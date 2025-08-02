The Kitchen: How was visit to Inverness restaurant on new head chef’s first day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Kitchen: How was visit to Inverness restaurant on new head chef’s first day?

We visited one of the Highland Capital’s most popular restaurants ahead of the exciting changes revealed by the owner.

The Kitchen offers stunning views of the River Ness, but is the food as good as the views? Image: The Kitchen
By Alberto Lejarraga

As much as I enjoy a fine dining experience, my journalist salary often limits me to humbler gastronomic choices.

So, when my editor asked me to do a review of The Kitchen, I suddenly felt like one of the luckiest people in the world.

Located in a three-floor glass building overlooking the River Ness, it is definitely one of the most beautiful restaurants in Inverness.

However, as I’m not superficial, I don’t choose the places I eat for their looks – I’m always more interested in the food.

To see if it lived up to expectation, I called who I consider to be my most elegant friend and asked her to join me on a warm Friday night.

I review The Kitchen, Inverness

What was also warm was the welcome into the restaurant, after which we were taken to the first floor.

We were sat on a table not far from the window, from which we could see the river, and, in the distance, the Free North Church.

Before ordering our food, we got a couple of drinks to celebrate the occasion.

A three-floor modern glass building, glowing with light on each floor, making The Kitchen restaurant a very welcoming place.
The beautiful Kitchen building.

While I had a bottle of Corona (£4.75), my friend opted for the margarita (£10), which I also tried and was absolutely on point.

Having quenched our thirst, it was then time to look at the food menu.

Before a recent change at The Kitchen, it offered a set menu of two courses, starter and main for £40, or three, adding dessert for an extra £5, with four options for each course.

However, the restaurant has now moved to a new a la carte menu.

The decision comes after the arrival of new head chef Ross Guidi, who had his very first day on the night we were there.

So was his first night a success?

How were the starters at The Kitchen?

My latest review had been at the new vegan cafe in Inverness, Roots, which I really enjoyed. However, this time, I really wanted some meat.

I went for the slow-cooked belly of pork, which came with roast cauliflower purée, black pudding and pickled cauliflower.

It did not disappoint.

The pork belly was really tender and the black pudding was of good quality.

Slow-cooked belly of pork, roast cauliflower purée, black pudding and pickled cauliflower in the centre of a white plate.
The pork belly from The Kitchen, Inverness, wowed me.

Additionally, both meats paired brilliantly with the cauliflower flavour.

Meanwhile, my friend had the cold smoked Scottish salmon with cream cheese, brown bread croute, fennel and carrot salad, which was beautifully presented.

A grey speckled plate with cold smoked Scottish salmon, cream cheese, brown bread croute and fennel and carrot salad.
The smoked salmon was delicious and beautifully presented.

The quality of the salmon was really high, with an intense smoky flavour.

My friend thought the fennel and carrot salad added a refreshing crunch to the classic salmon and cream cheese combination.

She also said the subtle touch of anise and cabbage enriched the complexity of the dish, creating a nice balance.

Moving to the mains: Why the roasted loin of venison blew my mind

It did not take me long to decide I was going to get the roasted loin of venison when I saw it on the menu.

Served with mashed potato, clapshot, tenderstem broccoli and a venison and juniper jus, it was simply exquisite.

The waitress recommended medium rare for the meat, which was, without doubt, the right choice.

The venison was extremely tender and I enjoyed every bite of it.

The venison with mashed potato, clapshot, tenderstem broccoli and a venison and juniper jus on a white glazed plate.
The venison was exquisite.

A special mention to the clapshot, which was really creamy and a great addition to the overall texture of the dish.

My friend chose the other meat option; the roast rump of lamb, served with haggis, pearl barley, French style peas, asparagus and lamb jus.

The roast rump of lamb, served with haggis, pearl barley, French style peas, asparagus and lamb jus on a cream speckled pottery plate.
The lamb was well cooked and matched well with the barley.

The meat was cooked to perfection and tasted amazing with the pearl barley.

I was a big fan of the lamb and haggis combination, but I’m obsessed with haggis, so I may be a bit biased here.

Were the desserts the perfect way to finish our dining experience at The Kitchen?

After the fantastic mains, it was time for a sweet treat to finish our Kitchen experience.

We ordered the coconut panna cotta, with caramelised pineapple and passionfruit, plus the steamed ginger pudding, with pear and vanilla compote, honey tuile and honey and lavender mascarpone.

I was always taught that sharing was an important part of friendship, so we shared them both.

The coconut panna cotta fills a white bowl and is topped by caramelised pineapple and passion fruit.
The coconut panna cotta was a lovely sweet treat.

The sweetness of the coconut panna cotta was strengthened by the caramelised pineapple.

However, this was balanced with the slight acidity of the passion fruit.

The ginger pudding, with compote and honeycomb tuile on the side.
The ginger pudding was my favourite dessert.

I particularly enjoyed the steamed ginger pudding, to my surprise, as I actually don’t really like ginger normally. We only ordered it because of my friend’s love for mascarpone.

The pudding’s texture was smooth while the sweet flavour of the compote and honey nicely contrasted with the spicy ginger taste.

The Kitchen Verdict: Does the fanciest restaurant in Inverness live up to the hype?

If you’re looking for a fine dining experience in Inverness, The Kitchen is definitely one of the places to keep in mind.

Located in a beautiful spot of Inverness, the stunning building offers a modern and elegant space with stunning river views.

A special mention to the staff, who were always so helpful and on top of everything.

And, of course, the food, which is incredible quality with dishes always beautifully presented.

The Kitchen in Inverness makes an ideal spot for a special occasion, such as a birthday, an anniversary and, of course, a first date.

I would love to go back, and next time, try out their new a la carte menu.

Overall, its quality and ambience make it one of the best options for dining out in the Highlands.

Scores:   

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

Information:   

Address: 15 Huntly St, Inverness IV3 5PR

Email: info@kitchenrestaurant.co.uk

Website: https://www.kitchenrestaurant.co.uk/

Disabled access: Ground floor access and bathroom on ground floor.

Dog-friendly: Assistance dogs only.

Price: £104.75 for two three-course menus and two alcoholic drinks.

