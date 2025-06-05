Gallery: First look at Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive after £400k renovation

A Toby Carvery in Aberdeen reopened today after a major £400,000 renovation.

The restaurant on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive closed for the refurb at 5pm on May 19.

Staff told The Press and Journal they hoped the renovation would bring the décor up to the same standard as their food and service.

The renovation involved adding new carpets, décor, furnishings, a new bookable office space, new signage, lighting and more.

And we got a sneak peek before the much-loved carvery opened its doors again.

Team supervisor Alex Abbott said: “It is everything that we hoped for and more.

“Everybody that came in for training today had tears in their eyes seeing how good the place looks.”

And the team’s excitement has been matched by the public’s enthusiasm, says Alex.

“We even had customers coming up to the door yesterday asking when we’d be open,” she adds.

“And our regulars at the bar have been checking in on how things are going.

“I think it just goes to show that even though we’ve been closed, that enthusiasm for Toby has continued.”

Toby Carvery Aberdeen gallery after the renovation

P&J photographer Kami Thomson took some photographs following the renovation before the restaurant’s opening at noon today: