpets, décor, furnishings, a new bookable office space, new signage, lighting and more.

And we got a sneak peek before the much-loved carvery opened its doors again.

Team supervisor Alex Abbott said: “It is everything that we hoped for and more.

“Everybody that came in for training today had tears in their eyes seeing how good the place looks.”

Alex Abbott inside the old Toby Carvery - showing carpeted floors, round wooden tables and chairs.
Alex Abbott inside Toby Carvery before the renovation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And the team’s excitement has been matched by the public’s enthusiasm, says Alex.

“We even had customers coming up to the door yesterday asking when we’d be open,” she adds.

“And our regulars at the bar have been checking in on how things are going.

“I think it just goes to show that even though we’ve been closed, that enthusiasm for Toby has continued.”

Toby Carvery Aberdeen gallery after the renovation

P&J photographer Kami Thomson took some photographs following the renovation before the restaurant’s opening at noon today:

Square tables have replaced to old round ones, with more comfortable looking chairs.
The space has been brightened up, and looks lovely and fresh. And there are even more tables so more guests can enjoy the carvery.
The buffet carvery area has been modernised too. 
The picture shows a table and the restaurant menus.
The tables are all set and ready to welcome guests.
A wall hanging with the words "Love your Toby".
There are plenty of sweet and personal little touches around the restaurant.
Picture shows the upper part of the walls are blue, and the lower half white. One table sits in front of a large window letting in a lot of light.
The white wooden panels against the blue walls are very chic.
Picture shows the comfortable benches of the booths
The booths look like the perfect spot to relax.
Picture shows a pool table and a TV screen next to the bar.
The bar has a fresh look, too.
The entrance has been modernised with grey paint. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pool balls already racked up with cues on the table waiting for a game to start.
Rack em up!
Picture shows the bar with mirror behind it. Etched in the mirror is the Toby Carvery logo with its logo "Home of the Roast".
Find your favourite tipple at the bar
Lots of tables for people to sit at, on the back wall is a television.
There’s space for everyone who loves going to Toby Carvery to play games from Dungeons and Dragons to chess
Tables and chairs in the new open space - with the booths sitting at the back
Walls have been knocked down to open up the space too
Picture show wood in a fireplace, but with fairy lights covering the logs in the hearth. A shelf above holds a couple of lights, clock, a plant and a green bottle.
The traditional-looking fireplace feels cosier thanks to the fairy lights and little extras
A white chair sits in the corner.
A cosy corner in the restaurant
A sign says "Dogs welcome, people tolerated".
Dogs are welcome in the carvery
Picture shows the closed doors of The Balmoral room.
The Balmoral room.
A large window lets in light to the restaurant.
The restaurant looks modernised and welcoming.
Toby Carvery in Aberdeen is now brighter and more open after the renovation.
The soft lighting in the Cocket Hat makes it feel cosier and more intimate.
Wood detailing shows a picture of the building with the words "Aberdeen Cocket Hat" underneath it.
The wooden detailing is a nice touch too.
Toby himself features in the new design. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The multi-floor play area has lots of padded objects for children to climb over.
The play area will keep the kiddies busy.

