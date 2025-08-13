‘The people of Dunecht didn’t support us enough’: The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar blames locals for closure

The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar have closed, with the owner blaming a lack of local support as the reason behind the closure.

Ian Gauld, who works in the family business Dunecht 4×4, opened the nearby restaurant in December, and the bar in November.

However, both venues closed on August Sunday 3.

“We didn’t want to do that obviously, but we had no other option,” Ian says.

“We can’t keep subsidising it basically.

“We didn’t get enough local support.”

Ian also cited difficulties with staffing as a contributing factor for the closure.

‘We need people to support us, so we can last 50 years’

The previous occupants, family-run restaurant Jaffs, was a Dunecht stalwart for 50 years before it closed in May last year.

When Ian spoke to The Press and Journal back in February – three months after opening the restaurant – he said: “Support your local or lose it.

“We need people to support us, so we can last 50 years.”

Unfortunately, he says that the restaurant and bar did not receive this local support.

When asked if the locals have supported the business as he had hoped, Ian said “no”.

He adds: “The people of Dunecht didn’t support us enough, it was simple as that.

“The majority of our customers were from out and about, you see. Hardly anyone from the village came in.

“Nobody wants to support local nowadays.”

The Waterton Dunecht closes: ‘Now it’s time for somebody else’

Ian says features like the pool table and darts boards were popular with customers, and they had no complaints regarding the food.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was steady enough some of the time, especially at the weekends,” he adds.

“But not quite busy enough.

“We had plenty good events to bring people in.

“I enjoyed seeing when it was busy, seeing everybody enjoying themselves. We tried to get the village up and going – we’ve done our best.

“But now it’s time for somebody else.”

The property has gone up for sale.

“We really want it to stay open obviously, so we would love somebody to buy it,” adds Ian of Dunecht 4×4.

“It’s all ready to go, everything’s there set up for someone to walk in and start.”

If you’re interested in purchasing the property can contact Ian on Ian@dunecht.com.