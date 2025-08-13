‘The people of Dunecht didn’t support us enough’: The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar blames locals for closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The people of Dunecht didn’t support us enough’: The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar blames locals for closure

The building - which was known as Jaffs previously - is now up for sale.

Ian Gauld opened The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar near the end of 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar have closed, with the owner blaming a lack of local support as the reason behind the closure.

Ian Gauld, who works in the family business Dunecht 4×4, opened the nearby restaurant in December, and the bar in November.

However, both venues closed on August Sunday 3.

“We didn’t want to do that obviously, but we had no other option,” Ian says.

The Dunecht Sports Bar & The Waterton Restaurant, formerly Jaffs, has closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We can’t keep subsidising it basically.

“We didn’t get enough local support.”

Ian also cited difficulties with staffing as a contributing factor for the closure.

‘We need people to support us, so we can last 50 years’

The previous occupants, family-run restaurant Jaffs, was a Dunecht stalwart for 50 years before it closed in May last year.

When Ian spoke to The Press and Journal back in February – three months after opening the restaurant – he said: “Support your local or lose it.

“We need people to support us, so we can last 50 years.”

The Waterton in Dunecht has closed, along with Dunecht Sports Bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, he says that the restaurant and bar did not receive this local support.

When asked if the locals have supported the business as he had hoped, Ian said “no”.

He adds: “The people of Dunecht didn’t support us enough, it was simple as that.

“The majority of our customers were from out and about, you see. Hardly anyone from the village came in.

“Nobody wants to support local nowadays.”

The Waterton Dunecht closes: ‘Now it’s time for somebody else’

Ian says features like the pool table and darts boards were popular with customers, and they had no complaints regarding the food.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was steady enough some of the time, especially at the weekends,” he adds.

“But not quite busy enough.

“We had plenty good events to bring people in.

The pool table and dart boards. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I enjoyed seeing when it was busy, seeing everybody enjoying themselves. We tried to get the village up and going – we’ve done our best.

“But now it’s time for somebody else.”

The property has gone up for sale.

“We really want it to stay open obviously, so we would love somebody to buy it,” adds Ian of Dunecht 4×4.

“It’s all ready to go, everything’s there set up for someone to walk in and start.”

If you’re interested in purchasing the property can contact Ian on Ian@dunecht.com.

