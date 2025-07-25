First look inside Chicking: Dubai chicken giant opening on Holburn Street, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside Chicking: Dubai chicken giant opening on Holburn Street, Aberdeen

The fully halal chicken franchise will be opening in the coming weeks.

Ajay Marrikanti, Joyce Vinnakota and Bharath Gourayapalli are behind the Chicking plans in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Halal fried chicken giant Chicking is opening in Aberdeen, marking the franchise’s second location in Scotland.

The South Indian trio behind the plans fell in love with Chicking’s menu in London, and wanted to bring the unique flavour to the Granite City.

Business partners Joyce Vinnakota and Bharath Gourayapalli are leading the charge, with Joyce’s husband, Ajay Marrikanti, assisting as their business advisor.

Joyce told The Press and Journal: “We were impressed with the quality of the food, especially that it is halal.

Joyce is opening Chicking with her business partner, Bharath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And we really liked the flavours and spice to the chicken.

“I liked the idea of the entire franchise, that they started in Dubai and went across the world. So we wanted to bring it to Aberdeen.”

The first Chicking outlet was opened in 2000 in Dubai, and today there are more than 400 outlets across 36 countries.

The menu consists of chicken buckets, milkshakes, tandoori fries, hot chicken wings, loaded fries, rice dishes, soft tacos and more.

Chicken burger and ice cream for just £1 on opening

With chicken-centric brands like KFC, Nando’s and more recently Wingstop already available in Aberdeen, what does Chicking offer the city?

Bharath tells me: “We buy our chicken and other items locally.

“We marinate it for a couple of hours, then we chill it.

“When we get the order, we do everything fresh and to order. So we do everything from scratch and we are not that pricey.”

Fried chicken, fries and burgers will be on the menu at Chicking, Aberdeen. Image: Chicking

The Holburn Street venue will be opening during the first week of August, but the team cannot provide an exact date as yet.

The venue will be sit-in and takeaway, with seating available for 20 customers.

On the soft opening of Chicking, Aberdeen, the team will be offering a deal of both their Royal Crunchy chicken burger (usually £4.99) and Wippy ice cream (£2.29) for just £1.

This will be available 11am to 5pm on the opening day. And the burger will still be available for just £1 the rest of the opening week.

Bharath Gourayapalli, Joyce Vinnakota and Ajay Marrikanti are opening Chicking in Aberdeen next month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Highlights on the menu include tandoori rice (£5.99), chicken quesadillas (£5.99), chicken strips (six pieces for £6.49).

There are seven burgers to choose from, four different wraps and of course a lot of fried chicken and chicken wings.

There are also boneless bites, strips and nuggets.

The Chicking team are also hoping to provide a halal Aberdeen Angus beef burger on their menu if they can find a suitable local supplier.

“We’d love to add an Aberdeen Angus burger to the menu to make it special for Aberdeen,” explains Joyce.

“We are trying our best because it would make the product very unique. I’m sure people will be very happy.”

They also may add more vegetarian options to the menu, including a paneer rice dish, paneer burger and cauliflower bites.

Holburn Street businesses ‘like a family’

Ajay moved to Aberdeen 14 years ago, and runs two Premier convenience stores and five Shell petrol stations across the city.

I asked why the team had chosen Holburn Street for Chicking’s first Aberdeen location.

“I started my first business on Holburn Street,” says Ajay.

Ajay Marrikanti, 36. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We are like a family on this street, so I wanted to come back here.”

It is a full circle moment for the Aberdeen businessman.

He adds: “We are thinking of opening multiple stores in Aberdeen depending on how busy we are here.”

The team hope the location on Holburn Street will help attract customers at nearby schools. They may also apply for longer opening hours to appeal to the surroundings pubs.

There is a varied menu of halal dishes at Chicking. Image: Chicking

Chicking on Holburn Street will have five full time members of staff, and an additional 10-12 part time.

The opening hours for the 73 Holburn Street venue will be Monday-Sunday 11am-10pm.

Will you be heading along to Chicking when it opens in Aberdeen?

