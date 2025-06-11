Could this be the finest dining experience in Aberdeenshire?

Tucked away in the heart of the breathtaking Trump estate in Aberdeenshire sits MacLeod House, home to Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This impressive, historic venue is open to the public all year round and offers exceptional accommodation, hospitality and exquisite dining.

For lovers of fine cuisine it’s a unique experience, combining international flair with the best local produce in an exquisite venue.

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland has an enviable global reputation for its top-world-ranked championship links course and is set to launch a further 18-holes this summer. Its clubhouse plays host to the Dunes Restaurant & Bar – a stylish yet informal brasserie dining experience featuring modern culinary classics for all day dining.

But for those seeking a little more refinement, the white linen, opulent furnishings and candlelit charm of Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar, offers a touch of old-school glamour to wile away the evening.

This stunning venue is a place where memories are made.

Trump MacLeod House & Lodge

Set within mature woodland in the heart of the ancient estate, the elegant grandeur of MacLeod House is brimming with period features. Log fires, rich walnut cabinetry, velvet upholstery and lavish adornments, this sublime Scottish baronial mansion, offers the ultimate dining experience.

Guests are invited to relax and unwind amid the decadent golden liquor filled Clavis Whisky Bar. With over 250 malts and an array of rare and exclusive spirits, this hidden gem is a wonderful place to for an aperitif or after dinner liqueur.

The best cuisine

Of course, the main attraction at any restaurant is the food and here the venue doesn’t disappoint.

Executive chef David Morris has worked across the globe and brings creativity and flair to the carefully curated menu.

Local provenance is to the fore with delicious main courses such as roast Scottish sea trout, North Sea halibut and estate venison. Signature dishes include Aberdeen Angus Black Gold fillet steak with haggis whisky crumb, tomato compote, red wine reduction, potato and celeriac.

A lovely touch is that Trump International grows its own herbs and vegetables on site, with the menu changed to reflect the seasonal produce.

For those looking to pair a fine wine with their meal, the restaurant has a dedicated sommelier who will be happy to give advice. The many offerings available include complex burgundies such as Volnay Les Champans, Domaine Marquis D’Angerville and the intense Pavillion de Leoville Poyferre Bordeaux.

Classical music in an elegant setting

Adding to the atmosphere at Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar is live music on Friday and Saturday nights. An array of local talent, from guitarists to violinists, provide a great atmosphere to the night’s dining.

Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 6pm until late. Visit the resort’s website or call 01358 743 300 to enquire or book.