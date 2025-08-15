Maki & Ramen Aberdeen: What did we make of ‘Scotland’s Best Japanese Restaurant’ opening in Union Square?

Tonight we headed to Maki & Ramen, the newest restaurant to arrive in Union Square Aberdeen.

You can find the new restaurant on the upper mall level, situated beside Estabulo.

The menu includes ramen, sushi, donburi, gyoza, karaage, plus a range of drinks and desserts.

With the restaurant opening to the public tomorrow, we were the first to try this colourful Japanese cuisine in Aberdeen.

Having been dubbed “Scotland’s best Japanese restaurant” by Deliveroo, Andy and I had high expectations on our visit.

Here’s what we made of our first try of Maki and Ramen.

Aberdeen restaurant played role in Maki & Ramen journey

The restaurant has a stylish design, with bright pink faux cherry blossom trees dotted around the unit.

There’s a visually satisfying contrast between light wood panels and black elements.

Notably, banging of the Taiko drum welcomes you into the restaurant, with the staff announcing “Irasshaimase!”, Japanese for “welcome, come in”.

Maki & Ramen founder Michael Salvador, 34, is there to welcome us too.

After founding the business in Edinburgh in 2015, there are now 13 restaurants around the UK.

The entrepreneur attended Aberdeen Grammar School between 2003 and 2008, and says Aberdeen was the first place he tried Japanese food.

“I remember skipping one of my classes and going to Yatai Izakaya,” he told The Press and Journal.

“And I just thought Japanese food was awesome.”

For Michael, it’s all about keeping the restaurant affordable for all.

“It’s about making this style of environment accessible for everyone,” he adds.

“We don’t want to price people out of our menus.

“You’ll find people come here on first dates, people come here in joggers – we have that wide array of people, and we’ve never really lost that no matter where we go.”

We review Maki & Ramen Aberdeen

I’m impressed by the variety on the menu, which offers everything from the memorably-named “seafood hell” ramen to pumpkin croquettes. Plus there’s a huge range of sushi, donburi and yakisoba.

We try out a few of the most popular side dishes, starting with a hot dish, the spicy chicken teriyaki (£7.50).

This fried Karaage chicken has a light, crispy batter, and it is generously coated in a sweet, tacky sauce.

The chicken thigh meat is tender and juicy, making each bite incredibly moreish.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

This dish starts things off on a high – would the rest of the dishes continue at the same level?

Next up we went for the eye-catching rainbow roll (£11.90).

This one seems quite pricy.

The colourful plate of sushi consists of uramaki, topped with salmon, tuna and sea bream. Creamy avocado and crunchy cucumber fills the centre of the rice too.

I really liked the pretty presentation of this, but the flavour felt a little lacking sadly.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3/5

What is the ramen like at Maki & Ramen Aberdeen?

Unsurprisingly given it is in the restaurant’s name, there is a huge section on the menu dedicated to ramen.

We go for the most popular, the black garlic tonkotsu (£14.50), which features a hefty portion of braised pork belly.

There’s also a soft boiled egg – with a perfectly jammy yolk – nestled among the veg. Yum.

The milky-coloured broth itself is rich and flavourful, with the savoury, umami flavour of the black garlic present but not overpowering.

It’s a task to drag Andy away from this one, he’s a big fan of the dish.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Another dish we try from the menu of sides is the chicken gyoza.

I have tried plenty of gyoza in my time, and this is up there as one of the best.

The thin pastry wrapping is deliciously soft, and the ground chicken filling is salty, umami perfection.

If you like your gyoza fried till super crispy, this isn’t for you – but we loved it.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

The last dish we tried was the firecracker ramen (£15), which, as the name suggests, packs a punch when it comes to heat.

For Andy, the spice is overpowering – and it became all that he could taste.

I really enjoyed this though: the colourful broth singes its way down your throat with a satisfying spice.

The chicken – of which there is plenty – is nicely softened in the broth, and has plenty of flavour through it too.

Again, the team nail the jammy yolk.

The pak choi retains that crunchy bite to it too. Perfection.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 3/5

What did the first customers think of Maki & Ramen Aberdeen?

I’m a huge fan of Japanese cuisine, and I think it’s easy to get this wrong.

But my first try of Maki & Ramen certainly won’t be my last.

Several of the dishes wowed us, and there is a lot more to try as well.

If you head along, let me know what you think of it in the comments below!

