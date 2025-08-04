Haar coffee: Pals opening new Aberdeen speciality roastery after beach food truck inspiration

The friendship between Rob Hill and Sam Duncan first blossomed over their shared love of coffee down on Aberdeen’s beach front.

Rob was the co-owner of Cairn Coffee while Sam worked at the Foodstory truck, and they would visit each other’s carts for their favourite brews.

The duo were soon inspired to start their own coffee roastery, with a dream to enhance the city’s already vibrant coffee scene.

They quickly settled on the name Haar, as a nod to where they first bonded over their love of the brew.

“We met through our love of coffee, and also love for being down at Aberdeen beach,” Rob says.

“We were both customers at each other’s work when we weren’t working and became good friends.

“And that’s why we’re called Haar Coffee… because we met down at the beach amongst the haar.”

Bringing Haar Coffee to Aberdeen

Sam, 29, was always keen to start his own roastery.

Meanwhile, Rob had always dreamed of roasting, but had no idea where to start.

Together, they planned to combine their skillset in their new venture.

After being handed the keys to the Allan Street premises back in April, Sam and Rob spent months getting their shop looking all “shiny and new” for the grand opening.

The pair also had their hands full with tasting coffees to find their own perfect roasts.

Laughing, Rob adds: “I’ve probably never drank so much coffee in my life as I have over the last few months while we’ve been cupping and tasting coffees to pick the coffee that we want to launch with.

“So I haven’t missed out on my caffeine dose, that’s for sure!”

While they will mainly be working with cafes for coffee wholesale, and selling subscriptions online, the roastery space will open to the public on August 7.

There will be a range of different coffee roasts as well as some equipment available to buy.

When asked what kind of coffee we can expect to find at the new shop, Rob explains it’s “quite seasonal”.

“What is available from different parts of the world differs throughout the year,” the 36-year-old explains.

“Our job is to deal with speciality coffee importers. We will taste the coffees from them and try and find the things we like the best.

“Then it’s our job to roast that coffee to try and get the best out of what is already a really good ingredient.”

‘We want to do this in our city’

The two proud Aberdonians have spent time working in coffee shops across the city and further afield – including Berlin and Melbourne.

Now, they’re excited to bring all the knowledge they’ve gained back home to not only roast their own coffee but to offer support and training to cafes serving their roasts.

This is something they feel is lacking, and they believe their offering will bring something unique to the Granite City.

“We’re both from here,” Rob adds.

“We’ve lived elsewhere, but I really love living here and I’m really proud of Aberdeen, and so is Sam.

“I mean, we’re not just doing this here just because we could.

“We really want to do this, and we really want specifically to do this in our city.”

When will you be able to taste some Haar Coffee?

The roastery launches on August 7, and while they won’t be serving coffee from the premises you will be able to buy some beans to brew at home.

But for now, they are keeping tight-lipped about where in Aberdeen will be serving up their coffee.

Rob said that there’s still plenty of discussions ongoing with different venues across the north-east.

“It’s great, we get to go to lots of other cafes as part of our work,” the business-owner adds.

“There’s a lot of really good coffee in Aberdeen, and the scene is only getting better as time goes on.”

He teased that coffee fans should keep an eye out for any announcements coming out on social media.

“It will be available locally very soon,” he promises.

