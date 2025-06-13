Uprooted: Roots owner opens new pop-up food truck at Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Uprooted: Roots owner opens new pop-up food truck at Aberdeen beach

Roots closed in September 2024. Now owner Nick Coetzer has launched a new food truck called Uprooted, serving both plant-based and meat dishes.

Nick Coetzer has launched a new food truck, Uprooted, at Aberdeen beach as a pop-up. Image: Nick Coetzer
By Joanna Bremner

Seven months after closing plant-based food truck Roots at Aberdeen beach, the owner Nick Coetzer has launched Uprooted.

The new food truck will appear at Aberdeen beach with pop-ups, serving “one-off” menus including dishes like steak or aubergine frites.

The first pop-up on June 7 was a success, says Nick.

“It was great,” he says.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a food truck.

“It was amazing to see all the new faces and so much support there.

There were queues at the new Uprooted food truck on Aberdeen beach. Image: Uprooted/Instagram

“I was really happy with how it all went.

“On the first pop-up it rained, and there were still people queuing in the rain – that was pretty amazing to see!

“I’m quite humbled. I’m always super grateful.”

The new Uprooted food truck serves a small, curated menu, and there will be a second pop-up this coming Sunday, June 15, 12-4pm.

Roots has become Uprooted food truck

Nick, 42, closed Roots food truck seven months ago.

“I just felt like Roots had come to its natural end,” he explains.

“For myself professionally wise, I didn’t want to carry on doing something that had run its course.

“I wanted to do something a little bit different and something more sustainable for myself.

“There was nothing wrong with the business, but it was physically taking a toll. I had a couple of surgeries.”

Nick with his steak frites at the first Uprooted pop-up last weekend. Image: Nick Coetzer

The chef has been delighted to step back into a food truck, and get to meet both new and old customers at Uprooted.

“There’s nowhere to hide in a food truck,” he laughs.

“As a chef, it is a real joy to not only cook their order, but physically pass the dish into their hands.

“They’ve waited there, they’ve queued and they have been patient.

“You’re in touch with your customers – not just in the kitchen where you don’t see what’s going on.

“It really keeps that standard high, and you make sure everything goes out as perfectly as you can make it.”

What’s on the menu at Uprooted pop-up Aberdeen?

The new pop-ups allow Nick flexibility with opening times, but also with the menu.

The previous menu at Roots was entirely plant-based, but at Uprooted on Aberdeen beach there is a broader choice available. This changes with each pop-up, too.

“These pop-ups allow me to blend a bit of everything together,” Nick says.

“It’s about running small specials, and each one I can focus on it being as good as it can be.

Nick has launched Uprooted at Aberdeen beach as a pop-up. Image: Nick Coetzer

“Keep it simple, keep the food good, and make it something I can maintain.”

The menu for the first pop-up last weekend included classic steak frites: hanger steak served with seasoned, skin-on fries topped with either whisky peppercorn or chimichurri sauce.

The plant-based option consisted of panko-breaded aubergine with katsu curry sauce, served with seasoned, skin-on fries, pickled red cabbage, fresh chilli and coriander and toasted sesame seeds.

For this Sunday, the menu is all about burgers.

The double smash cheeseburger available at the next Uprooted pop-up at Aberdeen beach. Image: Uprooted/Instagram

A double smash cheeseburger is on the menu for Father’s Day, with two patties inside a toasted brioche bun, topped with caramelised brown butter onions, sauce, pickles and American cheese.

There is also the option to add bacon jam.

The veggie option is a hot fried aubergine burger in a brioche bun alongside ranch sauce, cheese, pickled red cabbage and lettuce.

Nick adds: “Generally with the pop-ups at the moment, whatever the theme is, we have one meat version and one plant-based version.”

Conversation