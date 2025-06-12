New owner for Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven has ‘fusion’ plans as founders shift focus to events only

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owner for Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven has ‘fusion’ plans as founders shift focus to events only

Seafood Bothy made headlines back in 2023 after a lobster planning debacle. Here are the latest plans for the future of the Stonehaven food truck.

Maria Lewis ran Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven with her husband Wes for six years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is poised to relaunch as a “fusion” food truck in the coming weeks.

Founders Maria and Wes Lewis started up their seafood trailer at Stonehaven’s historic harbour six years ago.

In January, the husband and wife team put the Seafood Bothy up for sale.

A new buyer has now been found for the food truck.

Paul Mair, who also runs The Tolbooth in Stonehaven and Aberdeen’s Café Bohème, plans to reopen the Seafood Bothy in two weeks as Net Pier Street Food.

He told The Press and Journal: “I have quite a lot on, so it wasn’t something I was initially looking to purchase.

“But it is obviously a key asset bringing people into the harbour.

“If you’re going to sit and have a bit of seafood, there are not many better places to do that [than Stonehaven].”

What to expect at Net Pier Street Food – coming soon

Paul has been the owner of The Tolbooth in Stonehaven for the last three years.

This takeover of the former Seafood Bothy will be an opportunity for he and his team to “go a bit wild”.

Paul adds: “Once I spoke to my staff about it, they were really excited so I decided to go for it.

“The Seafood Bothy will give me and my chefs a chance to go a bit wild with it.”

The menu at Net Pier Street Food will incorporate different cuisines in a fusion offering.

The mix of cuisines will include Scottish, Asian and Mediterranean in “a bit of everything”.

Seafood Bothy at Stonehaven harbour. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Items on the menu will include a Cajun seafood chowder, bao buns, salmon poke bowls, bao buns and ramen.

There will also be seafood platters and smoked crab pâté on the menu.

“The most exciting thing is that we can change our menu,” adds Paul.

“I have done a lot of travelling and it will be great to get into all kinds of cuisines.

“With a restaurant you have to play by certain rules, but this way we can have a bit of fun with it.”

Paul’s new food truck, Net Pier Street Food, will be open seasonally from March/April to October.

The opening days will be Thursday-Sunday between 12-5pm and they will likely extend these hours during the height of summer.

Seafood Bothy boss: ‘I don’t see it as a failure’

Seafood Bothy made headlines back in 2023 when their planning application to take over a former fishing shed was rejected by members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

The then committee convenor Wendy Agnew voiced fears that the sight of lobsters in tanks might frighten children enough that they could run out into the road.

Maria and Wes Lewis will still be attending events with their food trucks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite Maria and Wes selling Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, this is not the end of their business.

The couple began bringing Seafood Bothy to various events three years ago, and this will continue on.

“It was too busy to do both,” says Maria.

“The events got busier. We were doing three events a week – plus at the pier.

“One had to go.

The Seafood Bothy events trucks are named after characters from children’s TV series The Magic Roundabout: Dougal, Dylan and Zebedee. Image: Maria Lewis

“We enjoy doing events because they’re all over the north-east, and the Black Isle.

“People ask us to go to events because we serve seafood: not burgers or fish and chips.”

The duo offer private hire like weddings and birthdays, but also visit events such as Portsoy Boat Festival and The Tall Ships Races 2025.

Some of the most popular items the couple serve at events include hot lobster rolls and seafood platters.

A sizeable seafood platter served by Seafood Bothy. Image: Maria Lewis

“It’s the right time,” adds Maria.

“Now, we can really put all of our energy into the events.

“And because I know who is taking over the pier [trailer], I don’t see it as a failure because I know they are going to do really well.”

Keep and eye on The Press and Journal’s Food and Drink page for the next update on Net Pier Street Food.

