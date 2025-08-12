Joanna Bremner: My generation has been ditching the drink – here’s why a sober bar is perfect for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Joanna Bremner: My generation has been ditching the drink – here’s why a sober bar is perfect for Aberdeen

Food and drink journalist Joanna - a member of the Gen Z - thinks new bar Sobr will be a perfect addition to the Granite City's nightlife scene.

Kate Kenyon is opening a sober bar in Aberdeen this year. Here's what food and drink journalist Joanna had to say about it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Design Team.
Kate Kenyon is opening a sober bar in Aberdeen this year. Here's what food and drink journalist Joanna had to say about it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Design Team.
By Joanna Bremner

New alcohol-free bar Sobr in Aberdeen will be “closed down in a few months”, according to some of our readers.

Social media has exploded since we published news of Sobr, an entirely alcohol-free bar, opening in Aberdeen this year.

While there has been a lot of positivity and praise for the first bar of its kind in Scotland, others have mocked the idea.

One remarked: “Aberdonians like a beer, be closed down in a few months, be like a chippy selling only coleslaw and cress roll.”

I’ve been glued to my phone reading over 500 comments from both sides of the debate.

I knew there would be a reaction to this story, but I didn’t think opinions would be so extreme.

What is Sobr bar?

Kate Kenyon, originally from Turriff, is planning to open Sobr on Thistle Street this October.

The unique sober bar in Aberdeen, which will seat around 22 people, will offer no alcoholic drinks.

Some of you will be thinking – “then it isn’t a bar, is it?”

But I beg to differ.

An artist impression of Sobr Aberdeen. Image: Tinto Architects

Haven’t you ever been to a bar and had a soft drink, or a mocktail? The fact that you have declined alcohol doesn’t change the definition of the venue.

The space won’t be a “cafe” either, as many on social media have claimed.

It will be open late, offering a space for non-drinkers to enjoy in the evening.

‘Inclusive for the sober community’

Can you imagine the boon this will be for those who struggle with alcoholism?

Finally, they can go out with friends without fear of being tempted to relapse.

It is a space perfect for them, but also perfect for anyone else for health or religious reasons who doesn’t drink alcohol.

Jade Auld, who runs @scottishandsober Instagram page, shares her sobriety journey with her 13.7k followers.

For Jade, Sobr, will be “inclusive for the sober community – not a coffee shop but not centred around booze either. Perfect evening spot for date night.”

Kate Kenyon outside her new sober bar in Aberdeen, opening this October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sobr founder Kate’s motivation for opening the dry bar is partly due to her health struggles.

After two kidney transplants – due to kidney failure when she was just three – the 33-year-old rarely drinks alcohol.

The bar will be a space where people like Kate can enjoy a drink without feeling pressured into drinking.

We’ve all been there. You’re not in the mood to have another drink, and your friends are asking why. They push and you eventually relent.

There will be no space for this peer pressure at Sobr, where you can only choose an alcohol-free option.

And no, these options won’t just be juice.

Kate has promised a menu of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits, plus coffee, and “functional” drinks that have health benefits.

I am sure Sobr will not be short of variety.

Yes, other places in Aberdeen offer alcohol-free options. The Tippling House, for example, has just launched a new cocktail menu with mocktails in pride of place.

But here, there won’t be temptation or pressure from pals to drink. That’s something new for many.

Gen Z are drinking 20% less than millennials

When we chatted about the new bar, Kate praised the younger generation for their move away from the binge-drinking culture.

She told me: “It’s great that the younger generation are thinking more about their health and stepping away from the binge drinking that my generation did.”

Studies indicate that “alcohol intake among Generation Z is 20% lower than that observed among Millennials”.

There are people in my age group and younger who avoid drinking entirely, with sober activities planned at universities nowadays.

I for one am looking forward to visiting a sober bar in Aberdeen.

Last year, Freshers’ Week was rebranded across many Scottish universities to “Welcome Week”, with less of a focus on booze.

While this may not be what some of us are used to – and I’m sure the term “snowflake” was tossed around plenty at the time – it can only be a good thing.

One social media user commented on the Sobr story: “If youngsters are welcome it could show them how to behave in a bar in the future… might just put them off binges.”

Sobr in Aberdeen will be an ideal place for young people who are sober curious.

I fall into that category. I do drink – in my job, when I need to review cocktails, wine and more for articles, it’s impossible not to – but not nearly as much as I did while at university.

And I’m not sure what changed, but I see the appeal of it less and less.

Many of my friends are teetotal too.

Perhaps it’s having seen fellow students in dire states over the years. Plus, I’ve seen the impact of binge drinking culture while walking down Union Street on Saturday nights – or Sunday mornings.

Unfortunately, lots of us have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

And perhaps Sobr can help Aberdeen move on from that.

Maybe a sober bar in Aberdeen isn’t for you – and that’s okay

Maybe you prefer to drink, and you don’t like the idea of a sober bar in Aberdeen.

But why should it rub you up the wrong way that something inclusive is coming to the city?

If you’re against Sobr – or even worse, annoyed about something that will benefit so many – then this place isn’t for you. 

But just don’t hope for the failure of a new independent business, okay?

Conversation