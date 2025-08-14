New Chinese restaurant opens in Aberdeen with hopes to ‘attract lots of people’ to Union Street

Fellow Aberdeen University graduates Lasco Lui and Jue Wang have opened a new “truly authentic” Chinese restaurant in the Granite City.

The new restaurant, Luna Chinese Bistro, near Soul bar, opened on July 21 on Union Street, in the unit previously occupied by Thai restaurant Kin Kao.

The duo, who have lived in Aberdeen for three years, hope they can help to boost footfall on the city centre stretch.

“I think we can help Union Street attract a lot of people because of our unique food,” says Lasco, 35.

“We have tried different Chinese restaurants here, and a lot of the takeaways taste very different to what I eat in China.

“It’s not Chinese food, it’s British Chinese food, which is very different.

“I wanted to do truly authentic Chinese cuisine, and bring all the different tastes of dishes that you get in China.

“London and Edinburgh have very authentic Chinese restaurants, and the local people like them.”

Owner on leaving behind ‘robot-like’ job as programmer

Lasco currently works in the kitchen in the restaurant at 345 Union Street, while Jue manages front of house.

They have left the space relatively untouched, but have plans for some renovation works in the future.

Although the restaurant has been relatively quiet so far, return customers are a sign that the team are doing something right.

“Not too many people know us yet,” adds Lasco.

“Although we’ve only been open a short time, we have already had people coming back.”

Jue adds: “That’s very exciting.”

The couple, who hail from north-east China, met at Aberdeen University while studying artificial intelligence.

Opening Luna Chinese Bistro last month is the couple’s first time running a restaurant together, although previously they ran food delivery business Asia Eats.

This new step has been a rewarding change of pace for Lasco, 35, who worked as a programmer in China.

“It’s a very different field,” he said.

“Before, I was just like a robot: typing, typing, typing all day.

“I just followed the boss, who gave me documents to read. It was very boring.

“But now, I’m happy every day.

“We’re doing what we love: we cook and we study the recipes to know how to make the food better.”

What’s on the menu at Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen?

At Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen, there is a wide range of authentic Chinese dishes to choose from, including dumplings, stir fry and more.

Popular dishes since the restaurant opened include the black bean beef stir fry, and the sweet and sour pork chop.

The menu also includes a “local favourites” section with popular British Chinese dishes.

A new tapas-style menu will be coming to the restaurant in Aberdeen in a few weeks, allowing diners to try several small plates at once.

