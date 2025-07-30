Review: New Aberdeen restaurant Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen was worth the wait

Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen in Aberdeen is bursting at the seams when I visit on Sunday evening.

The restaurant, which has only been open for a week, is turning customers (who haven’t thought to book) away.

I also struggled to book a table. The original plan was last Wednesday, but with several evenings booked up in advance, the soonest I could get a table for two was Sunday.

The new venue is clearly in high demand with Aberdonians in the mood for something different.

It is a pleasure to hear that a new, local restaurant is so popular in its first week. Long may it continue.

So how did my first visit go, and will I be rushing back?

Traditional Hanoi feel at Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen, Aberdeen

The décor at the new Vietnamese restaurant on Back Wynd isn’t flashy.

It’s warm, homely and inviting.

There are nods to Mai’s hometown of Hanoi, with a bright pink artificial peach blossom tree that sprawls overhead.

Green shutters frame the artwork of a street scene, making you feel as though you’re sat in a quaint Vietnamese setting. The street sign adds to the outdoor feel.

There are tables pushed together for a big group to my right, adding to the communal feel when my boyfriend, Michael, and I visit.

Around us there are plenty of families, and some couples too, here to enjoy the cuisine the new Aberdeen restaurant has to offer.

Mai has been running a take-away service from her home since 2021, but she and her husband, Dave, opened the brick and mortar venue on July 20 in a “dream come true”.

The venue captures that excitement, with a buzz in the atmosphere. Every diner seems to know they’re experiencing something special.

What’s the menu like at Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen in Aberdeen?

The menu includes honest notes from Mai herself, beneath several of the dishes.

She notes: “There was a time I hesitated – nervous, unsure, learning through trial and error.

“But with time, passion and experience, I’ve grown proud of the pho I serve.

“Welcome to my kitchen. I hope every bowl of pho brings you the same warmth, joy and comfort it brings me.”

There are appetisers, mains, side dishes and desserts, plus a children’s menu with more fast food-style options for fussy little ones.

We, however, are keen to sample the authentic Vietnamese dishes.

We struggle to choose between several appetisers which sound equally amazing, finally settling on nem ran ha noi dac biet cua Mai’s (£8.50), which translates to Mai’s special Hanoi spring rolls.

These thick beauties are packed snugly with a flavourful filling of prawns, crab, pork, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles and eggs.

The coating is unique, using a netted spring roll wrapper which creates a patchwork texture that adds to each bite’s satisfying crunch.

The dipping sauce is the perfect mix of tangy and spicy, and cuts through the rich, salty pork.

I like the rustic presentation, too, with the dish arriving inside a little wooden basket.

‘Might just be my favourite chicken wings in Aberdeen’

The second starter we share is the canh ga chien nuoc mam (£9.50), the chicken wings with fish sauce.

I’m not expecting much from chicken wings, which can so often disappoint.

But let me tell you these are stellar.

Thick, meaty and juicy, these aren’t the pitiful, dry morsels you get served at some bars and pubs which shall remain nameless.

The skin, coated in a thin batter, is deliciously crispy, with a sweet, almost caramelised surface.

Topped with slices of crispy fried garlic, every mouthful is full of a hearty, rich flavour packed with seasoning.

These might just be my favourite chicken wings in Aberdeen – which is saying something.

Did the mains continue the quality at Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen, Aberdeen?

Our mains arrive on dishes handcrafted for the restaurant by a Vietnamese artist, and even the tables and chairs have been brought over from Mai’s homeland.

I am not surprised Mai wants to have her name on this dish – it is banging.

This colourful dish is the pho xao, or the stir-fried beef pho (£15.50).

A plentiful pile of beef tenderloin, pho noodles, mustard greens and beans sprouts, this plate is filling, nourishing and delicious.

The thick noodles have a perfect texture, in contrast to the crunchy greens which still had a good amount of bite to them.

The beef was tender and again, the addition of crispy slices of fried garlic made the whole thing incredibly moreish.

Topped with a runny fried egg, there’s nothing to fault about this dish – except, perhaps, for the fact that it had to end.

Michael was practically licking the plate when he finished it. Don’t tell him I said that.

My main is the ga xao hat dieu or chicken stir-fried with cashew nuts (£14.50).

It is a little less show-stopping than the pho, but no less delicious.

The chicken is packed through with that salty, umami flavour, the veg tender and the cashew nuts providing that crunch.

It’s a decently-sized portion for the price too, especially considering it comes with rice.

Surprise dessert for all customers

We hadn’t been planning to have dessert – the dishes so far have been more than satisfying.

But we’re told that they are offering free cheesecake for diners.

We can’t resist going for the strawberry cheesecake.

Usually £5.50, this dessert is topped with fresh strawberries. A big slice, it’s perfect for sharing.

The cream cheese layer is light, the biscuit base just the right balance of rigid and crumbly.

Verdict:

It is no surprise to me that the restaurant was packed on our visit, and I expect many of the customers – like us – to be already planning a return visit.

The service is friendly, if a little slow to start off. That’s to be expected considering how busy the restaurant is.

The food really blew us away, especially the chicken wings and the stir-fried pho.

There are few times when I am silenced by my meal, and this was one of those occasions. One bite of those wings shut me right up.

I’m looking forward to finding out what’s to come at Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen. It would be nice to see some cocktails or mocktails on the menu, or even smoothies, just for some variety.

But if you haven’t already been, Mai’s is definitely worth visiting. Just make sure to book so you don’t end up disappointed.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 3.5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: 12B Back Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1JN

T: 01224 961188

W: https://www.facebook.com/maivietamesekitchen/

Price: £51.30 for two starters, two mains and one soft drink.

Disabled access: No.

Dog-friendly: Guide and support dogs only.

