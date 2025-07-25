First look inside Chicking: Dubai chicken giant opening on Holburn Street, Aberdeen

Halal fried chicken giant Chicking is opening in Aberdeen, marking the franchise’s second location in Scotland.

The South Indian trio behind the plans fell in love with Chicking’s menu in London, and wanted to bring the unique flavour to the Granite City.

Business partners Joyce Vinnakota and Bharath Gourayapalli are leading the charge, with Joyce’s husband, Ajay Marrikanti, assisting as their business advisor.

Joyce told The Press and Journal: “We were impressed with the quality of the food, especially that it is halal.

“And we really liked the flavours and spice to the chicken.

“I liked the idea of the entire franchise, that they started in Dubai and went across the world. So we wanted to bring it to Aberdeen.”

The first Chicking outlet was opened in 2000 in Dubai, and today there are more than 400 outlets across 36 countries.

The menu consists of chicken buckets, milkshakes, tandoori fries, hot chicken wings, loaded fries, rice dishes, soft tacos and more.

Chicken burger and ice cream for just £1 on opening

With chicken-centric brands like KFC, Nando’s and more recently Wingstop already available in Aberdeen, what does Chicking offer the city?

Bharath tells me: “We buy our chicken and other items locally.

“We marinate it for a couple of hours, then we chill it.

“When we get the order, we do everything fresh and to order. So we do everything from scratch and we are not that pricey.”

The Holburn Street venue will be opening during the first week of August, but the team cannot provide an exact date as yet.

The venue will be sit-in and takeaway, with seating available for 20 customers.

On the soft opening of Chicking, Aberdeen, the team will be offering a deal of both their Royal Crunchy chicken burger (usually £4.99) and Wippy ice cream (£2.29) for just £1.

This will be available 11am to 5pm on the opening day. And the burger will still be available for just £1 the rest of the opening week.

Highlights on the menu include tandoori rice (£5.99), chicken quesadillas (£5.99), chicken strips (six pieces for £6.49).

There are seven burgers to choose from, four different wraps and of course a lot of fried chicken and chicken wings.

There are also boneless bites, strips and nuggets.

The Chicking team are also hoping to provide a halal Aberdeen Angus beef burger on their menu if they can find a suitable local supplier.

“We’d love to add an Aberdeen Angus burger to the menu to make it special for Aberdeen,” explains Joyce.

“We are trying our best because it would make the product very unique. I’m sure people will be very happy.”

They also may add more vegetarian options to the menu, including a paneer rice dish, paneer burger and cauliflower bites.

Holburn Street businesses ‘like a family’

Ajay moved to Aberdeen 14 years ago, and runs two Premier convenience stores and five Shell petrol stations across the city.

I asked why the team had chosen Holburn Street for Chicking’s first Aberdeen location.

“I started my first business on Holburn Street,” says Ajay.

“We are like a family on this street, so I wanted to come back here.”

It is a full circle moment for the Aberdeen businessman.

He adds: “We are thinking of opening multiple stores in Aberdeen depending on how busy we are here.”

The team hope the location on Holburn Street will help attract customers at nearby schools. They may also apply for longer opening hours to appeal to the surroundings pubs.

Chicking on Holburn Street will have five full time members of staff, and an additional 10-12 part time.

The opening hours for the 73 Holburn Street venue will be Monday-Sunday 11am-10pm.

Will you be heading along to Chicking when it opens in Aberdeen?