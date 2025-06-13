Review: I try The Lobster Shop’s new food truck in Stonehaven

A new seafood food truck has arrived at the picturesque Stonehaven harbour, from the team behind The Lobster Shop.

Loren McBay is following in her grandfather’s footsteps, giving local seafood a spotlight running hotspot The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven.

The shop opened four and a half years ago on Fore Street, selling fresh seafood, as well as hot dishes like lobster and chips, lobster lasagne and more.

What started off as Murray McBay & Co wholesale shellfish merchants launched over 70 years ago, has now grown again.

Last month, the family business expanded their offering with a takeaway trailer pitched up at Stonehaven harbour.

“People are excited because it’s easier to nip over to Stonehaven from Aberdeen for a lunchtime visit,” says Loren McBay, who runs The Lobster Shop with her family.

“Everything that we do is simple. None of us try and say we’re chefs or anything high level.

“But we hope the people who try our food will be encouraged to try more seafood.”

I had to head along for a visit to The Lobster Shop on the Pier see what they’re serving up.

The new takeaway serves cold dishes like lobster rolls, crab rolls, lobster salad and more.

Here’s what I tried.

Lobster, lobster and more lobster at The Lobster Shop food truck in Stonehaven

The lobster roll (£10) is the first item I try.

The dish is synonymous with the coast, known as a New England staple in america.

But where better to enjoy a lobster roll than on the North-East of Scotland, landed locally along the coast from Aberdeen to Fife.

Tail and claw meat from the lobster is piled up generously inside the brioche bun from Inverbervie bakery Phoenix Bakehouse.

The pretty pink chunks are mixed with mayonnaise, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and chunks of celery.

This creamy combination doesn’t take away from the lobster itself: it is tender, plentiful and fresh. The crunch of the celery adds a nice change in texture too.

The team weigh the lobster meat for every item, so even if you think your lobster roll isn’t as big as your mate’s, the team make sure everyone is getting the same portion.

The immense roll is deliciously creamy, and definitely one to go for if you’re in the mood for a decadent treat.

Joanna: 5/5

Is this pretty salad as good as it looks?

An even prettier dish is next on my list, the butternut salad with lobster (£12.50).

The dish from The Lobster Shop food truck is gorgeous – we eat with our eyes so much, and the pink lobster meat is gorgeous to look at.

But how does it taste?

This colourful salad features lobster meat on a bed of spinach. There’s bulgur wheat in there too, plus chunks of softened butternut squash and feta cheese.

This combination surprises me, I admit. But wow, does it taste good.

That soft, tangy and salty feta pairs deliciously with the sweet squash. The mix in textures from the crisp spinach to the succulent lobster makes for a great mouthfeel.

I would have this again, and it’s easier than the lobster roll to eat on the go without making a mess.

Joanna: 4/5

Family favourite ‘Ruth’s lobster salad’ up next at The Lobster Shop food truck

Next up is a McBay family favourite. This recipe for Ruth’s lobster salad (£9.50) was passed down from Loren‘s grandmother.

Loren says the family were divided about adding this to the menu.

She jokes: “The scary thing was if people criticise anything else, we can handle it, but if they criticise that one? It’s too close to home!”

The salad combines claw meat with chunks of tomato, peppers, plus basmati rice, mixed in with mayonnaise, lemon juice and seasonings.

The creamy concoction is light and refreshing, and I can see why this is a beloved family recipe for McBay barbecues.

I think this would be a great choice for those wary of seafood too.

Joanna: 5/5

The Lobster Shop On The Pier – despite the name – isn’t all about lobster. There’s crab on the menu too, landed locally just like the lobster.

They serve a crab roll (Partan piece), butternut salad with crab and even an intriguing crab and cheese toastie.

But I go for a taste of the crab pâté (£4.50) at the Stonehaven harbour food truck.

The weighed out portion of 120g is made with brown crab meat to ensure there is as little waste as possible.

I am usually not a fan of seafood pâté – I’ve had some before which has a horribly fake taste.

But this is brilliant: a flavourful, creamy smear atop a crumbly oatcake. Very tasty.

I think this would be even nicer with a topping, perhaps a relish or garnish.

Joanna: 4/5

What did I think of The Lobster Shop food truck in Stonehaven?

I am already deciding which friends to spoil on my next visit to The Lobster Shop.

The takeaway from the family business is a lovely addition to Stonehaven.

On the sunny day I visited for my Taste Test, there are dozens of customers coming up to find out more about the truck.

The Lobster Shop on the Pier will be open on 11am-3pm (or until they are sold out) Friday, Saturday and Sunday, depending on weather.

And you can still find the Johnshaven shop open as usual 12-5pm Wednesday-Friday and 12-3pm Saturday-Sunday.

