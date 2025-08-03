Turriff Show: I review 6 food stalls at the Aberdeenshire event

This weekend, I headed along to the Turriff Show 2025 to find out which food stalls are worth a visit.

The event is jam-packed with something for everyone, with vintage vehicles, highland dancing, a funfair, dog show, and of course all the tractors and animals too.

Here’s what I thought of the five food stalls I tried out on Sunday August 3.

There is a huge number of EQ Food & Drink Pavilion exhibitors at the event, with 30-plus businesses serving everything from whisky, gin, baking, ice cream and more.

There are hot food options outside as well, including local favourites like Smoke and Soul and The Seafood Bothy.

Turriff Show food: Venison burger, pheasant pie and lamb sausage roll

First up, I spot bright red food vendor Tomintoul Venison.

They’re serving wild venison burgers, Highland beef burgers, king-size hot dogs, and other options including veggie burgers.

I go for the wild venison burger – their most popular choice – priced at £9.

This massive burger – topped with tasty, softened fried onions – is delicious. The meat has some mild heat to it, the earthy flavour of the venison coming through.

I’d have liked a specific sauce or relish for this rather than the usual tomato sauce etc.; it would pair well with a nice onion chutney. Other than that, no complaints.

Joanna’s score: 3.5/5

Next up, I enter the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion and immediately spot the stall for Alford-based Wark Farm pies.

They have a bountiful selection of pies and sausage rolls, including fillings with lamb, beef, venison and veggie options.

I went for a pheasant and apricot pie (£5).

This was a moist flavour bomb, the gamey pheasant meat pairing beautifully with the sweet fruit.

The pie crust was good too: not crumbling apart and not too rigid either.

Joanna’s score: 5/5

Louise’s Farm Kitchen, based in Aboyne, also had a stall. There was plenty of choice here too, with pork and cranberry sausage rolls and Toulouse sausages to name but a few.

I decided to try the lamb shawarma sausage roll for £3.75 (but they also do three sausage rolls for £10).

The lovely golden baton, topped with cumin seeds, stored delicious, flavourful insides. The fusion dish let the flavour of the lamb shine, and there was just the right balance between pastry and meat.

I’d definitely like to try this again heated up.

Joanna’s score: 4.5/5

Lobster roll, lemon shortbread and more

Summer is the time for lobster rolls, and I couldn’t resist tasting one from Seafood Bothy who had a truck at Turriff Show 2025.

The lobster and prawn roll (£14.50) was a sizeable portion, accompanied by salad and coleslaw, and topped with lemon.

The prawn Marie rose sauce was light and mild, which let the seafood shine through. This was quite a messy eat so I’d recommend making sure you can find a seat when eating this.

They were also serving king prawn burritos, crab toasties, Stonehaven smoked mackerel pâté and more.

Joanna’s score: 4/5

Now for something sweet, I spotted the brilliantly named Snochery Jocks.

They had a range of oatcakes and shortbread to choose from (their chilli and cheese oatcakes are labelled as “affa het”).

At their recommendation, I try the lemon shortbread bites (£3.50).

These are buttery, crumbly and mild, perfectly sized little morsels.

The citrus flavour is there, but it isn’t overpowering either. These would be great with a cuppa.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Last but definitely not least, I bought some lime dark Belgian chocolate truffles for £5.50 from The Green Cocoa Team.

The Aberdeenshire business had a huge variety to choose from, including truffles, chocolate creams and bars.

The lime truffles were mouth-watering bites bursting with the citrus. The dark chocolate casing really made the lime flavour stand out, and these were a lovely not-too-sweet treat.

Joanna’s score: 5/5

Verdict on food at Turriff Show 2025:

I’ve been attending Turriff Show since before I was born – really. My mum visited when she was pregnant with me.

It’s a great day out in Aberdeenshire.

I was overwhelmed with the amazing choice at the show this year. There are so many amazing local producers selling their products, and it was great to see folk supporting them too.

My standout items were definitely The Green Cocoa Team’s truffles and Wark Farm Pies pheasant pie.

Definitely try these if you are heading along tomorrow.

