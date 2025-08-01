Why Aberdeen cafe Filo, formerly Christos Greek Taverna, doesn’t want to be ‘just a church cafe’

With a pay it forward coffee system, plus warm and friendly staff, Filo Coffee House, Aberdeen, has certainly built a welcoming place for the community.

The team took over the space two years ago, and after significant renovations, celebrated the church cafe’s first birthday back in May.

Now, the fresh green and white space is a bustling community hub, packed with churchgoers, regulars and chatty staff members too.

Of note along the walls are spraypainted white strands – a unique design element that catches anyone’s eye when they step inside.

These strands, manager Matthaeus Aagaard tells me, signify the meaning behind Filo.

“The name translates to thread in Latin,” he explains.

“We want to be the thread that binds the community together.

“Because we see the need in this area, and so we wanted to provide a little bit of light in here.”

‘We don’t want Filo cafe Aberdeen to just be a church cafe’

The cafe, which housed Christos Greek Taverna in a past life, is also a space for Catalyst Vineyard Church.

Every Saturday, the cafe furniture gets cleared out, and the main sitting area becomes the church’s “sanctuary” space.

But day to day, it functions as a regular cafe.

“Everyone’s welcome,” explains Matthaeus, 26.

“I think at first the majority of our customers were Christians and people from our church, but as our name grew other people realised that we are here too.

“That’s exactly what we want to do. We don’t want to just be a church cafe.

“We are that, but there is a whole community that we are here for and serving.”

Regular customer Julie Sainsbury works as a sales associate at nearby Finnies The Jeweller.

“I just stumbled across it because someone at work recommended it,” she says.

“I really love the vibe here, I think it’s absolutely amazing. And I like what they do because it’s helping the community.

“The staff are so friendly, helpful and there is a really chilled out atmosphere.”

What is the Filo Special?

The menu at the cafe includes a range of sandwiches, salads, quiches, pies, sausage rolls and more. They also serve coffee from Inverness Coffee Roasting Co.

The cafe work with Transform Food, a catering company that provides opportunities to those who might struggle to access employment, be it due to ill health, drug or alcohol dependency, or other factors.

Also on the menu is the Filo Special.

This £2.50 “coffee” serves as a pay it forward scheme.

Matthaeus explains: “If someone comes in and they can’t pay for their own coffee, they just need to ask for a Filo Special.

“That way they don’t need to ask for a free coffee: it’s all about preserving their dignity.

“We see some of our Filo Special regulars come here and sit at the big table together, and have community with one another.

“I love to see that: people who are maybe down on their luck or having a rough season in their life, they can come here and be together.”

And with the cafe’s running club, pantry storehouse where those in need can come “shop” for free food supplies and a clothing store with a similar ethos in the works, it is no surprise this café is so well-loved in its area.

I ask Matthaeus what his goal is for Filo cafe in Aberdeen as it continues its second year in operation.

“We just want to keep running, and keep bringing people in,” he says.

“One of our Filo Special regulars used to come in here every single day: he was struggling with several different issues.

“He said: out there in the world, there’s chaos, but in here, there’s peace and tranquillity.

“To be able to continue to be a space of peace and tranquillity in the city, that would be my goal.”