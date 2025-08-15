Maki & Ramen Aberdeen: What did we make of ‘Scotland’s Best Japanese Restaurant’ opening in Union Square?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maki & Ramen Aberdeen: What did we make of ‘Scotland’s Best Japanese Restaurant’ opening in Union Square?

We were the first customers at the new Union Square restaurant that is opening August 16 - here's what we thought...

Andy and I headed to try Maki & Ramen before it opens tomorrow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Tonight we headed to Maki & Ramen, the newest restaurant to arrive in Union Square Aberdeen.

You can find the new restaurant on the upper mall level, situated beside Estabulo.

The menu includes ramen, sushi, donburi, gyoza, karaage, plus a range of drinks and desserts.

With the restaurant opening to the public tomorrow, we were the first to try this colourful Japanese cuisine in Aberdeen.

The Maki & Ramen team. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Having been dubbed “Scotland’s best Japanese restaurant” by Deliveroo, Andy and I had high expectations on our visit.

Here’s what we made of our first try of Maki and Ramen.

Aberdeen restaurant played role in Maki & Ramen journey

The restaurant has a stylish design, with bright pink faux cherry blossom trees dotted around the unit.

The venue features gorgeous lighting too. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There’s a visually satisfying contrast between light wood panels and black elements.

Notably, banging of the Taiko drum welcomes you into the restaurant, with the staff announcing “Irasshaimase!”, Japanese for “welcome, come in”.

The huge drum at the Union Square restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Maki & Ramen founder Michael Salvador, 34, is there to welcome us too.

After founding the business in Edinburgh in 2015, there are now 13 restaurants around the UK.

The entrepreneur attended Aberdeen Grammar School between 2003 and 2008, and says Aberdeen was the first place he tried Japanese food.

Michael (left) the CEO of Maki & Ramen alongside founder Teddy Lee (right). Image: Maki & Ramen.

“I remember skipping one of my classes and going to Yatai Izakaya,” he told The Press and Journal.

“And I just thought Japanese food was awesome.”

For Michael, it’s all about keeping the restaurant affordable for all.

“It’s about making this style of environment accessible for everyone,” he adds.

The exterior of Maki & Ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We don’t want to price people out of our menus.

“You’ll find people come here on first dates, people come here in joggers – we have that wide array of people, and we’ve never really lost that no matter where we go.”

We review Maki & Ramen Aberdeen

I’m impressed by the variety on the menu, which offers everything from the memorably-named “seafood hell” ramen to pumpkin croquettes. Plus there’s a huge range of sushi, donburi and yakisoba.

We try out a few of the most popular side dishes, starting with a hot dish, the spicy chicken teriyaki (£7.50).

The spicy chicken teriyaki was a good place to start. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This fried Karaage chicken has a light, crispy batter, and it is generously coated in a sweet, tacky sauce.

The chicken thigh meat is tender and juicy, making each bite incredibly moreish.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

This dish starts things off on a high – would the rest of the dishes continue at the same level?

Rainbow roll sushi.. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Next up we went for the eye-catching rainbow roll (£11.90).

This one seems quite pricy.

Managing the whole sushi roll in one bite is a bit of a mouthful! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The colourful plate of sushi consists of uramaki, topped with salmon, tuna and sea bream. Creamy avocado and crunchy cucumber fills the centre of the rice too.

I really liked the pretty presentation of this, but the flavour felt a little lacking sadly.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3/5

What is the ramen like at Maki & Ramen Aberdeen?

Unsurprisingly given it is in the restaurant’s name, there is a huge section on the menu dedicated to ramen.

We go for the most popular, the black garlic tonkotsu (£14.50), which features a hefty portion of braised pork belly.

Black garlic pork ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There’s also a soft boiled egg – with a perfectly jammy yolk – nestled among the veg. Yum.

The milky-coloured broth itself is rich and flavourful, with the savoury, umami flavour of the black garlic present but not overpowering.

Andy loved this dish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s a task to drag Andy away from this one, he’s a big fan of the dish.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Another dish we try from the menu of sides is the chicken gyoza.

Chicken gyoza from Maki & Ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I have tried plenty of gyoza in my time, and this is up there as one of the best.

The thin pastry wrapping is deliciously soft, and the ground chicken filling is salty, umami perfection.

If you like your gyoza fried till super crispy, this isn’t for you – but we loved it.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

The last dish we tried was the firecracker ramen (£15), which, as the name suggests, packs a punch when it comes to heat.

For Andy, the spice is overpowering – and it became all that he could taste.

Firecracker ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I really enjoyed this though: the colourful broth singes its way down your throat with a satisfying spice.

The chicken – of which there is plenty – is nicely softened in the broth, and has plenty of flavour through it too.

The tender slices of chicken were a winner with me. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Again, the team nail the jammy yolk.

The pak choi retains that crunchy bite to it too. Perfection.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 3/5

What did the first customers think of Maki & Ramen Aberdeen?

I’m a huge fan of Japanese cuisine, and I think it’s easy to get this wrong.

We were the first customers a Maki & Ramen, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But my first try of Maki & Ramen certainly won’t be my last.

Several of the dishes wowed us, and there is a lot more to try as well.

If you head along, let me know what you think of it in the comments below!

Conversation