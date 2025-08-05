Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Full list of eateries offering discounts

Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s Foodie Fortnight is gearing up for its return next month.

Diners are set to flock to the city centre for discounts from 65 eateries from September 1 – 14.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the event, including a list of all the restaurants taking part.

What is Aberdeen Restaurant Week?

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is an Aberdeen Inspired initiative aimed at bringing more people into the city centre, thanks to lunch and dinner deals from £10.

Adding to the recipe of success is the return of ‘secret suppers’, where diners don’t know where they will be eating until the day of the event.

Also returning is the popular ‘foodie passport’, with the chance to win a £500 Aberdeen Gift Card – and for the first time, a side order of bonus prizes.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks brings people into the city centre, gives them something to linger for and enjoy while spending local to boost businesses, supporting the retail and cultural offering and even encouraging overnight stays in hotels.”

Full list of Aberdeen Restaurant Week Foodie Fortnight participants

210 Bistro

8848 Restaurant

Al Fresco Italian Restaurant

All Bar One Aberdeen

Amarone Aberdeen

Arcadia Bar & Games

Ashvale

ASK Italian

Bagel Society

Big Manny’s Pizza x The Adam Lounge

Big Manny’s Pizza x O’Malley’s Irish Bar & Kitchen

Bhan Thai

Bistro Verde

Café Andaluz

Cafe Harmony

Cafe Osman’s

Chaophraya

Coda Café Bar at the Music Hall

Coterie at Ferryhill House Hotel

Cup Tea Salon

Da Vinci Italian Restaurant

Dos Amigos

Dunavon House Hotel

Gaelic Lane Cafe & Studio

Gidi Grill

Gio’s by La Lombarda

Kultura

Laila Turkish Cuisine

Luna Chinese Bistro

Ma Camerons

Mackie’s 19.2

Malmaison Bar & Grill

MiAmore Restaurant

Milton On The Corner

Molly’s Bistro

Namaste Delhi

Norwood Hall Hotel

Resting Brew Face

Resting Brunch Face

Revolution Aberdeen

Revolucion de Cuba

Rendezvous Nargile

Siam Cottage

Shahbaaz Tandoori

Singh Street

Sofra

Shipyard Street Food

Six By Nico