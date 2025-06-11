Could this be the finest dining experience in Aberdeenshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could this be the finest dining experience in Aberdeenshire?

Unparalleled dining in a setting of timeless elegance.

In partnership with Trump International Scotland
MacLeod House
MacLeod House is a stunning baronial mansion that dates back to 1835.

Tucked away in the heart of the breathtaking Trump estate in Aberdeenshire sits MacLeod House, home to Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar.

This impressive, historic venue is open to the public all year round and offers exceptional accommodation, hospitality and exquisite dining.

For lovers of fine cuisine it’s a unique experience, combining international flair with the best local produce in an exquisite venue.

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland has an enviable global reputation for its top-world-ranked championship links course and is set to launch a further 18-holes this summer.  Its clubhouse plays host to the Dunes Restaurant & Bar – a stylish yet informal brasserie dining experience featuring modern culinary classics for all day dining.

But for those seeking a little more refinement, the white linen, opulent furnishings and candlelit charm of Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar, offers a touch of old-school glamour to wile away the evening.

This stunning venue is a place where memories are made.

Trump MacLeod House & Lodge

Clavis Whisky Bar in MacLeod House
The Clavis Whisky Bar offers an elegant setting in which to relax after your meal.

Set within mature woodland in the heart of the ancient estate, the elegant grandeur of MacLeod House is brimming with period features.  Log fires, rich walnut cabinetry, velvet upholstery and lavish adornments, this sublime Scottish baronial mansion, offers the ultimate dining experience.

Guests are invited to relax and unwind amid the decadent golden liquor filled Clavis Whisky Bar.  With over 250 malts and an array of rare and exclusive spirits, this hidden gem is a wonderful place to for an aperitif or after dinner liqueur.

The best cuisine

Roast sea trout dish
Locally caught roast sea trout is one of the delicious main courses on offer.

Of course, the main attraction at any restaurant is the food and here the venue doesn’t disappoint.

Executive chef David Morris has worked across the globe and brings creativity and flair to the carefully curated menu.

Local provenance is to the fore with delicious main courses such as roast Scottish sea trout, North Sea halibut and estate venison. Signature dishes include Aberdeen Angus Black Gold fillet steak with haggis whisky crumb, tomato compote, red wine reduction, potato and celeriac.

A lovely touch is that Trump International grows its own herbs and vegetables on site, with the menu changed to reflect the seasonal produce.

For those looking to pair a fine wine with their meal, the restaurant has a dedicated sommelier who will be happy to give advice. The many offerings available include complex burgundies such as Volnay Les Champans, Domaine Marquis D’Angerville and the intense Pavillion de Leoville Poyferre Bordeaux.

Classical music in an elegant setting

Adding to the atmosphere at Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar is live music on Friday and Saturday nights. An array of local talent, from guitarists to violinists, provide a great atmosphere to the night’s dining.

Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 6pm until late. Visit the resort’s website or call 01358 743 300 to enquire or book.

