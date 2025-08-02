The Kitchen: How was visit to Inverness restaurant on new head chef’s first day?

As much as I enjoy a fine dining experience, my journalist salary often limits me to humbler gastronomic choices.

So, when my editor asked me to do a review of The Kitchen, I suddenly felt like one of the luckiest people in the world.

Located in a three-floor glass building overlooking the River Ness, it is definitely one of the most beautiful restaurants in Inverness.

However, as I’m not superficial, I don’t choose the places I eat for their looks – I’m always more interested in the food.

To see if it lived up to expectation, I called who I consider to be my most elegant friend and asked her to join me on a warm Friday night.

I review The Kitchen, Inverness

What was also warm was the welcome into the restaurant, after which we were taken to the first floor.

We were sat on a table not far from the window, from which we could see the river, and, in the distance, the Free North Church.

Before ordering our food, we got a couple of drinks to celebrate the occasion.

While I had a bottle of Corona (£4.75), my friend opted for the margarita (£10), which I also tried and was absolutely on point.

Having quenched our thirst, it was then time to look at the food menu.

Before a recent change at The Kitchen, it offered a set menu of two courses, starter and main for £40, or three, adding dessert for an extra £5, with four options for each course.

However, the restaurant has now moved to a new a la carte menu.

The decision comes after the arrival of new head chef Ross Guidi, who had his very first day on the night we were there.

So was his first night a success?

How were the starters at The Kitchen?

My latest review had been at the new vegan cafe in Inverness, Roots, which I really enjoyed. However, this time, I really wanted some meat.

I went for the slow-cooked belly of pork, which came with roast cauliflower purée, black pudding and pickled cauliflower.

It did not disappoint.

The pork belly was really tender and the black pudding was of good quality.

Additionally, both meats paired brilliantly with the cauliflower flavour.

Meanwhile, my friend had the cold smoked Scottish salmon with cream cheese, brown bread croute, fennel and carrot salad, which was beautifully presented.

The quality of the salmon was really high, with an intense smoky flavour.

My friend thought the fennel and carrot salad added a refreshing crunch to the classic salmon and cream cheese combination.

She also said the subtle touch of anise and cabbage enriched the complexity of the dish, creating a nice balance.

Moving to the mains: Why the roasted loin of venison blew my mind

It did not take me long to decide I was going to get the roasted loin of venison when I saw it on the menu.

Served with mashed potato, clapshot, tenderstem broccoli and a venison and juniper jus, it was simply exquisite.

The waitress recommended medium rare for the meat, which was, without doubt, the right choice.

The venison was extremely tender and I enjoyed every bite of it.

A special mention to the clapshot, which was really creamy and a great addition to the overall texture of the dish.

My friend chose the other meat option; the roast rump of lamb, served with haggis, pearl barley, French style peas, asparagus and lamb jus.

The meat was cooked to perfection and tasted amazing with the pearl barley.

I was a big fan of the lamb and haggis combination, but I’m obsessed with haggis, so I may be a bit biased here.

Were the desserts the perfect way to finish our dining experience at The Kitchen?

After the fantastic mains, it was time for a sweet treat to finish our Kitchen experience.

We ordered the coconut panna cotta, with caramelised pineapple and passionfruit, plus the steamed ginger pudding, with pear and vanilla compote, honey tuile and honey and lavender mascarpone.

I was always taught that sharing was an important part of friendship, so we shared them both.

The sweetness of the coconut panna cotta was strengthened by the caramelised pineapple.

However, this was balanced with the slight acidity of the passion fruit.

I particularly enjoyed the steamed ginger pudding, to my surprise, as I actually don’t really like ginger normally. We only ordered it because of my friend’s love for mascarpone.

The pudding’s texture was smooth while the sweet flavour of the compote and honey nicely contrasted with the spicy ginger taste.

The Kitchen Verdict: Does the fanciest restaurant in Inverness live up to the hype?

If you’re looking for a fine dining experience in Inverness, The Kitchen is definitely one of the places to keep in mind.

Located in a beautiful spot of Inverness, the stunning building offers a modern and elegant space with stunning river views.

A special mention to the staff, who were always so helpful and on top of everything.

And, of course, the food, which is incredible quality with dishes always beautifully presented.

The Kitchen in Inverness makes an ideal spot for a special occasion, such as a birthday, an anniversary and, of course, a first date.

I would love to go back, and next time, try out their new a la carte menu.

Overall, its quality and ambience make it one of the best options for dining out in the Highlands.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: 15 Huntly St, Inverness IV3 5PR

Email: info@kitchenrestaurant.co.uk

Website: https://www.kitchenrestaurant.co.uk/

Disabled access: Ground floor access and bathroom on ground floor.

Dog-friendly: Assistance dogs only.

Price: £104.75 for two three-course menus and two alcoholic drinks.

