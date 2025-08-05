Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Full list of eateries offering discounts

Aberdeen Restaurant Week’s Foodie Fortnight is gearing up for its return next month.
Diners are set to flock to the city centre for discounts from 65 eateries from September 1 – 14.
We’ve got everything you need to know about the event, including a list of all the restaurants taking part.
What is Aberdeen Restaurant Week?
Aberdeen Restaurant Week is an Aberdeen Inspired initiative aimed at bringing more people into the city centre, thanks to lunch and dinner deals from £10.
Adding to the recipe of success is the return of ‘secret suppers’, where diners don’t know where they will be eating until the day of the event.
Also returning is the popular ‘foodie passport’, with the chance to win a £500 Aberdeen Gift Card – and for the first time, a side order of bonus prizes.
Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks brings people into the city centre, gives them something to linger for and enjoy while spending local to boost businesses, supporting the retail and cultural offering and even encouraging overnight stays in hotels.”
Full list of Aberdeen Restaurant Week Foodie Fortnight participants
- 210 Bistro
- 8848 Restaurant
- Al Fresco Italian Restaurant
- All Bar One Aberdeen
- Amarone Aberdeen
- Arcadia Bar & Games
- Ashvale
- ASK Italian
- Bagel Society
- Big Manny’s Pizza x The Adam Lounge
- Big Manny’s Pizza x O’Malley’s Irish Bar & Kitchen
- Bhan Thai
- Bistro Verde
- Café Andaluz
- Cafe Harmony
- Cafe Osman’s
- Chaophraya
- Coda Café Bar at the Music Hall
- Coterie at Ferryhill House Hotel
- Cup Tea Salon
- Da Vinci Italian Restaurant
- Dos Amigos
- Dunavon House Hotel
- Gaelic Lane Cafe & Studio
- Gidi Grill
- Gio’s by La Lombarda
- Kultura
- Laila Turkish Cuisine
- Luna Chinese Bistro
- Ma Camerons
- Mackie’s 19.2
- Malmaison Bar & Grill
- MiAmore Restaurant
- Milton On The Corner
- Molly’s Bistro
- Namaste Delhi
- Norwood Hall Hotel
- Resting Brew Face
- Resting Brunch Face
- Revolution Aberdeen
- Revolucion de Cuba
- Rendezvous Nargile
- Siam Cottage
- Shahbaaz Tandoori
- Singh Street
- Sofra
- Shipyard Street Food
- Six By Nico
- Station Hotel Aberdeen Brasserie
- Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen
- The Atrium
- The Dutch Mill
- The Glenhouse
- The Old School House
- The Pigs Wings
- The Pinehurst Lodge Hotel
- The Prince of Wales
- The Spiritualist Aberdeen
- The Terrace Bar & Café at His Majesty’s Theatre
- The Tippling House
- Travancore Aberdeen
- Under The Hammer
- Upperkrust
- Wild Boar
- Wild Ginger
Conversation