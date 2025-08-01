Why Aberdeen cafe Filo, formerly Christos Greek Taverna, doesn’t want to be ‘just a church cafe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Aberdeen cafe Filo, formerly Christos Greek Taverna, doesn’t want to be ‘just a church cafe’

The church cafe promises a space that welcomes all, even if you're not a member of the church.

Manager Matthaeus Aagaard runs Filo Coffee House in Aberdeen with his team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Manager Matthaeus Aagaard runs Filo Coffee House in Aberdeen with his team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

With a pay it forward coffee system, plus warm and friendly staff, Filo Coffee House, Aberdeen, has certainly built a welcoming place for the community.

The team took over the space two years ago, and after significant renovations, celebrated the church cafe’s first birthday back in May.

Now, the fresh green and white space is a bustling community hub, packed with churchgoers, regulars and chatty staff members too.

Of note along the walls are spraypainted white strands – a unique design element that catches anyone’s eye when they step inside.

The unique white strands or “threads” that line the walls at Filo cafe in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

These strands, manager Matthaeus Aagaard tells me, signify the meaning behind Filo.

“The name translates to thread in Latin,” he explains.

“We want to be the thread that binds the community together.

“Because we see the need in this area, and so we wanted to provide a little bit of light in here.”

‘We don’t want Filo cafe Aberdeen to just be a church cafe’

The cafe, which housed Christos Greek Taverna in a past life, is also a space for Catalyst Vineyard Church.

Every Saturday, the cafe furniture gets cleared out, and the main sitting area becomes the church’s “sanctuary” space.

But day to day, it functions as a regular cafe.

“Everyone’s welcome,” explains Matthaeus, 26.

Customers order at the till at Filo cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I think at first the majority of our customers were Christians and people from our church, but as our name grew other people realised that we are here too.

“That’s exactly what we want to do. We don’t want to just be a church cafe.

“We are that, but there is a whole community that we are here for and serving.”

Julie Sainsbury, Finnies sale associate, who frequents Filo Coffee House in Aberdeen.

Regular customer Julie Sainsbury works as a sales associate at nearby Finnies The Jeweller.

“I just stumbled across it because someone at work recommended it,” she says.

“I really love the vibe here, I think it’s absolutely amazing. And I like what they do because it’s helping the community.

The team behind Filo cafe Aberdeen, including manager Matthaeus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The staff are so friendly, helpful and there is a really chilled out atmosphere.”

What is the Filo Special?

The menu at the cafe includes a range of sandwiches, salads, quiches, pies, sausage rolls and more. They also serve coffee from Inverness Coffee Roasting Co.

The cafe work with Transform Food, a catering company that provides opportunities to those who might struggle to access employment, be it due to ill health, drug or alcohol dependency, or other factors.

A sizeable sausage roll at Filo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Also on the menu is the Filo Special.

This £2.50 “coffee” serves as a pay it forward scheme.

Matthaeus explains: “If someone comes in and they can’t pay for their own coffee, they just need to ask for a Filo Special.

Anyone can purchase a Filo Special coffee for another customer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“That way they don’t need to ask for a free coffee: it’s all about preserving their dignity.

“We see some of our Filo Special regulars come here and sit at the big table together, and have community with one another.

“I love to see that: people who are maybe down on their luck or having a rough season in their life, they can come here and be together.”

And with the cafe’s running club, pantry storehouse where those in need can come “shop” for free food supplies and a clothing store with a similar ethos in the works, it is no surprise this café is so well-loved in its area.

The larder for those in need at Filo cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I ask Matthaeus what his goal is for Filo cafe in Aberdeen as it continues its second year in operation.

“We just want to keep running, and keep bringing people in,” he says.

“One of our Filo Special regulars used to come in here every single day: he was struggling with several different issues.

Filo cafe manager Matthaeus hopes the cafe continues to thrive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“He said: out there in the world, there’s chaos, but in here, there’s peace and tranquillity.

“To be able to continue to be a space of peace and tranquillity in the city, that would be my goal.”

