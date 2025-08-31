Review: Is Newburgh Inn the ‘phoenix rising from the ashes’ in Aberdeenshire?

The last time I helped tether a dog to a restaurant table when we dined out ended in a bit of a disaster.

It was a nice pavement table in Spain on one of those idyllic warm summer nights where the drink and laughter flowed along with all those wonderful tapas dishes.

Our relative’s small yet powerful terrier was tucked away below with a bowl of water and enjoying whatever titbits came her way.

Seemingly calm and relaxed – at that point.

A while later we called our son in Aberdeen to check on things.

We didn’t notice the cat which strolled past and pulled a face at the pooch, or something like that.

Suddenly there was a crashing noise with a crescendo to match the end of The Beatles’ song A Day in the Life, but amplified to ear-splitting level.

The small cafe-style table we were crouched around disappeared before our eyes as the dog bolted after the cat.

Dragged away still attached to the dog by her lead – like a horse and cart.

Along with numerous glasses, plates, bottles of Cava and lager which flew into the air and smashed onto the concrete.

This crazy cacophony in an acoustically-enhanced little side street was only matched by our deafening screams and shouts.

Not surprisingly, our bewildered son on the other end of the line feared we’d been wiped out by a runaway car.

Amazingly every living thing escaped unscathed.

We’d never allow that situation to happen again, I promised.

Dog-friendly Newburgh Inn perfect spot for Mindyboo

Now I felt our table move a few inches at Newburgh Inn, north of Aberdeen.

Only slightly because with our own dog we had attached her to something more immovable: me, of course.

I was half-sitting on the handle of her lead wedged against the side of the chair.

So if anything was going to be dragged across the dining room in front of startled guests, it would only be me.

She’d just edged forward to take a little reward treat my wife was offering – a bribe to keep her quiet.

Taking a dog out with you for lunch takes a bit of forethought.

First you have to find a place that welcomes canines among your party and then abide by any rules they have.

Newburgh Inn is such a place, thankfully.

There was a warm greeting from the staff who guided us to a section to one side reserved for diners with four-legged friends.

This offers a wonderful opportunity for owners to keep their pets well-socialised with humans and dogs alike.

In common with parents of small children, dog owners just pray they behave themselves.

Luckily ours did, apart from growling under her breath every time she heard the ding-song of the chef’s service call from the kitchen (she thought it was our doorbell at home).

Is Newburgh Inn ‘the phoenix’ of Aberdeenshire?

I wondered if this place should be nicknamed “The Phoenix” after rising again from the ashes like the immortal bird in Greek mythology which regenerates itself.

It recently did it again after closing abruptly under previous ownership earlier in the year.

A knight with a white horse rescued it within weeks. None other than new owner Mario Chirumamilla, who also runs The White Horse in nearby Balmedie.

His mantra is the same for both: to serve consistent quality “pub grub”.

Two friendly waitresses in matching black tops and trousers welcomed us; I prefer it when waiting staff wear some kind of smart-casual uniform.

We snuggled into small cosy armchairs at our dining table with Mindyboo the dog at our feet, nose twitching towards the kitchen.

There was a big choice here across the two lunch and main menus.

We’ve all heard the phrase “something for everyone”; you really find it at Newburgh Inn, including pizza and burger sections.

‘Superior to mere pub grub’

We began with smooth chicken liver parfait (£7.50), flavoured with brandy and caramelised pate, with tempura prawns (£8.50) for me.

I was taken aback by the quality of the prawns: delicate with delicious batter and sriracha sauce for dipping, which had a nice warm kick.

This was superior to mere “pub grub”, we thought.

So did Mindyboo, who was paying close attention; the waitresses enjoyed fussing over her which helped us relax.

We uncovered a real gem on the lunch mains: chicken and chorizo in a creamy yummy risotto (£16.50).

Curiously, all lunch mains were promoted as “pensioner-sized” portions.

I’m not sure how hungry the old folks are around here. But it was such a generous helping that my wife apologised for not being able to finish; it was delicious, though.

From a dish with a Spanish twist, I switched to the Aberdeenshire countryside for slow-roasted lamb shoulder (£21.50).

Beautifully-cooked tender lamb nestled on mashed potato with wholegrain mustard and a bright vibrant vegetable mix of carrots, cauliflower and broccoli.

Topped with rich minted gravy – perfection.

We rounded off with sticky toffee pudding (£7.95) and lemon meringue cheesecake (£7.95) with coconut ice cream. Both were excellent apart from the pudding sponge being a little on the hard side.

A special treat on the house for Mindyboo, too: a “puppuccino” whipped cream doggie dessert.

Verdict:

Newburgh Inn deserves plenty of support as it makes a comeback in tough times. There’s an impressive wide-ranging menu and warm welcome – amid beautiful views of Newburgh’s coastline with abundant bird and sea life around the Ythan.

It’s closer than you think if you’re passing between Aberdeen and Ellon or near Trump’s golf course – you’ve got no excuse for not trying it.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: Newburgh Inn, Main St, Newburgh, Ellon AB41 6BP

T: 01358 861 317

W: https://www.facebook.com/share/1C5gfgTTxx/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Price: £87.60 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, three coffees and three soft drinks.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: Yes.

