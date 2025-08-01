From war to warmth: How one man is bringing heart, flavour and community to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

From war to warmth: How one man is bringing heart, flavour and community to Aberdeen

Learn more about local entrepreneur's incredible journey that led him to Aberdeen

In partnership with Wine Gogh
Artur Ghazaryan, local entrepreneur, and his daughter.
When Artur Ghazaryan arrived in Aberdeen, he wasn’t just starting over—he was planting seeds of hope.

Originally from Armenia, Artur had built a successful career in the alcohol industry across Eastern Europe. After graduating from university, he rose through the ranks to become a CEO, working in everything from distribution to marketing. But when war broke out in Ukraine, everything changed.

Forced to leave their home, Artur, his wife and small daughter came to Scotland through the Ukraine Scheme. They landed in Aberdeen—a city they’d never seen before, in a country where they knew no one. Yet, instead of allowing fear or uncertainty to take root, Artur focused on what he could build.

I didn’t want to just survive,” Artur says. “I wanted to create something that brings value to this community—something that brings people together.”

And that’s exactly what he’s done.

In just a short time, Artur has opened not one but two unique ventures in Aberdeen: a cosy Georgian restaurant called Oki Doki and an independent wine shop named Wine Gogh. Both reflect his deep love of culture, connection, and craft—and his desire to give back to the city that welcomed his family during their most vulnerable time.

Oki Doki: A taste of home, shared with love

The frontage of a new restaurant, with orange sign saying Oki Doki and billboard with dog bowl on the pavement outside.
Oki Doki Georgian restaurant in Aberdeen.

Nestled in the heart of Aberdeen on 27 Windmill Brae, Oki Doki is more than just a restaurant. It’s a space filled with warmth, hospitality, and the bold, comforting flavours of Georgia—a cuisine close to Artur’s Armenian roots.

“We chose Georgian food because it’s so deeply connected to the region I come from,” he explains. “We wanted to share that with the people of Aberdeen—to offer something new, heartfelt and authentic.”

The menu features beloved regional classics like khinkali (meat dumplings), khachapuri (cheesy bread), chebu, dolma, as well as Armenian tea and coffee. Whether you’re dining in or grabbing a takeaway, every dish is prepared with care—and often, with conversation.

“We love talking to our customers,” Artur smiles. “Sometimes we even ask how far they have to travel, so we can make sure their food stays hot and fresh. It’s not just about selling—it’s about connection.”

Wine Gogh: A world of wine, curated with heart

The frontage of Wine Gogh wine shop shows a green sign and open door.
Wine Gogh independent wine shop in Aberdeen.

Artur’s second venture brings together his lifelong expertise in the drinks industry and his passion for helping people discover new tastes. Wine Gogh, located on 17 Clifton Road, opened in June 2025 as a small, thoughtfully curated wine shop offering selections from around the globe.

“My dream was to create a place where people could explore wines they wouldn’t find in a supermarket,” he says. “Whether you’re a wine lover or just curious, we’re here to help you find something you’ll truly enjoy.”

With an emphasis on approachable, personal service, Artur is happy to offer pairing tips, tasting notes and stories behind the bottles. It’s wine shopping with soul—an experience, not just a transaction.

Sharing knowledge, strengthening community

In addition to running two businesses, Artur is also planning to study Higher Psychology in NESCOL and has begun sharing his thoughts in a personal blog.

“Understanding people has always been important to me,” he says. “I hope my blog can help others think more deeply, feel less alone, or even find new ways to grow.”

At the heart of everything he does—whether it’s serving dinner, recommending a wine  or writing about mental health—is a quiet, unwavering mission: to make life a little brighter for others.

A new chapter, rooted in resilience

Artur’s story is one of resilience, kindness and purpose. In the face of upheaval, he chose not just to rebuild—but to lift others with him. And in doing so, he has brought something truly special to Aberdeen: not just flavour and entrepreneurship, but heart.

Visit and support Artur’s work:

Oki Doki – Authentic Georgian Cuisine. Follow along on socials: Oki Doki on InstaGram and Oki Doki on Facebook.

Wine Gogh – Independent Wine Boutique. Follow along on socials:

Wine Gogh on InstaGram and Wine Gogh on Facebook.

·Psychology Blog – Insights from Artur for mental health and behavior here.

Conversation