Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Chicking Aberdeen: We review new Dubai chicken shop opening tomorrow on Holburn Street

The Holburn Street halal takeaway will be open from 11am tomorrow. Here's what we thought of the food.

We were the first visitors to Chicking in Aberdeen this morning.
By Joanna Bremner

Breakfast of champions – we were the first to try Chicking Aberdeen’s menu this morning.

The Dubai chicken giant has finally landed in Aberdeen, with a new sit-in and takeaway location on 73 Holburn Street.

The menu includes hot wings, fried chicken, loaded fries and more.

With the official opening planned for tomorrow, we taste tested the food to find out if it is worth visiting.

Plastic tables and chairs and signs inside a new chicken restaurant.
The interior of Chicking Aberdeen, set to open tomorrow. Image: DCT Media.

The venue has a sleek red, black and grey colour scheme, with posters of appetising fried chicken lining the walls.

Though Andy and I have never started off our day with fried chicken before, we were looking forward to trying it.

Here’s how we found it…

Does Chicking’s fried chicken measure up?

As we settle down to try the food, a number of members of the public show up to ask when Chicking Aberdeen is opening.

There is clearly excitement in the area for the new fast food offering.

Especially considering the team will be serving up a chicken burger and soft drink for just £1 during their opening week.

A huge dish of fried chicken pieces.
The huge portion of fried chicken from Chicking. Image: DCT Media.

Our first taste of the entirely halal menu was the regular fried chicken, nine pieces for £14.99.

The batter was crisped to perfection, with the chicken itself juicy and packed with flavour.

There wasn’t a greasy aftertaste as I often find with some other chicken chains: the batter tasted lighter.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Andy: 5/5

Keeping with on-the-bone style chicken, we went for the spicy wings (£6.49) next.

A paper plate of chicken wings and dips.
The spicy wings at Chicking Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media.

I consider myself  to be a chicken wing connoisseur – and these are up there.

Therey have a good level of heat: not enough to make my eyes water, but enough of a kick that there’s a fiery aftertaste.

Food reviewer Andy bites into a chicken wing from a dish in front of him.
Andy tucks into the spicy wings from Chicking Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media.

Again, the chicken is juicy and the batter crispy. No complaints here.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Chicken burger, tandoori fries and more

Next on the menu is one of the two burger options at Chicking in Aberdeen: the royal crunchy burger (£4.99 plus 30p for the cheese).

I am a little wary of warm cheese and lettuce, a combination which can sometimes turn out sickly.

The royal crunchy burger with added cheese. Image: DCT Media.

But Chicking have nailed this burger too. Andy is borderline obsessed with it.

The burger is packed with lettuce, mayo, chicken tenders and cheese, making each bite creamy, savoury and delicious.

Reviewer Andy bites into the chicken burger.
Andy enjoyed the royal crunchy burger. Image: DCT Media.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Tandoori fries were our favourite of the three. They also serve regular and loaded fries. Image: DCT Media.

At Chicking, you can get regular, tandoori or loaded fries: we tried all three, but our favourite was the tandoori fries (£2.99).

It’s a great portion size for under £3, ideal for a late-night scran session.

Some of the fries are a little on the limp side, but the seasoning was delicious.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 3/5

The Holburn Street location also offers boneless bites for those who don’t enjoy eating chicken off the bone.

We tried the sweet chilli chicken bites (nine pieces for £5.49).

The sweet chilli bites we tried on our outing to Chicking Aberdeen were really moreish. Image: DCT Media.

The sweet, spicy and sticky combination of the sauce was really moreish.

These are ideal if you’re not looking for a huge portion. They also have a barbecue version.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

Would we return to Chicking Aberdeen after our review?

Andy and I only had good things to say about our visit to Chicking.

The food was freshly made and the team were helpful and friendly too.

We really enjoyed the food, with my highlight being the spicy wings, while Andy’s was the royal crunchy burger with cheese.

What are you looking forward to trying on the Chicking menu? Let us know in the comments below!

