I review Donald Trump’s Restaurant near Balmedie after US President’s controversial visit

It’s not every day that the US President visits Aberdeenshire.

And while some were excited about his arrival on Scottish soil, others weren’t so pleased.

Following the controversial stay, I headed to review Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar at Menie Estate, Balmedie.

Here’s what I thought of the meal which cost a whopping £191.50 for two people.

First impressions on review of Trump’s Restaurant, Balmedie

It’s a foggy Sunday evening as we head through Balmedie to reach Menie Estate.

The fog, it seems, has left the golf course alone. MacLeod House & Lodge stands proud on the (slightly dry) lawn, with its imposing but elegant fountain and miniature mazes.

It is hard to believe that we’re in the same spot that the US president stood just weeks before.

We’re greeted warmly – the first guests to arrive on the evening we make our visit.

The entrance is just as grand as the building’s exterior, a long, high-ceilinged corridor that reeks of prestige.

Cheerful staff lead us into the bar area where we’re invited to peruse the menus.

They provide nibbles for this taxing effort, which is a posh wee touch.

We – with a wince – order some drinks to start.

The prices are steep but that, I suppose, is to be expected in one of the most grand venues I’ve dined at.

I go for the Scottish summer rose (£17) which comes highly recommended by our server, Dougie.

I’m not surprised this is so popular. This drink combines vodka, vermouth, rose syrup, pink lemonade and lavender bitters.

Despite the alcoholic components here, the sweet and earthy lavender is the strongest flavour – and it is delicious. Possibly dangerously delicious, since it didn’t feel like I was drinking alcohol at all.

Michael’s choice as the designated driver is the virgin colada (£8),

This is creamy and light, with a slight fizz to it. My boyfriend makes short work of this, and I have to remind him of the prices on the menu to put him off getting any other snazzy drinks.

The team lead us through to the otherwise empty dining area. It is grand beyond belief, with a wide bay window table that offers a view out at that trickling stone fountain.

A surprise amouse-bouche

Dougie sits us at a table for two near said window. And before we even get our starters, we’re served bread and butter.

But this isn’t any old bread and butter – nor is it the stale bread and condensation-wetted butter some places serve you.

The butter – decided by the chef each day, I’m told – is a red onion, garlic and chive creation, and there is a choice of three different sourdough breads.

I eat this sparingly, knowing I need to save room for the rest of the meal. But God, is it good.

The bread – warm, too! – is fluffy and crunchy in all the right places, and the butter is creamy and packed with garlic and soft chunks of onion.

Next, we’re offered an amuse-bouche. This melt in the mouth bite of seared sea trout is memorable for its cute presentation, but also its amazingly crispy skin.

This, like the bread, is free of charge. Just part of the experience offered to anyone who dines here.

We haven’t even had our starters yet and I’m impressed. Will that gold standard quality continue?

Would the US President be happy with these starters?

None of the starters are below £18.50, it is key to note.

We go for as opposing options as we can think of, hoping to give you an idea of the variety on the menu.

I go for the foie gras and chicken liver parfait (£24), served on a chunky slice of toasted brioche, a smattering of “drunken” prunes. The collection is impaled with two paper-thin porridge wafers too.

It is such a work of art, I almost feel guilty cutting into it. But that guilt vanishes from my first bite, and I can’t resist going at it.

The dish has an amazingly smooth texture, honestly more like mousse or sorbet than any parfait I’ve had before.

Michael’s starter is just as grand.

His scallop and langoustine ravioli (£25) is served in a pool of bisque and black garlic aioli.

The pasta dough is impossibly thin and delicate, home to a pretty decent volume of langoustine and scallop pieces.

The seafood inside is both tender and meaty, and the soup is packed with flavour.

If only Michael had saved his bread to mop up more of that bisque.

I find myself wondering if Trump himself would like these starters.

The US President is known for a sizeable McDonald’s order of Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and a milkshake.

These portions might be on the small side for him. But they were perfect for us.

Our main courses at Trump’s Restaurant cost an eye-watering £92.50

After our starters, there’s another added bonus course.

A creamy, smooth bright pink sorbet. This is sweet and refreshing, a great palate cleanser ahead of our mains.

Jaunty French music fills the space, a classy accompaniment for what is proving to be a faultless meal.

Being the only diners in Macleod House for the majority of our meal, the service is faultless. They are there to cater to our every need: filling our water glasses, checking if all is okay with the meal or if we need anything else.

But it also isn’t the overly attentive level of service that becomes bothersome and distracts you from enjoying your dinner.

The mains are even more expensive, as you might expect.

I beat Michael to it, ordering the most delicious-sounding dish (after the fillet steak we definitely don’t want to fork out for).

That’s the trio of Aberdeenshire pork (£46.50), which is as mouth-watering as the name suggests.

There’s a sous vide cheek, pork belly confit, pan-fried fillet, plus a trio of potato buttered cabbage. Wee apple pearls dot the plate too.

My favourite on this plate is the tender sous vide cheek and the crispy potato, but the pork belly is a little flavourless for me.

Michael continues his seafood theme, opting for the roast North Sea halibut (£46).

The tempura veg placed neatly on top is nicely softened without bordering on soggy, with a thin, crispy batter.

The slice of halibut is a little on the thin side, but after how much we’ve eaten, Michael doesn’t mind one bit.

Stuffed though we are, we round off the meal with my boyfriend’s favourite: the crème brûlée (£18).

The dessert, of a heather honey variety, has that perfectly thin caramelised topping.

The sweetness of the heather is present but not overwhelming, and it might just have won a position at the top of crème brûlée connoisseur Michael’s list.

Verdict on Trump’s Restaurant:

I may not agree with Donald Trump’s politics one bit, but I do have to admit that this restaurant is really special.

The setting is gorgeous, and the team tell me that the furniture and décor is all sourced from local estates to make is an accurate representation of the era.

It feels serene, set apart from the busy AWPR and with a decidedly rural feel.

The food blew us away and I do really need to commend the service. I think the fact that we were the only diners before several golfers arrived later helped, but they were informative, friendly and there for our every need.

It is overpriced, in my opinion, but the food and drinks were exceptional.

It is one to save for a special occasion, definitely, and if you can set your political views aside.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: MacLeod House, Menie Estate, Balmedie, Aberdeen AB23 8YE

T: +44 (0)1358 743 300

W: https://www.trumpgolfscotland.com/trumps-restaurant

Price: £191.50 for one cocktail, one mocktail, two starters, two mains and one dessert.

Disabled access: Yes, there is a ramp for the stairs at the entrance but you need to let them know in advance. There are disabled toilets too.

Dog-friendly: No.

Read more of our Restaurant Reviews: