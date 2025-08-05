Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Full list of eateries offering discounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Full list of eateries offering discounts

The popular Aberdeen foodie event is making a comeback next month.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen Restaurant Week to return next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s Foodie Fortnight is gearing up for its return next month.

Diners are set to flock to the city centre for discounts from 65 eateries from September 1 – 14.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the event, including a list of all the restaurants taking part.

Wild Ginger owner standing outside his restaurant.
Wild Ginger to take part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week 2025. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

What is Aberdeen Restaurant Week?

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is an Aberdeen Inspired initiative aimed at bringing more people into the city centre, thanks to lunch and dinner deals from £10.

Adding to the recipe of success is the return of ‘secret suppers’, where diners don’t know where they will be eating until the day of the event.

Also returning is the popular ‘foodie passport’, with the chance to win a £500 Aberdeen Gift Card – and for the first time, a side order of bonus prizes.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks brings people into the city centre, gives them something to linger for and enjoy while spending local to boost businesses, supporting the retail and cultural offering and even encouraging overnight stays in hotels.”

Full list of Aberdeen Restaurant Week Foodie Fortnight participants

  • 210 Bistro
  • 8848 Restaurant
  • Al Fresco Italian Restaurant
  • All Bar One Aberdeen
  • Amarone Aberdeen
  • Arcadia Bar & Games
  • Ashvale
  • ASK Italian
  • Bagel Society
  • Big Manny’s Pizza x The Adam Lounge
  • Big Manny’s Pizza x O’Malley’s Irish Bar & Kitchen
  • Bhan Thai
  • Bistro Verde
  • Café Andaluz
  • Cafe Harmony
Ask Italian is taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week 2025. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Restaurant Week 2025
  • Cafe Osman’s
  • Chaophraya
  • Coda Café Bar at the Music Hall
  • Coterie at Ferryhill House Hotel
  • Cup Tea Salon
  • Da Vinci Italian Restaurant
  • Dos Amigos
  • Dunavon House Hotel
  • Gaelic Lane Cafe & Studio
  • Gidi Grill
  • Gio’s by La Lombarda
  • Kultura
  • Laila Turkish Cuisine
  • Luna Chinese Bistro
  • Ma Camerons
  • Mackie’s 19.2
  • Malmaison Bar & Grill
  • MiAmore Restaurant
  • Milton On The Corner
  • Molly’s Bistro
  • Namaste Delhi
  • Norwood Hall Hotel
  • Resting Brew Face
  • Resting Brunch Face
  • Revolution Aberdeen
  • Revolucion de Cuba
  • Rendezvous Nargile
  • Siam Cottage
  • Shahbaaz Tandoori
  • Singh Street
  • Sofra
  • Shipyard Street Food
  • Six By Nico
Inside Six by Nico Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick.
  • Station Hotel Aberdeen Brasserie
  • Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen
  • The Atrium
  • The Dutch Mill
  • The Glenhouse
  • The Old School House
  • The Pigs Wings
  • The Pinehurst Lodge Hotel
  • The Prince of Wales
  • The Spiritualist Aberdeen
  • The Terrace Bar & Café at His Majesty’s Theatre
  • The Tippling House
  • Travancore Aberdeen
  • Under The Hammer
  • Upperkrust
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Ginger

