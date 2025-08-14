New Chinese restaurant opens in Aberdeen with hopes to ‘attract lots of people’ to Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Chinese restaurant opens in Aberdeen with hopes to ‘attract lots of people’ to Union Street

Co-owners Lasco Lui and Jue Wang hail from north-east China, and met at Aberdeen University.

Couple Lasco Liu and Jue Wang have opened a new Chinese restaurant in Aberdeen.
Couple Lasco Liu and Jue Wang have opened a Chinese restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: Mark Deans
By Joanna Bremner

Fellow Aberdeen University graduates Lasco Lui and Jue Wang have opened a new “truly authentic” Chinese restaurant in the Granite City.

The new restaurant, Luna Chinese Bistro, near Soul bar, opened on July 21 on Union Street, in the unit previously occupied by Thai restaurant Kin Kao.

The duo, who have lived in Aberdeen for three years, hope they can help to boost footfall on the city centre stretch.

“I think we can help Union Street attract a lot of people because of our unique food,” says Lasco, 35.

Jue Wang and Lasco Liu at Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen.
Lasco Liu and Jue Wang who opened Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen. Image: Mark Deans

“We have tried different Chinese restaurants here, and a lot of the takeaways taste very different to what I eat in China.

“It’s not Chinese food, it’s British Chinese food, which is very different.

“I wanted to do truly authentic Chinese cuisine, and bring all the different tastes of dishes that you get in China.

“London and Edinburgh have very authentic Chinese restaurants, and the local people like them.”

Owner on leaving behind ‘robot-like’ job as programmer

Lasco currently works in the kitchen in the restaurant at 345 Union Street, while Jue manages front of house.

They have left the space relatively untouched, but have plans for some renovation works in the future.

The interior of Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen.
The interior of Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen. Image: Mark Deans

Although the restaurant has been relatively quiet so far, return customers are a sign that the team are doing something right.

“Not too many people know us yet,” adds Lasco.

“Although we’ve only been open a short time, we have already had people coming back.”

Jue adds: “That’s very exciting.”

Some of the dishes available at Luna Chinese Restaurant in Aberdeen.
Some of the dishes available at Luna Chinese Restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: Lasco Liu

The couple, who hail from north-east China, met at Aberdeen University while studying artificial intelligence.

Opening Luna Chinese Bistro last month is the couple’s first time running a restaurant together, although previously they ran food delivery business Asia Eats.

This new step has been a rewarding change of pace for Lasco, 35, who worked as a programmer in China.

Lasco Liu and Jue Wang outside their new Aberdeen restaurant.
Lasco Liu and Jue Wang outside their new Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Mark Deans

“It’s a very different field,” he said.

“Before, I was just like a robot: typing, typing, typing all day.

“I just followed the boss, who gave me documents to read. It was very boring.

“But now, I’m happy every day.

“We’re doing what we love: we cook and we study the recipes to know how to make the food better.”

What’s on the menu at Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen?

At Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen, there is a wide range of authentic Chinese dishes to choose from, including dumplings, stir fry and more.

Popular dishes since the restaurant opened include the black bean beef stir fry, and the sweet and sour pork chop.

The Di San Xian dish, which includes stir-fried aubergine, potatoes and green pepper.
The Di San Xian dish (stir-fried aubergine, potatoes, and green pepper). Image: Lasco Liu

The menu also includes a “local favourites” section with popular British Chinese dishes.

A new tapas-style menu will be coming to the restaurant in Aberdeen in a few weeks, allowing diners to try several small plates at once.

Conversation