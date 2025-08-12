Joanna Bremner: My generation has been ditching the drink – here’s why a sober bar is perfect for Aberdeen

New alcohol-free bar Sobr in Aberdeen will be “closed down in a few months”, according to some of our readers.

Social media has exploded since we published news of Sobr, an entirely alcohol-free bar, opening in Aberdeen this year.

While there has been a lot of positivity and praise for the first bar of its kind in Scotland, others have mocked the idea.

One remarked: “Aberdonians like a beer, be closed down in a few months, be like a chippy selling only coleslaw and cress roll.”

I’ve been glued to my phone reading over 500 comments from both sides of the debate.

I knew there would be a reaction to this story, but I didn’t think opinions would be so extreme.

What is Sobr bar?

Kate Kenyon, originally from Turriff, is planning to open Sobr on Thistle Street this October.

The unique sober bar in Aberdeen, which will seat around 22 people, will offer no alcoholic drinks.

Some of you will be thinking – “then it isn’t a bar, is it?”

But I beg to differ.

Haven’t you ever been to a bar and had a soft drink, or a mocktail? The fact that you have declined alcohol doesn’t change the definition of the venue.

The space won’t be a “cafe” either, as many on social media have claimed.

It will be open late, offering a space for non-drinkers to enjoy in the evening.

‘Inclusive for the sober community’

Can you imagine the boon this will be for those who struggle with alcoholism?

Finally, they can go out with friends without fear of being tempted to relapse.

It is a space perfect for them, but also perfect for anyone else for health or religious reasons who doesn’t drink alcohol.

Jade Auld, who runs @scottishandsober Instagram page, shares her sobriety journey with her 13.7k followers.

For Jade, Sobr, will be “inclusive for the sober community – not a coffee shop but not centred around booze either. Perfect evening spot for date night.”

Sobr founder Kate’s motivation for opening the dry bar is partly due to her health struggles.

After two kidney transplants – due to kidney failure when she was just three – the 33-year-old rarely drinks alcohol.

The bar will be a space where people like Kate can enjoy a drink without feeling pressured into drinking.

We’ve all been there. You’re not in the mood to have another drink, and your friends are asking why. They push and you eventually relent.

There will be no space for this peer pressure at Sobr, where you can only choose an alcohol-free option.

And no, these options won’t just be juice.

Kate has promised a menu of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits, plus coffee, and “functional” drinks that have health benefits.

I am sure Sobr will not be short of variety.

Yes, other places in Aberdeen offer alcohol-free options. The Tippling House, for example, has just launched a new cocktail menu with mocktails in pride of place.

But here, there won’t be temptation or pressure from pals to drink. That’s something new for many.

Gen Z are drinking 20% less than millennials

When we chatted about the new bar, Kate praised the younger generation for their move away from the binge-drinking culture.

She told me: “It’s great that the younger generation are thinking more about their health and stepping away from the binge drinking that my generation did.”

Studies indicate that “alcohol intake among Generation Z is 20% lower than that observed among Millennials”.

There are people in my age group and younger who avoid drinking entirely, with sober activities planned at universities nowadays.

Last year, Freshers’ Week was rebranded across many Scottish universities to “Welcome Week”, with less of a focus on booze.

While this may not be what some of us are used to – and I’m sure the term “snowflake” was tossed around plenty at the time – it can only be a good thing.

One social media user commented on the Sobr story: “If youngsters are welcome it could show them how to behave in a bar in the future… might just put them off binges.”

Sobr in Aberdeen will be an ideal place for young people who are sober curious.

I fall into that category. I do drink – in my job, when I need to review cocktails, wine and more for articles, it’s impossible not to – but not nearly as much as I did while at university.

And I’m not sure what changed, but I see the appeal of it less and less.

Many of my friends are teetotal too.

Perhaps it’s having seen fellow students in dire states over the years. Plus, I’ve seen the impact of binge drinking culture while walking down Union Street on Saturday nights – or Sunday mornings.

Unfortunately, lots of us have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

And perhaps Sobr can help Aberdeen move on from that.

Maybe a sober bar in Aberdeen isn’t for you – and that’s okay

Maybe you prefer to drink, and you don’t like the idea of a sober bar in Aberdeen.

But why should it rub you up the wrong way that something inclusive is coming to the city?

If you’re against Sobr – or even worse, annoyed about something that will benefit so many – then this place isn’t for you.

But just don’t hope for the failure of a new independent business, okay?