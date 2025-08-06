Review: I visit the utterly unique Wild Goose in Aberdeen for dinner

We have all watched as Wild Goose in Aberdeen has progressed from an idea to the real thing.

You can find the new venue, led by Grub boss Stuart Ross, in Union Terrace Gardens.

The plans, shared by The Press and Journal back in December, led to much excitement in the city.

Now that the restaurant has been up and running for a few weeks, I headed along with my boyfriend, Michael, to see if Wild Goose is all it’s cracked up to be.

Here’s what I thought of the surroundings, service and, of course, the food.

Modern and Victorian design comes together in beautiful venue

The decor in the upstairs seating area at Wild Goose Aberdeen is a refreshing and elegant mix of light wood and greenery.

Dangling from the ceiling are stunning round lights dangling with real plants. I’d hate to be the one to water these, but their visual impact is stunning.

With a desire to support all things local, even the tables are made in Deeside, and the plants have been purchased from shops in the area too.

The huge 360 degrees windows offer you a view of our redesigned Union Terrace Gardens, and Union Street itself.

This sight of Aberdeen from a different viewpoint – one interspersed with more gorgeous greenery in the gardens – makes you appreciate the city all the more.

Downstairs, I’m shown around the perfectly preserved Victorian toilets which render me speechless. Who knew loos could be so pretty?

Having never seen the space before, I felt a little out of the loop with all the excitement lately. But now I’ve seen them, I get it. The mint green room is a gorgeous step back in time.

Specific details jump out to me, including stunning stained glass windows.

The space is now available to book for events at Wild Goose.

The team have all sorts of ideas in the works, including a murder mystery event which would suit the Victorian setting brilliantly. Count me in.

Round the corner, the unisex loos (actually for use) are pretty too: beautiful shades of rose pink, accented with dark wood and gold.

What’s on the menu at Wild Goose, Aberdeen?

At the moment, the food offering at Wild Goose focuses on “small plates and snacks” while they perfect the brunch menu.

This will be available within the next week – watch this space!

Our server, Rae, suggests some drinks for us to try and I am very glad we followed her brilliant recommendations.

I order the stalk of the town cocktail (£11.50), which combines strawberry vodka from Montrose-based Arbikie distillery, vanilla liqueur, cranberry and rhubarb cordial.

This is a perfect balance of tart and sweet: the rhubarb takes a starring role here.

It’s presented prettily, in a delicate thin-stemmed glass and topped with a flower. It reeks elegance, just like the surroundings.

Michael’s mocktail doesn’t miss out on the pretty presentation just because it’s lacking the booze.

It’s a striking scarlet. The combination of raspberry syrup, hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, faba and cranberry juice gives the mocktail a sweet, floral taste. The citrus is there too, but it isn’t overly sour.

Small plates are much more than just ‘snacks’

Though I know a brunch menu is coming – with bao buns to be served in the bar downstairs in the future – I wasn’t sure what to expect from a menu of small plates and snacks.

I expected, at this juncture, that the cocktails would be the highlight of the night, and the ensuing nibbles would disappoint.

I proceeded to eat my words.

We order four of the small plates/snacks, which in hindsight is too much. I’m always keen to try as many dishes as I can on these reviews to give a proper overview of a menu.

Two or three would be more than adequate, but it depends how hungry you are.

First up is the mini Scottish seafood platter (£13.95).

Peterhead-based Ugie Smokehouse salmon steals the show here: the beautiful folds of smoked fish from Amity Fish Company are delicious.

Again, Wild Goose’s dedication to supporting local comes through – a theme that runs throughout the meal.

The next dish Shire charcuterie (£12.95), features Royal Deeside cheese. A mild cheddar, this tastes fantastic smeared in the hot honey that lines the plate.

The chorizo and salami slices – there are a generous number of these – boast smoky and salty flavours respectively. The tart, crunchy cornichons are the perfect finishing touch.

Hummus and gin-macerated peaches

We were tempted, too, by the 100 Mile Cheese Board, which features only Scottish cheese sourced within that radius.

Instead, we try the hummus bowl (£8.50), which is a silky, nourishing feast of Middle Eastern flavours.

The bite of toasted pumpkin seeds adds a difference in texture that is very satisfying.

And I can’t get enough of the harissa oil either, which we mop up with the delicious focaccia.

We finish off our small plates with Wild Goose’s burrata with gin-macerated peach and jalapeño dish (£12.95).

This is a soft, sweet and spicy plateful. Michael falls in love with this dish, praising the salty slivers of prosciutto, which offset the sweet, juicy peach.

The creamy burrata mellows the heat of the jalapeños, and entices you to keep going in for another bite.

It’s hard to present this dish well, but the colourful elements help negate anything sloppy in the presentation.

Again, a local producer is centre stage. Aberdeenshire distillery Little Brown Dog‘s Birch gin has been used to macerate the peach.

Verdict:

There are many places in Aberdeen which claim to offer delicious cocktails and food.

But so often one offering lets the other down.

Either the venue has perfect drinks, but the food feels like an afterthought. Or, the food is amazing but the drinks are simplistic and unoriginal.

At Wild Goose in Aberdeen, both the food and the drinks sing together in a perfect harmony.

Considering this is an interim menu, I really am impressed. And I can’t wait to see what they do with the brunch offering.

The focus on local produce was very good to see as well, and I applaud the team for supporting other local businesses in this way.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: 2 Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1NJ

T: 01224 460003

W: https://wild-goose.co.uk/

Price: £76.83 for two mocktails, one cocktail and four snacking dishes.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

